Saybrook Point Inn, Marina + Spa – Old Saybrook, CT

Saybrook Point Inn, Marina + Spa | 2 Bridge Street | Old Saybrook, CT 06475 | 1-860-395-2000

The Saybrook Point Inn & Spa offers a little bit of everything to make your stay exceptional. Expect an attentive staff to greet you at arrival and assist in finding the perfect accommodations with brilliant views to match, and this is just the beginning. Discover the true meaning of revitalization and relaxation at our spa or find your perfect stride in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Savor the fresh, local ingredients found throughout our thoughtfully curated menu at Fresh Salt. Or, if it’s not all play, allow our perceptive meeting planners to help you create the ideal corporate event with perfectly executed details at the ready. We strive to offer something for everyone and are always happy to help you plan a trip to best suit your needs. Learn more HERE.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Wake up to the calming sounds of the Long Island Sound, the smell of the salty coastal breeze, and feel the warmth of the sun as it peeks through your balcony doors. At our coastal Connecticut inn and spa, unwind in our spacious accommodations, perfect for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or even a solo trip to the coast.

Choose from our 81 guest rooms in our main inn, our one-of-a-kind lighthouse suite, and our newly created guesthouses, Three Stories and Tall Tales. At Saybrook Point Inn & Spa, you can discover lodging options to fit your needs. No matter what your vacation has in store, discover a home away from home at Saybrook Point Inn, Marina & Spa.

All rooms at Saybrook Point Inn include:

Beautifully appointed furnishings and linens.

Complimentary wi-fi

In room dining

Use of on site health club & indoor and outdoor pools

Plush bathrobes in room

OVERNIGHT PACKAGES:

DINING:

Welcome to one of southern Connecticut’s favorite waterfront dining destinations. For lunch, dinner, special events, and cocktails on the Sound, choose between our upscale casual restaurant, Fresh Salt; a relaxed lounge atmosphere at the Fresh Salt Lounge; and the outdoor Marina Bar.

As part of our Local Food Commitment, we are always working closely with local farmers and artisans to craft locally inspired seasonal menus with fresh ingredients from land and sea.

SANNO SPA:

Experience a luxurious level of pampering and indulgence with SANNO Spa. Choose from an expanded spa menu as well as spa products that are featured in SANNO which allow guests to create and enjoy tailored visits to perfectly reflect their needs. Services include massage therapy, facials, body wraps and scrubs, manicures, and pedicures. Interested in taking home a few of the featured products in your services? Circadia by Dr.Pugliese, Eminence Organic Skincare and Aromatherapy Associates are all available for purchase.

MARINA:

Chart a course for relaxation and enjoyment at Saybrook Point Marina. Located at the mouth of the Connecticut River in historic Old Saybrook, our marina provides convenient access to Long Island Sound. Saybrook Point Marina offers world class amenities and provides high quality service to yachts of all sizes. On site, you will find friendly concierge service, award winning cuisine, AAA Four Diamond hotel, an indulgent spa, and state-of-the-art health club. The Saybrook Point Marina can accommodate vessels from 13-140 feet. Our goal is to enhance your boating experience. Our commitment to customer service is matched by our commitment to environmental action, as Saybrook Point Marina is Connecticut’s first designated Clean Marina. Saybrook Point Marina Seasonal Hours: May: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

June: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

July & August: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

September & October: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. By appointment call 860-395-3080.

WEDDINGS:

Your special day will be a magical one with the gorgeous backdrop of the Connecticut Shoreline full of charm and unique character. Let our experienced Wedding Professionals help bring your vision to life with elegance, color and seaside charm. Saybrook Point Inn has an amazing reputation for handling weddings of all sizes and styles. With several options for your ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception, you can leave all the details to us.

MEETINGS:

Meetings are meant to be impressive and efficient, to bring peers together to learn and listen to one another. Allow Saybrook Point Inn to take care of the details so you can focus on the success of your event. We offer a variety of conference center facilities on the Connecticut coast, ideal for meetings, conventions, and corporate retreats.

EVENTS + ACTIVITIES:

Old Saybrook and our surrounding towns are full of history and life. Experience the many hidden treasures and adventures waiting to be discovered.

Days are meant to be spent riding a bike down the causeway at sunset, wandering through notable museums, putting across the green, and digging toes into the warm, golden sand.

