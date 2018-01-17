Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort – Lake Buena Vista, FL
Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort | 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd | Lake Buena Vista, FL, 32830 | 1-888-828-8850
IDEALLY SITUATED BETWEEN WONDER AND WONDERFUL.
Leave the every day behind and enter a world of wonder and enchantment at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Located in the heart of the most magical place on earth, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort provides a truly extraordinary backdrop for your Orlando vacation or meeting. Beautiful tropical landscaping, tranquil waterways and classic art and architecture work together to create a stunning landmark in the midst of one of the most spectacular places on earth.
Inside this magnificent Disney resort, an environment of elegance and sophistication awaits. From their spectacular lobbies and unique restaurants, to the exotic Mandara Spa, and incredibly comfortable guest rooms, the resort offers the ultimate escape just moments away from the thrill and excitement of the Walt Disney World® Resort.
Stylish lobbies provide guests with a warm and inviting welcome and a distinct sense of arrival. Swan and Dolphin guest rooms include custom draperies, upgraded technology and of course, all rooms feature the incredibly comfortable Heavenly Bed®.
IDEAL DISNEY LOCATION
Situated on 87 acres of beautiful lake front property, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is the ideal Disney location for your Orlando vacation or meeting headquarters, centrally located in the Walt Disney World® Resort.
SPECIAL DISNEY BENEFITS
As a resort guest, you’re entitled to many special Disney benefits to help you make the most of your time, such as the all new MyMagic+ benefit ,complimentary scheduled transportation to the Disney theme parks and attractions, on-site Disney ticket and information desks, the Extra Magic Hours benefit in the theme parks, on-site character dining, and advance tee times on championship Disney golf courses. Spend fun-filled, action-packed days in the theme parks or water parks neighboring the Disney resort. Enjoy award-winning dining experiences, abundant shopping, amazing entertainment and invigorating recreational activities at the Walt Disney World® Resort.
TRANSPORTATION SERVICES
Getting to the resort is easy. Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is located approximately 20 minutes from the award-winning Orlando International Airport, and it is easy to arrange transportation to our resort. In addition to complimentary Disney transportation within the Walt Disney World® Resort, they host a National & Alamo car rental desk right on property to make car rentals convenient and easy!
ACCOMMODATIONS:
Dolphin & Swan Hotel Accommodations
- Click HERE to view available Dolphin Hotel room types.
- Click HERE to view Swan Hotel available room types.
DINING:
At the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort you will be tempted with a diverse selection of 17 restaurants and lounges offering unrivaled cuisine to please every palate.
Experience fine dining restaurants where global cuisine is paired perfectly with fine wines and served in richly appointed settings.
Young diners will have ear-to-ear smiles as they experience dining with lovable Disney characters in Garden Grove, or for a more casual meal, choose from a variety of delightfully creative venues including poolside dining.
**Please note that The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin does not participate in the Disney Dining Plan.
Click HERE for a list of restaurants at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.
ACTIVITIES:
When you visit a Disney resort there is so much to see and do, a visit to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphinis never long enough. Aside from the incredible adventures of the Walt Disney World® Theme Parks and the championship Walt Disney World golf courses, a virtually endless choice of recreational activities await you – right on the resort grounds.
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin delivers the optimal mix of resort entertainment options in a Disney hotel with five sparkling crystal blue pools offering a variety of beach activities, tennis, basketball and volleyball, jogging trailshealth clubs, a luxurious spa, a game room, shopping and more!
THEME PARKS AND ATTRACTIONS
No matter what your age, you’ll be feeling like a kid again at the Walt Disney World® Theme Parks and attractions. Magic and entertainment abound in the world’s most famous playground. Come relive your childhood, share in your children’s absolute joy and build a lifetime of memories at our Disney resort.
GOLF COURSES
As a guest of a Disney World Resort, you can take advantage of advance tee times on four championship Walt Disney World® golf course. Once you’ve perfected your putts, join the family for a round of 36 holes at Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Courses, located just footsteps from the Walt Disney World Swan.
MANDARA SPA
Need to relax and unwind? Escape to Mandara Spa, a Balinese-inspired retreat, where you can relax in luxury while indulging in exotic spa treatments. Treat yourself to a soothing massage, rejuvenating facial, nourishing body wrap and many other comforting body treatments. Click here to learn more.
POOLS, BEACH & SWAN PADDLE BOATS
Discover fun and relaxation at the water’s edge. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin boasts five outdoor swimming pools, including a rock grotto pool with water slide and waterfalls, plus a beautiful white sand beach.
This tropical playground offers seasonal live entertainment, paddle boat rentals and scheduled activities for all ages. There are also quiet areas where you can enjoy a cool drink and immerse yourself in a good book.
JUST FOR KIDS
From fully supervised evening activities at Camp Dolphin, to a dazzling array of swimming pools and recreational activities, we ensure young guests of our Disney resort, are entertained, so their parents can relax and have a little fun, too!
For a complete list of activities available at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort click HERE.
WEDDINGS:
What better place for two people to be united than within the most magical place on earth? At the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, weddings are breathtaking affairs. The resort gracefully sets the stage for a lifetime of love and happiness. Their Disney resort offers both domestic and international wedding packages, which can be customized to reflect your personal tastes and needs, making your special day a true reflection of you.
Learn more about weddings HERE.
MEETINGS:
Every event, large or small, deserves special treatment. At the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, they offer their own unique brand of inspiration for every function, regardless of size. The resort’s culinary staff goes to great lengths to help you plan your event and ensure that every last detail is executed with perfection.
Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has earned a reputation for creative menus and fine service. The catering menus created by our talented culinarians are nothing short of magical. In fact, they have been consistently recognized with some of the highest honors in the meeting and conference industry. Food and Beverage Director, Tony Porcellini was recently featured in Rejuvenate magazine with his fantastic advice for using food for fuel at your next meeting.
Learn more about meetings HERE.
DISNEY VACATION PACKAGES & SPECIAL OFFERS!
Guests can save money by taking advantage of one of the resort’s many Walt Disney World packages. Throughout the year they offer different specials so that you and your family can experience all that Disney World has to offer at a low, budget-friendly price!
Are you a Starwood Preferred Guests® or an AAA member? You can enjoy additional savings as well!
Click HERE to view Disney vacation specials to find the package that best fits your family’s needs.