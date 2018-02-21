The ART, a Hotel – Denver, Colorado Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 21, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The ART, a Hotel |1201 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203 | 303-572-8000

Welcome to the ART, a hotel in Downtown Denver

Let the ART awaken your senses. Splashing onto the Denver scene, this luxury hotel creates an unparalleled experience. More than just a place, the art-curated accommodations and heartfelt service give rise to a new kind of masterpiece.

One created by your unique interpretation of our art and our hospitality. Introducing the ART, a hotel – Experiential. Intimate. Refined.

WINNER OF CONDE NAST TRAVELER “READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2017” #1 HOTEL IN COLORADO AMENITIES: ARTful Amenities Experience theART, a hotel; the iconic luxury downtown Denver boutique hotel. theART perfectly captures the dynamic spirit of the Cultural District and is minutes away from the Central Business District. From the moment you arrive to our Portico Gallery, prepare to be wowed as you first witness Leo Villareal’s undulating and never-repeating art installation created from 22,000 LED lights. From there, our ever-attentive staff are ready and waiting to meet your every need. Our luxury Denver hotel is the perfect blend of refined comfort and intimate service, culminating in the ultimate high-touch experience. With contemporary design, luxurious amenities and works of art gracing two galleries, spilling into the hallways and adorning every guest room, we promise to exceed your expectations at every turn. theART Features: A prime location in the downtown Denver art district

FIRE, our on-property restaurant, features New American Cuisine, an extensive wine list and hand-crafted cocktails

Daily Social Hour offering food and drink specials from 3pm – 6pm

Over 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space

Rotating selection of old-fashioned candy offered compliments of the hotel in our Living Room daily

Multiple seating areas with fire pits on our Fire Terrace

Portable business kiosk with printing capabilities, Wi-Fi, and mail and package services.

Complimentary Wi-Fi in all public spaces and guest rooms

Complimentary coffee service in our Living Room each morning

Complimentary infused water service in our Living Room daily

Complimentary daily newspaper selection

Complimentary art brochures for self-guided tours

Complimentary guided art tours offered every Saturday at 11am and 5pm Please call to reserve your spot 303.572.8000 Hotel Policies Check-in/Check-out: Check-in guaranteed by 3 p.m.

Check-out by 11 a. m. Cancellation Policy: Dependent upon rate. To cancel your reservation, please contact the ART, a hotel 303.572.8000 Pets (Dogs only please): At the ART, a hotel your furry family members are our friends too and we can’t wait to meet them! They are all welcome at NO COST and to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of all our guests, the following policies apply: Limit of 80 pounds for up to two dogs per room

Dogs must be on a leash throughout all common areas of the hotel

Dogs are not allowed in any of the Food & Beverage outlets with the exception of service dogs

All pets must be registered at the front desk upon arrival to avoid a $250 fee Smoking: There will be a $250 non-refundable fee for any smoking in the room in order to deep clean to restore back to non-smoking condition Fees: Rollaway beds are available for $35 per room per night based on availability Parking: $40 overnight valet parking

Parking validation for guests dining in FIRE Restaurant & Lounge (3 hour limit) Wellness: Enjoy complimentary 24-hour access to our Art of Motion fitness center located next to our Portico Gallery. The 2,000 square foot facility offers the latest state-of-the art bicycles, treadmills and elliptical machines, and a variety of strength training equipment.

ROOMS:

At the ART, a hotel, every hotel room and luxury suite is designed to provide a Denver, CO getaway filled with the simplest yet richest of pleasures. the ART blends natural beauty with contemporary design and tantalizing views to capture the Denver skyline and the Rocky Mountains.

All of the ART‘s accommodations are carefully curated with hand-selected art, meaning culture stays the night, and with our intimate, authentic service, losing yourself is part of the package. As writer Thomas Merton once said, “Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.”

Learn more about rooms HERE.

Learn more about suites HERE.

DINING:

“The artist must create a spark before he can make a fire.” When French sculptor Auguste Rodin spoke these words, he was describing the creative spirit that encompasses every artist.

When we envisioned FIRE, the downtown Denver dine and drink experience at the ART, a hotel, we wanted to evoke that same ingenious spark to inspire every cocktail, fire up our culinary team and breathe warmth into our four inviting spaces — architectural wonders that appear to flow effortlessly from one to the next with floor to ceiling windows leading to an open-air-terrace, bringing the outdoors in and offering stunning views of Denver’s skyline. Elevating your Denver dining experience at the ART hotel.

Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS:

Poet Diane Ackerman once said, “The heart is a museum, filled with the exhibits of a lifetime’s love.” At the ART, a hotel, we would love nothing more than to be a part of your wedding day. We consider every wedding a culmination of our guests’ love stories, where our staff helps create each couple’s happily-ever after at the Denver wedding venue of their dreams.

Intimate venues for unique weddings Just as every space in our Denver hotel is a piece of art in itself, your wedding reception venue, wedding suite and guest accommodations will create a unique marriage between love and design. Exchange your vows on the FIRE Terrace, overlooking Broadway’s city views. Host a cocktail hour in the bright foyer, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows in our gallery. Dance the night away in the ART’s 3,145-square-foot ballroom. No matter how you envision your big day – simple or lavish, intimate or grandiose — our selection of wedding packages and our staff’s attention to detail will ensure that your wedding is a work of ART. Learn more HERE. MEETINGS: At the ART, a hotel, we craft eventful experiences. Organizing an experience is an intimate art. From meetings to weddings, we take great pride in making your every event unforgettable. Thanks to our passionate and experienced planning team, the ART is more than just a place. Our elevated meeting rooms and unique event spaces in Denver offer a variety and style with a HeARTful team that crafts an experience that distinguishes your event — successful or expressive, YOUR group event will be unique at the ART, a hotel. Learn more HERE. SPECIAL OFFERS: The ART, a Hotel offers special deals and packages throughout the year. For up-to-the-minute information click HERE. EXPERIENCE: the ART, a hotel is all about creating an experiential stay. Thanks to Denver’s diverse downtown, world-class museums, live theatrical performances, adventurous city attractions, seven sports teams, thriving business district and second largest theatre district in the country, our Denver luxury hotel is perfect for any visit. Whether you’re looking for a night on the town, a place to escape for vacation retreat or a location for your company’s business program, our downtown Denver hotel offers the perfect setting to make memories. Learn more HERE. LGBTQ FRIENDLY: Denver has truly become the LGBTQ center of the West with the laid back and welcoming nature of locals and vibrant nightlife. Uptown and Capitol Hill are two of the most popular gay neighborhoods, offering great shopping, nightlife and a variety of Denver LGBT events. The iconic Cheesman Park offers the chance for some outdoor sun and fun while the Highlands offers amazing restaurants geared towards the gay community. Denver also boasts one of the nation’s biggest summer PrideFests and sees a huge annual turnout for the event. In just the last few years, LGBTQ travelers have put Denver on the map as a top destination, earning the city one of OutTraveler’s Top Up-and-Coming Destinations (one of only two domestic cities on the list!) Our gay friendly hotel in Denver prides itself on being located in the heart of this welcoming city. Book your stay at the ART, and enjoy all of the exciting events and activities happening nearby. #TAGApproved.