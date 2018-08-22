Mooo – Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Mooo | 15 Beacon Street | Boston, MA 02108

EXPERIENCE MOOO. . . .

Mooo…. located on Boston’s Beacon Hill, is a modern steakhouse adjacent to the luxurious XV Beacon Hotel. Chef/Owner Jamie Mammano uses his culinary expertise to create classic, yet modern steakhouse dishes. The warm modern décor provides a relaxed, sophisticated atmosphere. The restaurant is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch, dinner and for an acoustic brunch on Sundays. Mooo…. also offers a full bar and an award winning wine list.

The private dining room at Mooo…. ‘The Wine Cellar’, offers the most exclusive private dining venue in the city. The Wine Cellar offers service in an exquisite and elegant setting. The room boasts double vaulted ceilings and shows off Mooo’s extensive wine list. It accommodates seated events for up to 50 guests and receptions of up to 65. Parlor Suites located within the XV Beacon Hotel also offer a perfect private dining venue for up to 12 guests.

MENUS:

PRIVATE EVENTS:





Mooo restaurant and the XV Beacon Hotel are Boston’s premier destination for unrivaled cuisine, service and ambiance. Built on the foundation of the 1722 mansion, The Wine Cellar, our historic private dining room, boasts a renovated Italian Mosaic from 500 AD and double vaulted ceilings that are highlighted by hundreds of bottles of wine.

For more intimate groups, the Parlor Suites at the XV Beacon Hotel are the definition of refined elegance with lounge seating around a private fireplace with views of Beacon Street.

During the summer, the Roof Deck at XV Beacon provides unrestricted views of Boston’s skyline for cocktail parties and wedding ceremonies.

Our chef utilizes his artistic imagination in the preparation of his modern steakhouse dishes which are complimented with our award winning wine list. This list is one of the few of its magnitude in New England and the country, featuring vintages from the 1700’s to the present.

We will be pleased to assist you with custom floral arrangements, custom menu printing and design. The Wine Cellar, Parlor Suites and Roof Deck have all audiovisual capabilities and boasts unobtrusive service.

Please inquire about our special rates with the award winning XV Beacon Hotel and buy-out information.

Learn more about Mooo by visiting: http://mooorestaurant.com/.