Interlaken Inn Resort + Conference Center – Lakeville, CT

Interlaken Inn Resort + Conference Center | 74 Interlaken Road | Lakeville, CT 06039 | 1-800-222-2909

The year-round country resort set on 30 beautiful acres nestled between two lakes in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut. ​Your comfort and experience with us is what we care most about.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

​Inviting rooms, luxurious suites, spacious townhouses and private cottages await you at the Interlaken. Set on 30 acres of beautiful gardens and wooded areas, our diverse and expansive property allows us to be romance-loving, family-welcoming, and pet-friendly all at the same time, providing just the right amount of space and privacy you are looking for.

Relax on our lake shore, enjoy a spa treatment, play tennis, paddle the lake at sunset or walk the romantic evening grounds. Enjoy true farm-to-table, seasonally-inspired cuisine in Morgan’s, our acclaimed restaurant. Most importantly, kick off those shoes, put your feet up and stay awhile.

DINING:

All of us at Interlaken are thrilled to introduce our new Executive Chefs, James Corcoran and Daire Rooney Corcoran. You might recognize them as they have earned an excellent reputation for their outstanding cuisine in this area. LEARN MORE

Morgan’s surpasses the conventional notion of a hotel dining experience. Our team of Chefs initiated the local food movement in this area and continue to excel. These creations will be found in our casual yet elegant restaurant, Morgan’s. We have worked for the past decade to source out the best ingredients from our area and translate them to your plate. Whether it is our local vegetable purveyors, grass fed ranchers, cheese makers, or our own kitchen garden, we have our fingers on the pulse of the Berkshires. The cuisine has a new American foundation with traditional sampling of a world palate.

Interlaken’s pursuit of perfection is found not only in our award winning restaurant but also in private parties and banquets, wedding celebrations, family reunions, and corporate retreats. Whether it be for an intimate candlelight dinner for two or a wedding celebration for two hundred, we are committed to providing you with the finest produce and meats, fish and poultry, all creatively prepared by our Chefs and delivered to you, fresh, farm to table.

Dining Hours

​Complimentary Continental Breakfast 6:30 – 9:30 am each midweek morning for hotel guests, excluding holidays

Breakfast – served a la carte in Morgan’s 7:00 – 10:00 am on weekends & holidays

Lunch – Noon – 3:00 pm, 7 days a week

Dinner – served 5:00 – 9:00 pm, 7 days a week

SPA:

Ellora Spa, Sanctuary and Pilates

Conveniently located at the Interlaken Inn in Lakeville, CT, Ellora Spa, Sanctuary and Pilates is indeed a spa more like a sanctuary. We offer Advanced Skin Care, Masters Massage, Therapeutic Massage, Spinal Integration, and Pilates. Ellora’s ambience, helped by flowing water and beautiful music, immediately warms your body and relaxes your mind. We are a complete spa utilizing beauty and purpose. Ellora Spa carries select products from Shankara, Skin, Hanro, Chantelle and much more. Ellora’s skin care products and exquisite body care products are among the best that the industry has to offer. We also carry beautiful gifts from candles, to room fragrances, perfume, and linens. NEW! We are now offering in-room massages during your stay at Interlaken. 60 min ($170) | 90 min ($210). Learn more HERE.

ACTIVITIES:

If you haven’t been to Interlaken or visited our beautiful corner of the world, you are in for a wonderful treat! Summer is here and there is much to do on our property as well as in our surrounding area. You can be as laid back or as active as you like during your stay with us! And isn’t that what summer vacay is all about? Clean, fresh air… a beautiful lake… an idyllic countryside overflowing with nature and wildlife. These are givens in our neck of the woods and you only need to open your eyes and step outside to enjoy them. We invite you to enjoy not only our peaceful property but to take full advantage of all of our on-property amenities with we offer free-of-charge to our guests with the exception of golf greens fees and spa services.

Be sure to check out our PLAN YOUR VISIT page for a list of things to do and see in our area, from hiking to horseback riding, outdoor festivals, vineyard tours, equestrian events, fly fishing, farmer’s markets… the list is endless during the summer!

WEDDINGS:

From our exclusive destination weekend weddings to small, intimate affairs, Interlaken offers impeccable service, seasonally inspired farm-to-table cuisine, a gorgeous lakeside ceremony and garden wedding reception. We are located on 30 acres of English cottage-style gardens, shimmering lakes and manicured lawns, which provides a stunning backdrop for beautiful and memorable weddings. Enjoy exclusive use of the venue, with a capacity for up to 220 guests. And we host only one wedding per day to insure that our focus is entirely on you.

SAME SEX WEDDINGS:

Nestled in the beautiful Litchfield Hills of northwest Connecticut, the Interlaken Inn has been the preferred setting for memorable destination weekend weddings for more than a century. The Inn is located on 30 acres of English cottage-style gardens, shimmering lakes and manicured lawns, which provides a stunning backdrop for beautiful and memorable weddings.

​An exclusive Weekend Wedding awaits. The Interlaken is your destination site, with creative, seasonally-inspired menus, unique garden wedding reception, and scenic lakeside ceremony. Enjoy exclusive use of the venue, with capacity for up to 220 guests. The Interlaken will only host one wedding per day to insure that our focus is entirely on you! Interlaken also offers unique wedding alternatives, a perfect setting for small, intimate weddings, second weddings or vow renewals with friends and family. We offer lodging and dining options suited to 5 to 50 people or more. Regardless of the size of your wedding, you can expect impeccable service, an exquisite setting and delicious farm-to-table cuisine. Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS, RETREATS and CORPORATE EVENTS:

The Interlaken offers an inspiring location in the Berkshire Mountains of Northwestern Connecticut. And we’re not a typical offsite meeting location. Our 30-acre campus offers upscale lodging options (suites, kings, doubles) and gourmet dining. The mountains, lakes and landscape provides the perfect backdrop for creative and productive meetings. We provide an array of team building programs, outdoor activities and meeting rooms suitable for corporate retreats and events, board meetings and conferences. Our on-property recreational facilities include boating, swimming, tennis, volleyball, exercise facilities and game room.

REUNIONS:

It’s important to have places to gather, talk and get caught up on the family news. You’ll find our 30+ acres has the right mix of activities and the right amount of casual, comfortable places to be a family.

Family Culinary Challenge

Family Radical Race

Family Olympics

Professional Family Photos

PACKAGES:

Your world away is closer than you think! Come live the best of summer at Interlaken Inn in beautiful Lakeville, CT. Relax on our lake shore with a picnic lunch, lounge by our heated pool, play tennis, paddle the lake at sunset – there are endless things to do and see, on-site or nearby!

We’ve sweetened the deal with our Sizzlin’ Summer Nights Special. Avoid the hustle and bustle of summer weekends! Relax and enjoy the Inn mid-week…for longer. Stay 2 nights and receive your 3rd mid-week night free. (Sunday through Thursday nights only, limited availability). And our hardy New England Breakfast is included each morning of your stay, served in the Main Building.

DEALS:

