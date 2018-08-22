Teatro Restaurant – Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Teatro Restaurant | 177 Tremont Street | Boston, MA 02111 | 617-778-6841

Teatro Restaurant is defined by its vibrant, casual elegance in both atmosphere and food. Nestled in the Boston Theater District, Chef Jamie Mammano takes a contemporary approach to classic Italian dishes, offering craft cocktails and fine wine. The seasonal menu boasts fresh pasta, grilled thin crust pizza, charcuterie, fresh seafood and specialty meats prepared with the utmost care in our open kitchen. Whether out on the town with friends, or off to a nearby theater with a date, Teatro lends its grace to any occasion.

MENUS:

BAR:

The Bar at Teatro is known throughout Boston for it’s inventive, inspired, seasonal cocktails and exceptional ambiance. Our experienced bartenders provide guests with an experience unlike any other in the city.

PRIVATE EVENTS:

Specializing in contemporary & classic Italian dishes, Teatro offers casual and personable service. The hip, modern décor with arched ceiling and marble inlaid walls provide the perfect backdrop to your special event. Whether it’s a corporate luncheon or social dinner, large or small, Teatro works with you every step of the way to ensure your visions and ideas are incorporated into every detail of your event.

Teatro offers a unique wine & cocktail list, along with a menu complimented by the best available seasonal ingredients. Our chefs will customize the menu to accommodate your specific tastes and needs. We are able to provide buffet or a la carte service for all events which will showcase our culinary flair.

To inquire further please contact Columbus Hospitality Group Director of Sales and Marketing, Lisa Flores at lflores@chgboston.com or 617.778.6841.

Teatro is available for full buyouts only. We do not offer an individual private room. We can host luncheon buyouts from 30-80, dinner buyouts from 60-85 and cocktail receptions up to 110.

No matter the size of your event, Teatro’s commitment to excellence will leave your guests with a lasting memorable experience.

Learn more about Teatro by visiting: http://www.teatroboston.com/.