VIRGINIA BEACH RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTER

Get swept away by the spectacular sunrises and sunsets viewed from any of our 295 bayview suites. Sunbathe and stroll along our wide, private beach, or tee-off at one of the area’s well-kept golf courses. Our staff at the Virginia Beach Resort Hotel will show you all of the area hot spots – bike or hike through the cypress trees at nearby First Landing State Park. Or take a family trip to Colonial Williamsburg, Busch Gardens, the Virginia Marine Science Museum or Nauticus – all just a short drive from this conveniently located Virginia Beach hotel.

If tennis is your game, you don’t have to travel to Florida or California to find a championship facility. A stay at Virginia Beach Resort Hotel places you minutes away from the award-winning Virginia Beach Tennis and Country Club. Our facility boasts an impressive 28 outdoor courts and a 94,000 square foot indoor facility housing 10 DecoTurf courts, a restaurant, fitness center and more. And, as a guest of our Virginia Beach hotel, you’ll receive one and one-half hours of outdoor tennis free for every night of your stay.

For an unparalleled vacation or business trip, choose the Virginia Beach hotel that rivals the expensive Virginia Beach resorts – Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center.