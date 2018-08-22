Ostra – Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Ostra | 1 Charles St South | Boston, MA 02116 | 617-421-1200

Ostra, located at One Charles Street South in Boston’s Back Bay, is a contemporary Mediterranean restaurant. Inspired by local and European varieties of seafood, Chef/Owner Jamie Mammano and Executive Chef Mitchell Randall focus on specialty seafood found throughout the Mediterranean and regions within the U.S. The light preparation of our cuisine highlights the natural and fresh flavors of each dish. The dining room at Ostra evokes a sense of style and sophistication in a comfortable and inviting setting. Ostra also offers a fine bar and lounge area featuring live piano entertainment. Ostra’s private dining room accommodates up to 42 for a seated event and up to 70 for a cocktail reception.

MENUS:

PRIVATE EVENTS:

Our private room at Ostra comfortably seats up to 42 people for luncheons or dinner & 70 for a cocktail reception. The Lounge area will accommodate smaller groups for cocktail receptions and our main Dining Room is available for buy outs for larger groups up to 150 guests.

Chef/Owner Jamie Mammano and Executive Chef Mitchell Randall have created a Mediterranean menu with simple clean preparations to enhance the quality and flavors of the seafood. Showcasing the finest seafood available our private dining menu offers a variety of local and Mediterranean Seafood options as well as meat and poultry selections to accommodate all guests’ requests. Learn more HERE.

