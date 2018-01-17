Rockland Harbor Hotel – Rockland, ME

ROOMS:

Our newly renovated rooms provide guests with the comforts of home while visiting Rockland. Guest rooms feature an airy, coastal décor and modernized, convenient amenities that offer a relaxing experience. Book your stay at the Rockland Harbor Hotel and enjoy: Completely refurbished guest rooms – from furniture to fixtures, carpet to curtains, accent tables to artwork – discover updates everywhere you look.

Renovated bathrooms – with all new hardware, fixtures, lighting and mirrors

Choice of king or two queen beds, plus complimentary wireless internet, high-definition TV, desk with office chair and in-room coffee maker. Learn more HERE. AMENITIES: Rockland Harbor Hotel offers an array of amenities and services to provide our guests with a comfortable and enjoyable stay: Enjoy a free hot breakfast in our dining room or outdoor patio

in our dining room or outdoor patio Research and plan the day’s excursion or catch up on emails with free WIFI

Jump-start your day with a workout in our fitness center

Wake up and ease into your morning with coffee from our in-room coffee maker Relax by the patio fire pit before you head out for dinner

before you head out for dinner Grab snacks and provisions for the room and the road from our on-site market

Take a quick walk to downtown Rockland and the acclaimed Farnsworth Museum and many fine restaurants including nationally-renown Primo. Learn more HERE.

ATTRACTIONS:

This to See and Do in Rockland –

Rockland, Maine — the “Gateway to Penobscot Bay” — is known for its craggy shoreline, scenic inlets and working harbor. Its mile-long granite pier, the Rockland Breakwater, continues to protect Rockland Harbor, one of the best recreational boating ports on the east coast and host to Maine’s Windjammer fleet. The revamped downtown area, with its eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants, is within an easy walk of the harbor. Rockland is also home to fine arts, historic landmarks, events and museums. During your stay be sure to explore all of Rockland’s many points of interest and area activities. Learn more HERE. Restaurants – Rockland, Maine is a terrific food destination — from gourmet to casual, breakfast to dinner (and breakfast for dinner). There’s lobster, of course, anyway you like it, and also a great selection of ethnic fare. Dig in! Learn more HERE.

GROUP STAYS:

Looking to book a block of 10 or more rooms for a group gathering or special event? Please complete and submit the form below, and a staff member will contact you within 24 hours to confirm your request.

Learn more HERE.