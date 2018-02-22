Sailport Watefront Suites – Tampa, Florida Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 22, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Sailport Waterfront Suites | 2506 N Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 | 1-800-255-9599

Tampa’s only all-waterfront, all-suite resort is well situated with business travelers in mind. Located on beautiful Rocky Point Island, just minutes from Tampa’s Westshore business district and the Tampa International Airport, Sailport Waterfront Suites features special business suites with ample work space and amenities including complimentary high-speed Internet service. Sailport is a refreshing alternative to the typical “box” business hotel with its spacious rooms and waterfront relaxation.

For the family looking to getaway, Sailport provides ideal accommodations by offering one and two bedroom spacious suites that include full kitchens and private balconies to view the most beautiful sunsets Tampa has to offer. During your stay at Sailport Waterfront Suites, the family can take advantage of our heated pool, sandy beach, and recreation areas that include volleyball, the popular fishing pier and our new outdoor fitness center called “Fitness Island.”

So whether you are coming to Tampa for business or for a family retreat, Sailport has everything you need to make your stay productive and comforting at the same time.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Sailport Waterfront Suites provides the only all-suite Tampa Bay accommodations overlooking the crystal blue waters of the bay.

Families can relax in our Tampa waterfront family hotel suites designed with full kitchens, separate bedrooms, and balconies. Business travelers will find executive business suites featuring ample workspace and amenities necessary for seamlessly conducting business while away from the office. For longer stays, extended-stay accommodations offer the perfect home away from home.

Whether you are traveling to the Tampa Bay area for business or pleasure, Sailport Resort provides the best in hotel suite accommodations.

DINING:

Our poolside bar & grill offers some of the best Beach Eats available, with many items to choose from on our menu such as fish tacos, bbq, cubans, burgers, sandwiches, and loads more. We’re sure to have something for everyone, including the kiddos. Come in for lunch, or dinner (and a breakfast buffet on the weekends) and leave with a sorbet which is served in a natural fruit shell.

We have everything you can ask for so come down and relax in the poolside atmosphere and enjoy a beer, wine, or cocktail while watching some the most gorgeous sunsets Tampa Bay has to offer.

GROUPS & WEDDINGS:

At Sailport Waterfront Suites, corporate travelers and wedding guests will find easy access to Tampa International Airport. . Our conference facility, near the Westshore Business District, and the Tampa Convention Center, features meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 50 people for any style event.

Our private beach and resort deck is great for social gatherings, family reunions, and Tampa Bay weddings under a tent or out in the sunshine. For larger groups and banquets of up to 300 guests, additional space is available at The Rusty Pelican, adjacent to the hotel.

Sailport Waterfront Suites offers professional meeting space, modern amenities, and experienced staff for business meetings and social gatherings that can accommodate up to 30 people. Take advantage of extras such as on-site catering and high tech A/V equipment for your meeting and/or special event.

LOCATION:

Rocky Point, Tampa

Located on the Gulf of Tampa Bay

Rocky Point is a small island in Tampa Bay located four minutes from Tampa International Airport and situated near the Westshore business district, Tampa’s secondary business hub. Home to white sandy beaches, Rocky Point is an intimate and quiet destination. Visitors of our Tampa Bay waterfront hotel can enjoy Rocky Point’s island atmosphere and activities.

Rocky Point’s close proximity to Westshore and the center of Tampa also allows visitors to take advantage of the area’s exciting theme parks and attractions like Busch Gardens, Lowry Park Zoo, The Florida Aquarium, and historic Ybor City. During your upcoming stay with us at Sailport Waterfront Suites, make plans to relax with us in our quiet southeastern corner of the island, and venture over the bridge to all of the favorite hot spots in Tampa.

SPECIAL OFFERS:

Sailport Waterfront Suites features a variety of Tampa Bay hotel deals for exciting and affordable vacations. Take advantage of any of the available vacation packages when planning your stay in one of our suites on the water. Our Tampa Bay resort deals put you near all of the area’s attractions and activities, perfect for relaxing getaways and adventurous trips with family and friends.

