Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa + Casino
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino | 111 Country Club Drive | Incline Village, NV 89451
A Waterfront Lake Tahoe Resort
Experience the perfect destination to connect with family – and yourself – while enjoying the natural wonders surrounding this beautiful Lake Tahoe Resort. Located in the Sierra Mountain Range, this AAA Four Diamond hotel is a stunning lakeside destination for year-round adventure.
Take advantage of the hotel’s free ski shuttles and on-site ski and snowboard rental, try your luck in the Grand Lodge Casino, schedule a spa day at Stillwater Spa, or get out and explore everything that Lake Tahoe has to offer, just steps from the resort’s front door.
What Makes a Seamless Stay:
- Feel at home in your room, suite, or cottage: 422 guestrooms, suites and Lakeside Cottages with fireplaces, plush Hyatt Grand Beds®, beverage centers and stunning views.
- Year-round adventure: Nearby recreational options include 16 downhill and cross-country ski areas, golf at more than 12 championship courses, and miles of hiking and biking trails.
- Relax, refresh, and rejuvenate: The hotel’s 20,000-square-foot Stillwater Spa and Salon features a total of 16 treatment rooms and two couples’ private massage suites.
- Diverse dining scene: Enjoy a variety of dining options, including poolside at Stillwater Pool Bar, fireside at Lone Eagle Grille, and under the sunny blue skies at Pier 111.
- Indoor and outdoor function space: A total of 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space will make for the perfect event, including the Lakeside Ballroom on the resort’s private beach with unobstructed views of Lake Tahoe.
ACCOMMODATIONS:
Deluxe Lake Tahoe Hotel Rooms
Enjoy a true mountain getaway experience in beautiful rooms, suites and cottages with breathtaking views and premium amenities. Relax in Lake Tahoe cabins with alpine style décor, plush Hyatt Grand Beds®, iHome stereo and luxurious bath products. Renew your spirit after a day on the slopes in the resort’s Regency Club® rooms featuring a private lounge serving breakfast and evening cocktails, or take advantage of their knowledgeable concierge, free resort-wide Wi-Fi, on-site Saloon or coffee shop.
Enjoy these modern conveniences with your stay:
- Complimentary Wi-Fi
DINING:
Incline Village Restaurants and Bars
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort offers a diverse dining scene using fresh, seasonal ingredients and locally-sourced foods. Enjoy stunning views of the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe while dining by the fire at Lone Eagle Grille, a poolside cocktail and burger at Stillwater Pool Bar, and decadent breakfast selections at Sierra Café. For a feel of the Old West, sip aged bourbon at the resort’s massive wooden bar in Cutthroat’s Saloon or enjoy the casual atmosphere at Lakeside Beach Bar and Grill.
With so many unique restaurants in this Lake Tahoe resort, why not try something new every day?
SPA:
STILLWATER SPA & SALON at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino
Discover total serenity among towering pines lining a cream-colored, private beach at Stillwater Spa in Lake Tahoe. The natural beauty of our property will leave you relaxed and refreshed. Have an unforgettable spa experience at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe with our luxurious massage, facial, body, and salon treatments.
ACTIVITIES:
Exciting and Adventurous Things to Do in Lake Tahoe
Surrounded by a stunning mountain landscape and infinite options for outdoor recreation, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is the perfect destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation getaway. From hiking and biking to shopping and golf to downhill skiing and snowboarding, you’ll find many exciting Lake Tahoe activities within minutes of your door step. For fun things to do at the resort, you can go swimming in the outdoor heated pool, take a soak in an oversized hot tub, work out in the StayFit™ Gym, or relax with a luxurious treatment at Stillwater Spa & Salon. During the summer, enjoy on-site watersport rentals or hop on the free ski shuttles in the winter.
When you’re ready to explore, you’ll find exciting adventures – from to hiking and biking to shopping and golf to downhill skiing and snowboarding. Whether you’re an adventurer, a ski bum, or a relaxation addict, there are exciting things to do in Tahoe all around us. Discover popular Lake Tahoe ski resorts and attractions such as Emerald Bay, The Championship Golf Course, Tahoe Rim Trail, Thunderbird Lodge, and Squaw Valley USA.
WEDDINGS:
Lake Tahoe Weddings
Create memories to last a lifetime in the stunning alpine setting at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. Whether you dream of a lakefront ceremony, a wedding in a lush green meadow, an intimate gathering in a mountain lodge, or a grand reception in our Lakeside Ballroom, our Lake Tahoe wedding venues are the ideal setting for an unforgettable event. You have a love to be celebrated and our expert planners are committed to translating your vision into the day of your dreams. Hyatt Regency lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino was ranked by BRIDES Magazine as one of the top 50 wedding venues in America for 2017. Allow our talented chefs to create the perfect wedding menu to fit your taste and style.
Your expertly planned Lake Tahoe wedding includes:
- A tempting array of food and beverage featuring Hyatt’s Personal Preference Dining® menu
- Professional wedding and event planners to take care of the details
- Free Honeymoon Offer: Earn up to five free nights towards your honeymoon at any Hyatt worldwide
- Your choice of venues, both in the hotel and on our beautiful grounds
- Complimentary luxury accommodations for the newlyweds
- Exceptional selection of on-site and offsite activities for your guests’ enjoyment
- Special overnight rates for your guests in our 422 spacious guestrooms
MEETINGS + EVENTS:
Indoor and Outdoor Space for Lake Tahoe Events
Host a memorable meeting or event at our Lake Tahoe conference center, guaranteed to enchant, inspire, and motivate your guests. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe features over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space with picturesque waterfront and mountain views, sophisticated décor, and cutting-edge technology. Conduct a conference or executive meeting in one of our boardrooms, an awards banquet in the Lakeside Ballroom, or a team-building event in our outdoor space. Our experienced Lake Tahoe event planning team can help you put together the perfect event to fit any budget, theme or size. Check out meeting offers for groups who want to meet on the trails, ski slopes or even on a 55-foot catamaran.
PACKAGE DEALS & OFFERS:
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe offers incredible package deals throughout the year.
