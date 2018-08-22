Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown-Bricktown

Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown-Bricktown | 209 North Walnut Avenue | Oklahoma City, OK 73104 | 1-405-605-2100

Celebrate your style at Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown – Bricktown, a hip new hotel where you’ll be steps away from the area’s restaurants, bars, clubs and movie theater. We offer easy-breezy access to Chesapeake Energy Arena, the State Capitol Building, and more.Meet & mingle with friends at our w xyz(SM) bar, grab a sweet, savory, or healthy snack from re:fuel by Aloft(SM), our 24/7 pantry, or play in our re:mix(SM) lounge.

Plus, you can always stay connected with free hotel-wide wired and wireless High Speed Internet Access!Breeze into one of our Aloft rooms, featuring our ultra-comfortable signature bed, walk-in shower, custom amenities by Bliss® Spa, and more. Our plug & play connectivity station charges all your electronics and links to the 42” LCD TV to maximize work and play.

ACCOMMODATIONS: 

Guest Room Highlights

DINING: 

Dining Services

Local restaurant dinner delivery

Sundry/Convenience store

Breakfast

Continental breakfast, fee from 4.00 USD

AMERICAN

WXYZ

Relaxed atmosphere with incredible food options & fantastic drinks. Multiple t.v.’s to enjoy different sporting events daily & weekly live music to enjoy the nightlife on our first or second floor bars.

FITNESS: 

re:charge(SM) gym

Hours: 24 Hours, 7 days a week

Equipment and Services

  • Free weights
  • Fitness classes: Not Available

Swimming

splash seasonal outdoor pool

  • Hours: Mon-Sun: 06:00 AM – 10:00 PM
  • Outdoor

WEDDINGS: 

About This Venue

  • Ample Prefunction Space

  • In-House Audio Available

  • All 6th Floor Event Space with Floor to Ceiling Windows

  • Over 9,000 sq feet of Event Space

  • First Class Catering services for every meal

  • Two 6th Floor Breakout Rooms Available

MEETINGS & EVENTS: 

About This Venue

  • 6th Floor Meeting Space with amazing views and over 9,000 square ft of space.

  • First Class Catering services for every meal.

  • Ceiling Mounted Screens and Projectors in Ballroom

  • 6th Floor Rooftop Patio

  • In-House Audio

  • 2 Breakout Spaces

DEALS & PROMOTIONS: 

