Broadway Plaza Hotel – New York, NY

Broadway Plaza Hotel | 1155 Broadway | New York, NY 10001 | 1-800-249-7135

WELCOME TO THE BROADWAY PLAZA HOTEL

Vibrant streets, delicious dining, sophisticated shopping and all of New York City’s signature sights and sounds surround our boutique hotel in NoMad, Manhattan, where guests are welcomed by recently renovated rooms and suites and a variety of convenient amenities. Overlooking the bustling intersection of 27th and Broadway, our hotel offers easy access to activities, attractions and business travel destinations. Whether you are staying in the city with the whole family or visiting for work, the Broadway Plaza Hotel positions you perfectly – near the Empire State Building, Macy’s Herald Square, Midtown, Madison Square Park, and much more.

GUEST SERVICES & AMENITIES AT OUR NYC BOUTIQUE HOTEL:

Complimentary Continental Breakfast served daily from 7:00 AM-10:00 AM

Complimentary 24 hour Starbucks coffee and Lipton tea

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Concierge services offering transportation arrangements, restaurant recommendations, business services, and discounted attractions, tours, and Broadway theatre tickets.

Daily housekeeping service 24 hour in-room food delivery service

Deluxe satellite TV service with STARZ, TBS, TNT, ESPN and pay-per-view movies

Same-day dry cleaning/laundry services (surcharge)

CD library/music videos (surcharge)

Express Check-out in four languages

Discounted off-site parking ($35/24 hours) for regular size vehicles, ($45/24 hours) for oversize vehicles (SUV’s, Vans and Trucks)

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Recently renovated and outfitted with a variety of plush amenities, each guest room and suite at the Broadway Plaza Hotel provides a comfortable home away from home. From unique decor to modern comforts, the Broadway Plaza Hotel offers premium accommodations to enhance the quality of your stay in New York City, whether you’re traveling to Manhattan for business or pleasure. Broadway Plaza hotel offers our guests the space they need to relax and unwind after a big day in The Big Apple. Each one of our guest rooms and suites offers an array of thoughtful amenities guaranteed to keep you comfortable during your stay in the city. With 24-hour in-room food delivery, high speed Wi-Fi, and 42-inch LED flat-screen TVs, everything you need is at your fingertips.

IN-ROOM AMENITIES & SERVICES:

Free Wi-Fi*

24-hour food delivery

Pillow top mattresses

Deluxe satellite TV and pay-per-view movies

42-inch LED flat-screen TV

iPad/iPod docking stations

Geneva Guild Bath Amenities Hairdryer

Electronic safe

CD library/music videos (surcharge)

Same-day dry cleaning/laundry service (surcharge)

Mini-fridges ($10/day +tax)

Rollaway beds ($10/day +tax)

Iron/ironing board



*Higher speed available at $9.95 per day, plus tax.

We are a non-smoking hotel and do not allow smoking in any guest room or public area. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals for disabled individuals.

SPECIAL DEALS + PACKAGES:

From seasonal specials to one-of-a-kind deals, Broadway Plaza Hotel offers the most affordable accommodations in New York. Learn more about our NYC hotel deals and stretch your hard earned travel dollars further. An amazing value in the heart of New York City, Broadway Plaza Hotel is conveniently located at 27th Street and Broadway – just minutes from 5th Avenue, Penn Station, Madison Square Garden, The Empire State Building, Chelsea, West Village, East Village, Union Square, Broadway Theaters, Radio City Music Hall, MOMA and Grand Central Station.

TRANSPORTATION + PARKING:

Broadway Plaza Hotel is just steps from New York City’s best shopping and dining, sightseeing and entertainment. From our convenient location in the center of NoMad, the most vibrant neighborhood in all of Manhattan, it’s easy to catch a train to almost anywhere in the city, or surrounding boroughs, and arrive within minutes. Taxi and private car services are also available for crosstown trips, late-night outings, and transportation to and from any one of the three nearby airports – John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark in New Jersey.

TOURS + TICKETS:

Whether its tickets for a Broadway show, bus tours, site attractions, sporting events or dining recommendations, our Concierges are here to assist you in every way. In many instances, we are able to get our guests discounted pricing by purchasing certain tickets through the hotel. Please email reservations@broadwayplazahotel.com for more details.

NEW YORK’S LOCAL NEIGHBORHOOD FINDS:

Boasting brilliant architecture, diverse shopping, an array of dining options and easy access to New York City’s signature sights, NoMad, Manhattan is the vibrant centerpiece of “The City That Never Sleeps.” Our boutique Manhattan hotel is located at the bustling corner of 27th Street and Broadway, within walking distance of Macy’s, the Empire State Building, Madison Square Park, and the Flatiron Building, among many other iconic attractions. Whether you’re planning a fun-filled family vacation, a romantic weekend getaway, or visiting for business, our hotel in NoMad is nearby to a wide variety of places to drink, dine, observe and explore.

