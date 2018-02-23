Virginia Beach Resort Hotel + Conference Center
Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center | 2800 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 | (757) 481-9000
Where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean you’ll find a year-round beach resort perfect for your next vacation with luxury accommodations and relaxing surroundings. Get swept away by the spectacular sunrises and sunsets viewed from any of our 295 bay view suites. Stay as busy as you like with area attractions or enjoy the tranquility of our wide, private beach. The Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center is Virginia Green certified-treating the environment with care.
The Premier Class Virginia Beach Hotel
VIRGINIA BEACH RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTER
Get swept away by the spectacular sunrises and sunsets viewed from any of our 295 bayview suites. Sunbathe and stroll along our wide, private beach, or tee-off at one of the area’s well-kept golf courses. Our staff at the Virginia Beach Resort Hotel will show you all of the area hot spots – bike or hike through the cypress trees at nearby First Landing State Park. Or take a family trip to Colonial Williamsburg, Busch Gardens, the Virginia Marine Science Museum or Nauticus – all just a short drive from this conveniently located Virginia Beach hotel.
If tennis is your game, you don’t have to travel to Florida or California to find a championship facility. A stay at Virginia Beach Resort Hotel places you minutes away from the award-winning Virginia Beach Tennis and Country Club. Our facility boasts an impressive 28 outdoor courts and a 94,000 square foot indoor facility housing 10 DecoTurf courts, a restaurant, fitness center and more. And, as a guest of our Virginia Beach hotel, you’ll receive one and one-half hours of outdoor tennis free for every night of your stay.
For an unparalleled vacation or business trip, choose the Virginia Beach hotel that rivals the expensive Virginia Beach resorts – Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center.
ACCOMMODATIONS:
Each of our fully-appointed suites offers the amenities that make your stay with us a pleasure. Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center offers separate sleeping and living areas with a private balcony overlooking the bay.
Each luxury suite includes conveniences such as a microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, sink, hair dryer, iron, ironing board, alarm clock, two cable televisions and internet connection. Choose from one and two bedroom suites as well as our luxurious Penthouse suites.
DINING:
Tradewinds Restaurant
TradeWinds is a local favorite defined by casual elegance and the best view in the area. Our specialties are fresh local seafood and regional cuisine. Our crowning achievement is the Sunday Brunch, voted “Best of the Beach” eight years in a row.
Learn more HERE.
SPECIAL DEALS + PACKAGES:
Virginia Beach Resort Hotel + Conference Center offers year-round special deals. For up-to-the-minute information click HERE.
WEDDINGS, MEETINGS + EVENTS:
Virginia Beach Resort Hotel + Conference Center is the perfect spot to host your dream wedding, meeting or special event.
Click HERE for their banquet seating capacity chart and more information.
TENNIS VACATIONS:
Enjoy the Best Tennis in Virginia Beach, Beautiful Views of the Bay and Private
Beachfront Resort with three night stay and play family vacation packages starting at $589.
Learn more HERE.