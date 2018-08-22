Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown-Bricktown
Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown-Bricktown | 209 North Walnut Avenue | Oklahoma City, OK 73104 | 1-405-605-2100
Celebrate your style at Aloft Oklahoma City Downtown – Bricktown, a hip new hotel where you’ll be steps away from the area’s restaurants, bars, clubs and movie theater. We offer easy-breezy access to Chesapeake Energy Arena, the State Capitol Building, and more.Meet & mingle with friends at our w xyz(SM) bar, grab a sweet, savory, or healthy snack from re:fuel by Aloft(SM), our 24/7 pantry, or play in our re:mix(SM) lounge.
Plus, you can always stay connected with free hotel-wide wired and wireless High Speed Internet Access!Breeze into one of our Aloft rooms, featuring our ultra-comfortable signature bed, walk-in shower, custom amenities by Bliss® Spa, and more. Our plug & play connectivity station charges all your electronics and links to the 42” LCD TV to maximize work and play.
ACCOMMODATIONS:
Guest Room Highlights
-
Flat Screen TV
-
Walk-in Showers
-
Ultra Comfortable Signature Beds
-
Bliss Spa Products
-
Individual Coffee Makes in Room
-
Mini Fridge in All Room
- This hotel has a smoke-free policy
- Book 10 or more rooms at this hotel
Learn more about available room types HERE.
DINING:
Dining Services
Local restaurant dinner delivery
Sundry/Convenience store
Breakfast
Continental breakfast, fee from 4.00 USD
AMERICAN
WXYZ
Relaxed atmosphere with incredible food options & fantastic drinks. Multiple t.v.’s to enjoy different sporting events daily & weekly live music to enjoy the nightlife on our first or second floor bars.
FITNESS:
re:charge(SM) gym
Hours: 24 Hours, 7 days a week
Equipment and Services
- Free weights
- Fitness classes: Not Available
Swimming
splash seasonal outdoor pool
- Hours: Mon-Sun: 06:00 AM – 10:00 PM
- Outdoor
WEDDINGS:
About This Venue
-
Ample Prefunction Space
-
In-House Audio Available
-
All 6th Floor Event Space with Floor to Ceiling Windows
-
Over 9,000 sq feet of Event Space
-
First Class Catering services for every meal
-
Two 6th Floor Breakout Rooms Available
MEETINGS & EVENTS:
About This Venue
-
6th Floor Meeting Space with amazing views and over 9,000 square ft of space.
-
First Class Catering services for every meal.
-
Ceiling Mounted Screens and Projectors in Ballroom
-
6th Floor Rooftop Patio
-
In-House Audio
-
2 Breakout Spaces
DEALS & PROMOTIONS:
For up-to-the-minute deals and packages click HERE.