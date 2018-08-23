Courtyard St. Petersburg Clearwater/Madeira Beach – FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Courtyard St. Petersburg Clearwater/Madeira Beach | 601 American Legion Drive | Madeira Beach, FL 33708 | 1-727-392-8088

Boasting contemporary accommodations, preferred amenities and a scenic waterfront location, Courtyard St. Petersburg Clearwater/Madeira Beach is the ideal choice for your next Florida vacation. Situated on the Intracoastal Waterway, our hotel is in the picturesque town of Madeira Beach, a popular destination for work, as well as play.

Unwind in our spacious rooms, all offering NETFLIX and Hulu on our TV’s, deluxe pillowtop bedding, complimentary Wi-Fi access and ergonomic workspaces. Many of our rooms also feature private balconies with excellent views. Start your day at The Bistro for breakfast and a Starbucks® Coffee, or stop-by for dinner and a cocktail after enjoying Madeira Beach.

Keep up your fitness routine at our onsite gym, and lounge by our outdoor pool overlooking the marina. Only minutes from Seminole, Florida, our hotel offers easy access to popular area attractions, including Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Fort De Soto Park and John’s Pass.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Relax and refresh at our waterfront hotel, conveniently located by the town’s most beautiful beaches

Our modern accommodations are the perfect home-base for exploring the exciting Madeira Beach area

Stay connected with work or family during your Florida visit with complimentary in-room Wi-Fi

Choose accommodations with private balconies to enjoy the ideal weather of Madeira Beach

Ensure a restful night’s sleep during your Florida vacation with ultra-plush pillowtop bedding

Upgrade to one of our premium water view balcony hotel rooms

Learn more about available room types HERE.

DINING:

The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect.®

Your food and beverage destination for refreshing breakfast choices in the morning and a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening.

The Bistro also offers specialty beverages made with Starbucks® coffee to help you get a jump on the day.

FITNESS:

Hours: 24 Hours, 7 days a week Equipment and Services Cardiovascular Equipment

Free weights

Fitness classes: Not Available

Special guest privileges: Complimentary use for overnight guests

SWIMMING Outdoor Pool Outdoor

Heated

Whirlpool

WEDDINGS:

Set the stage for a beautiful event in Madeira Beach and take advantage of our superb rates

Hold your small social event with us and let our contemporary amenities make it memorable

Enjoy exceptional Intracoastal Waterway views by holding a gathering on our scenic pool deck venue

Elevate your smaller special occasion with our hotel’s chef-inspired, customizable catering services

Your guests will be thrilled with our location, near St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport

Guests will appreciate our ideal Madeira Beach location and fantastic Intracoastal Waterway views

Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS + EVENTS:

Refreshing event menus just right for you!

Conduct business with ease during your Clearwater visit in our hotel’s modern on-site meeting room

Our Harborview room can accommodate 100 for a seated conference or 150 for a corporate reception

Complement your conference with state-of-the-art audiovisual facilities and high-speed internet

Use our hotel’s business center to manage last-minute meeting details while you’re in Clearwater

Post-conference, you and your colleagues can enjoy exploring St. Petersburg’s best attractions

Learn more HERE.

DEALS + PROMOTIONS:

For up-to-the-minute deals and promotions click HERE.

LOCAL AREA:

Learn what attractions are close to the hotel HERE.