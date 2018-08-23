East Wind Long Island – Wading River, NY Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 23, 2018 · Leave a Comment

East Wind Long Island | 5720 Route 25A | Wading River, NY 11792 | 1-631-929-3500

Located at the gateway to Long Island’s famed North Fork, East Wind Long Island is set on 26 lush acres and is home to 50 grand rooms and suites, a 10,000-square-foot lavish and tranquil full-service spa and an award-winning catering facility with more than 50,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor banquet, event, meeting, retreat and conference spaces.

The Inn also features a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, complimentary Wi-F and a 200-seat restaurant featuring Sunday Brunch and more. The Shoppes at East Wind Long Island is a quaint shopping village adjacent to the Inn, with 24 retail stores and eateries, serving Starbucks® specialty coffees, ice cream and pizza and a grand carousel.

WEDDINGS:

THE HOTEL:

Conveniently located moments away from the tranquil North Fork beaches, steps to Long Island’s wine country, and a short distance to The Hamptons; The award-winning Inn at The East Wind Long Island serves as the perfect resort destination to extend your adventure on Long Island’s North Fork. Luxury décor combined with modern conveniences offer unprecedented hospitality that is sure to impress.

The iconic Inn at East Wind Long Island provides an array of hotel accommodations including everything from traditional rooms to an exclusive ambassador suite.

DINING:

Desmond’s is our in-house Zagat-rated restaurant and pub. Located inside The Inn at East Wind, our guests never have to go far for a delicious meal at the restaurant or classic cocktail at the pub. Open daily for public dining, we often partner with the community to bring in exciting events like beer and wine pairing dinners. Follow us on Facebook to stay up to date on our latest happenings.

Desmond’s Restaurant offers a warm and welcoming environment. Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Desmond’s also hosts a signature Sunday Brunch Buffet. The dining room is the ideal area to host an intimate shower, relaxed rehearsal dinner, or delicious dinner meeting. Our menus offer a wide array of appetizing items and our staff is happy to tailor the selection to accommodate any allergies or dietary choices.

Learn more HERE.

THE SPA + HAIR SALON SERVICES:

Our 10,000 square foot, fully equipped facility features an array of treatment rooms, spacious couple’s suites, men’s and women’s saunas, steam rooms, and locker rooms as well as rain showers, a relaxation lounge, and state of the art full-service hair and makeup salon. Let the Hair Salon be your local spot for everything from cut, color, and blowouts to our Certified Brazilian Keratin Treatment.

Learn more HERE.

THE SHOPPES:

Get out of the mall and into the fresh air as you ride high on the grand carousel and stroll along the brick pathways at The Shoppes at East Wind. From nostalgic candy to cheese & olive oil, fine wine to fine jewelry there’s something for everyone!

Take a class at one of our creative studios offering instruction in yoga, sewing, dance & paint. Or grab a bite to eat at one of our delicious eateries.

Open Daily – Individual Shoppe hours vary.

Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS + EVENTS:

Looking for a perfect place on Long Island’s North Fork to bring your team for a corporate retreat? East Wind Long Island has everything you’re looking for!

Our fabulous North Fork resort facilities can accommodate teams from 10 – 2,000. Our 50 luxurious hotel rooms and our gorgeous expansive property make every member of your team feel like a VIP.

Learn more HERE.