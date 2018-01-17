The J House – Greenwich, CT Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 17, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The J House Greenwich | 1114 East Putnam Ave | Greenwich, CT 06878 | 203-698-6980 EXPERIENCE OUR BOUTIQUE HOTEL AND SEE WHAT SETS US APART The J House Hotel Greenwich, a boutique hotel located in the Riverside section of Greenwich, Connecticut, is one of the area’s premier luxury hotels for business or leisure travelers.

Its event spaces are perfect for conferences and off-site meetings, as well as social events such as weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, anniversaries and birthdays.

We offer 86 high-tech guest rooms and suites featuring in-room Apple iPads©, deluxe mirror televisions, wireless Internet and many other amenities.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

The 86 rooms and suites of The J House Greenwich showcase the best in contemporary luxury.

High-tech convenience merges seamlessly with the comforts and amenities expected of the finest luxury boutique hotels, including free Wi-Fi, 55” LED Mirror Televisions, and in-room Apple iPads© to control all guest room technology such as room service, spa requests, and housekeeping requests. For relaxing business and leisure stays, The J House Greenwich offers a hotel experience unlike any other.

JLOFTS:

For a relaxing extended stay in Greenwich, Connecticut, The J House Hotel sets the standard for luxury and service with our modern JLOFTS Greenwich residences. Treat yourself to a chic, stylish alternative to the usual extended stay hotels, whether you are here on business, pleasure or renovating a home. These fully furnished loft-style suites offer ten-foot-high ceilings, nine-foot windows, European kitchens, wood floors, and washer and dryer units.

AMENITIES:

At The J House Greenwich, you will enjoy personalized service and luxury amenities on par with the best boutique hotels.

From complimentary perks like Wi-Fi, a continental breakfast and shuttle service within a five-mile radius of the hotel, to a 24-hour fitness center and the indulgent J House Spa, there’s no place like The J House. ​

And yes, we are pet friendly!

SPA:

The J House Spa is a boutique spa and wellness center offering both men and women a wide range of all-natural spa treatments which promote health, beauty, relaxation and revitalization. Therapeutic, massage, and aesthetic services are available in the spa or in-room for hotel guests. All services are customized to meet each customer’s preferred or recommended applications.

The exclusive product lines include Natura Bisse, an innovative leader in the development of facial and body cosmetics formulated using maximum concentrations of ingredients and emulsions; and Eminence, a chemical-free skin care line that uses 100% organically grown herbs, fruits, and vegetables, along with pure spring water. Makeup applications feature products from the full Glo Makeupline and eyelash extensions by Nova Lash. Our expert team of massage therapists, estheticians, and makeup artists look forward to providing you with a rejuvenating experience.

DINING:

WEDDINGS:

The modern wedding venue of your dreams. Overseen by the thoughtful, expert assistance of the events team, The J House will provide elegant decor, upscale service, unique menus, ceremony and reception venues, and beautiful, accommodating suites for the newlyweds, the wedding party, and the guests.

Watch your wedding unfold effortlessly and celebrate your special day with confidence at The J House Greenwich.

MEETINGS + BANQUETS:

We can’t think of a better way to connect with clients, reward colleagues or impress partners than hosting a fully tailored gathering at one of the most unique hotels in Connecticut. The J House has 3,400 square feet of meeting space and catering options for groups up to 200 people with indoor and outdoor dining space. All event venues are within close proximity of each other and have pre-function space.

PACKAGES:

PRIVATE JET CHARTERS:

The J House Hotel Greenwich now features private charters on a nine-passenger jet, for business or pleasure.

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:

Greenwich is a destination in its own right. While only a short train ride away from New York City, Greenwich, Connecticut offers a wide array of fun activities, attractions, and events for visitors.

Most downtown attractions and activities are just a short shuttle ride from The J House, such as the Bruce Museum, Tod’s Point, and Greenwich Avenue. It’s also fun to explore the neighboring towns of Greenwich: New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Cos Cob, ​Old Greenwich, and Belle Haven.