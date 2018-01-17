Rockland Harbor Hotel – Rockland, ME
Rockland Harbor Hotel | 520 Main Street | Rockland, ME 04841 | 1-207-594-2131
Rockland Harbor Hotel is conveniently located in the heart of Rockland, Maine — halfway between Freeport and Bar Harbor/Acadia National Park. We’re a quick walk to the acclaimed Farnsworth Museum and many fine restaurants including nationally-renown Primo.
During your stay, relax in our completely renovated rooms — many with water views. Take advantage of our new fitness center, and enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast. Explore all that historic Rockland has to offer — from fine art to local festivals — then take a day trip to nearby coastal towns, like Camden and Owls Head.
Make sure your next visit to the Midcoast Maine area includes a stay at the new Rockland Harbor Hotel. We look forward to welcoming you.
Our newly renovated rooms provide guests with the comforts of home while visiting Rockland. Guest rooms feature an airy, coastal décor and modernized, convenient amenities that offer a relaxing experience.
Book your stay at the Rockland Harbor Hotel and enjoy:
- Completely refurbished guest rooms – from furniture to fixtures, carpet to curtains, accent tables to artwork – discover updates everywhere you look.
- Renovated bathrooms – with all new hardware, fixtures, lighting and mirrors
- Choice of king or two queen beds, plus complimentary wireless internet, high-definition TV, desk with office chair and in-room coffee maker.
AMENITIES:
Rockland Harbor Hotel offers an array of amenities and services to provide our guests with a comfortable and enjoyable stay:
- Enjoy a free hot breakfast in our dining room or outdoor patio
- Research and plan the day’s excursion or catch up on emails with free WIFI
- Jump-start your day with a workout in our fitness center
- Wake up and ease into your morning with coffee from our in-room coffee maker
- Relax by the patio fire pit before you head out for dinner
- Grab snacks and provisions for the room and the road from our on-site market
- Take a quick walk to downtown Rockland and the acclaimed Farnsworth Museum and many fine restaurants including nationally-renown Primo.
ATTRACTIONS:
This to See and Do in Rockland –
Rockland, Maine — the “Gateway to Penobscot Bay” — is known for its craggy shoreline, scenic inlets and working harbor. Its mile-long granite pier, the Rockland Breakwater, continues to protect Rockland Harbor, one of the best recreational boating ports on the east coast and host to Maine’s Windjammer fleet.
The revamped downtown area, with its eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants, is within an easy walk of the harbor. Rockland is also home to fine arts, historic landmarks, events and museums. During your stay be sure to explore all of Rockland’s many points of interest and area activities.
Restaurants –
Rockland, Maine is a terrific food destination — from gourmet to casual, breakfast to dinner (and breakfast for dinner). There’s lobster, of course, anyway you like it, and also a great selection of ethnic fare. Dig in!
GROUP STAYS:
Looking to book a block of 10 or more rooms for a group gathering or special event? Please complete and submit the form below, and a staff member will contact you within 24 hours to confirm your request.
