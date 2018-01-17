Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort – Lake Buena Vista, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 17, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort | 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd | Lake Buena Vista, FL, 32830 | 1-888-828-8850

IDEALLY SITUATED BETWEEN WONDER AND WONDERFUL.

Leave the every day behind and enter a world of wonder and enchantment at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Located in the heart of the most magical place on earth, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort provides a truly extraordinary backdrop for your Orlando vacation or meeting. Beautiful tropical landscaping, tranquil waterways and classic art and architecture work together to create a stunning landmark in the midst of one of the most spectacular places on earth.

Inside this magnificent Disney resort, an environment of elegance and sophistication awaits. From their spectacular lobbies and unique restaurants, to the exotic Mandara Spa, and incredibly comfortable guest rooms, the resort offers the ultimate escape just moments away from the thrill and excitement of the Walt Disney World® Resort.

Stylish lobbies provide guests with a warm and inviting welcome and a distinct sense of arrival. Swan and Dolphin guest rooms include custom draperies, upgraded technology and of course, all rooms feature the incredibly comfortable Heavenly Bed®.

IDEAL DISNEY LOCATION

Situated on 87 acres of beautiful lake front property, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is the ideal Disney location for your Orlando vacation or meeting headquarters, centrally located in the Walt Disney World® Resort.

SPECIAL DISNEY BENEFITS

As a resort guest, you’re entitled to many special Disney benefits to help you make the most of your time, such as the all new MyMagic+ benefit ,complimentary scheduled transportation to the Disney theme parks and attractions, on-site Disney ticket and information desks, the Extra Magic Hours benefit in the theme parks, on-site character dining, and advance tee times on championship Disney golf courses. Spend fun-filled, action-packed days in the theme parks or water parks neighboring the Disney resort. Enjoy award-winning dining experiences, abundant shopping, amazing entertainment and invigorating recreational activities at the Walt Disney World® Resort.

TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

Getting to the resort is easy. Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is located approximately 20 minutes from the award-winning Orlando International Airport, and it is easy to arrange transportation to our resort. In addition to complimentary Disney transportation within the Walt Disney World® Resort, they host a National & Alamo car rental desk right on property to make car rentals convenient and easy!

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Dolphin & Swan Hotel Accommodations

Dolphin & Swan Hotel Accommodations – When you can't fit another thing into your exhilarating day, it's time to retreat to the haven they have carefully prepared for you at their Disney World Hotel. The exterior facades were inspired and designed by the award-winning architect, Michael Graves. The resort's 2,270 sophisticated guest rooms and suites welcome the weary guest home with cutting-edge style and gracious luxury.

DINING:

At the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort you will be tempted with a diverse selection of 17 restaurants and lounges offering unrivaled cuisine to please every palate. Experience fine dining restaurants where global cuisine is paired perfectly with fine wines and served in richly appointed settings. Young diners will have ear-to-ear smiles as they experience dining with lovable Disney characters in Garden Grove, or for a more casual meal, choose from a variety of delightfully creative venues including poolside dining. **Please note that The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin does not participate in the Disney Dining Plan. Click HERE for a list of restaurants at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. ACTIVITIES: