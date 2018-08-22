Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown-Bricktown Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown-Bricktown | 209 North Walnut Avenue | Oklahoma City, OK 73104 | 1-405-605-2100

Celebrate your style at Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown – Bricktown, a hip new hotel where you’ll be steps away from the area’s restaurants, bars, clubs and movie theater. We offer easy-breezy access to Chesapeake Energy Arena, the State Capitol Building, and more.Meet & mingle with friends at our w xyz(SM) bar, grab a sweet, savory, or healthy snack from re:fuel by Aloft(SM), our 24/7 pantry, or play in our re:mix(SM) lounge.

Plus, you can always stay connected with free hotel-wide wired and wireless High Speed Internet Access!Breeze into one of our Aloft rooms, featuring our ultra-comfortable signature bed, walk-in shower, custom amenities by Bliss® Spa, and more. Our plug & play connectivity station charges all your electronics and links to the 42” LCD TV to maximize work and play.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Guest Room Highlights

Flat Screen TV

Walk-in Showers

Ultra Comfortable Signature Beds

Bliss Spa Products

Individual Coffee Makes in Room

Mini Fridge in All Room

This hotel has a smoke-free policy

Book 10 or more rooms at this hotel

Learn more about available room types HERE.

DINING:

Dining Services Local restaurant dinner delivery Sundry/Convenience store Breakfast Continental breakfast, fee from 4.00 USD

AMERICAN WXYZ Relaxed atmosphere with incredible food options & fantastic drinks. Multiple t.v.’s to enjoy different sporting events daily & weekly live music to enjoy the nightlife on our first or second floor bars. FITNESS: re:charge(SM) gym Hours: 24 Hours, 7 days a week Equipment and Services Free weights

Fitness classes: Not Available Swimming splash seasonal outdoor pool Hours: Mon-Sun: 06:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Outdoor

WEDDINGS:

About This Venue

Ample Prefunction Space

In-House Audio Available

All 6th Floor Event Space with Floor to Ceiling Windows

Over 9,000 sq feet of Event Space

First Class Catering services for every meal

Two 6th Floor Breakout Rooms Available

Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

About This Venue

6th Floor Meeting Space with amazing views and over 9,000 square ft of space.

First Class Catering services for every meal.

Ceiling Mounted Screens and Projectors in Ballroom

6th Floor Rooftop Patio

In-House Audio

2 Breakout Spaces

Learn more HERE.

DEALS & PROMOTIONS:

For up-to-the-minute deals and packages click HERE.