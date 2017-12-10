The Bernic Hotel – New York, NY Posted by gaytravelinformation on December 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Bernic Hotel | 145 East 47th Street | New York, NY 10017 | 1-844-885-2376

The Bernic Hotel is a chic, smart hotel, focusing on keeping its guests connected to the world through art and technology, while simultaneously offering an authentic New York neighborhood experience.

The 21-story boutique hotel is home 96 guestrooms, virtually all outfitted with private balconies. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer views so vivid guests feel like they are able to touch the city’s iconic skyline. The building’s dual-level façade gives the illusion that each of the upper level floors and balconies is soaring freely in the sky, almost as its own distinctly separate building. From the hotel’s artfully appointed rooms, urban explorers are invited to take in the energy of historic Turtle Bay, while enjoying the hotel’s elegant, authentic service and attention to detail.

The property is just steps away from the United Nations Headquarters, the shops of Fifth Avenue, the center of Corporate Headquarters, such as Avon, IPG, Colgate, Grant Thornton and HSBC, and the Chrysler Building, as well as the leisure attractions of Rockefeller Center and Times’ Square Theater District. Nearby Grand Central Terminal offers easy access to every subway line, making trips to downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn destinations fast and easy.

The property is just steps away from where Andy Warhol’s Factory once stood in historic Midtown Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood, famous for its colony of visual artists and independent shops that has counted everyone from Bob Dylan to Jacqueline Onassis and Stephen Sondheim as its habitués. Drawing inspiration from the prominent creative figures of the past and its neighbor, the United Nations Headquarters, The Bernic has commissioned Ian Sklarsky as mixed media artist-in-residence. Sklarsky produces murals that depict a worldview of iconic cityscapes using his signature blind contour technique. The metropolises – New York, Dubai, London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo – featured in the “eight cities of the world” motif adorning the guestrooms, hallways and lobby represent the forefront of global travel and accessibility, two aspects The Bernic embodies.

From the house-made signature lavender lemonade served daily and complimentary wine hour to the exquisite scent of white tea and thyme wafting through the halls, it’s the luxe touches that make The Bernic an inherently chic yet conveniently casual stay. Each guestroom features decadent bath amenities by Beekman 1802, luxury linens and terry, Sealy luxury pillow top mattresses, iron and ironing boards, in-room safes, an in-room refreshment bar, in-room delivery service. Guests have access to local fitness centers, laundry service, business stations, coffee machines, valet parking, nightly turndown service, and pre-arrival concierge. The Bernic offers complimentary ultra-high speed wireless connectivity in-room and throughout public spaces, accelerated cellular service through a Distributed Antenna System, in-room cordless phones and 43” flat screens with Apple TV technology, allowing guests to be fully accessible no matter the nature of their stay.

The property is also home to Allora, a 1,600 square foot, 72-seat restaurant from Elio & Sons. Outfitted with a carrera marble bar and herringbone floors, Allora transports diners to the spirit of old New York with a well-heeled twist. Allora’s menu is rooted in Northern Italian-American specialties and offers a wide selection of homemade pasta, as well superior grass-fed steaks aged in house for 28 days and classic seafood favorites like Clams Oreganata. Other specialties include tableside preparations of old-school favorites like a traditional Caesar Salad, the “Godfather” Grilled Branzino, Flambées, Zabaglione, and more. In addition, over 30 off-menu seasonal specials like Pork Chop Etna and Kobe Beef Ravioli, are offered nightly. With a focus on traditional hospitality that emphasizes the diner’s experience above all, Allora offers a taste of Gotham as it once was.

The interior and exterior designs, brought to life by Hersha Purchasing and Design and CD3 Architecture, are a mix of neo-modernism and deconstructed luxury that provide futuristic contrast to the classic brownstones of Tudor City. The glass and gunmetal façade is divided into two distinct volumes – the base follows street line while the upper portion of the building has a different feel, freely soaring into the sky. Outdoor balcony terraces bring another dimension, visually enlarging the footprint of the hotel. Upstairs, the Bernic boasts a luxury-level Penthouse, with 360 degree, panoramic views of the city, as well as a rooftop sky lounge.

Rooms and Suites:

From a private terrace at The Bernic, the urban explorer breathes in boundless electric, vibrant energy. With Midtown Manhattan buzzing just beyond floor-to-ceiling windows, breathe in the exquisite scent of white tea while The Bernic Hotel’s 96 rooms and suites offer a deep sense of calm among the bustle.

Each room is appointed with Stearns and Foster luxury plush mattress and luxe bedding, a modern bathroom with rain showerhead, luxurious bath amenities by New York’s own Beekman 1802, and thoughtful indulgences like heated tiles in the bathroom and Allora’s in-room dining service. And because staying connected is often just as important as disconnecting, The Bernic provides complimentary ultra-high-speed WiFi in all rooms and public spaces, a Distributed Antenna System to ensure cellular connection for every guest, and a 43-inch flat screen television with Apple TV technology in every room.

Amidst the nonstop energy of Gotham, The Bernic’s chic, contemporary simplicity offers all the comfort you’ll need.

Bathroom Amenities Hoody Bathrobes

Hairdryer

Slippers

Heated bathroom tiled floors

Rain shower head plus removal manual shower nozzle

Glamorous lighted mirror Room Amenities 38” and 43” flat-screen TV with cable channels

Free local calls

Electronic Safe with cool light inside

Environmental program

Private balconies for a peak or photos

Wireless and Plug In Monster Internet

Nespresso – “gets you going”

Iron/ironing board

Next day press service

Stocked minibar on request

Learn more about available room types at The Bernic Hotel HERE.

Food & Drink: Allora Restaurant and Alto Rooftop Lounge from Elio & Sons

Allora restaurant and Alto rooftop lounge offer guests and patrons a 180-degree, panoramic view of the city.

*ALTO ROOFTOP IS CLOSED FOR THE WINTER AND WILL REOPEN IN APRIL 2018.

Learn more HERE.

Events and Activities: An Insider's Guide to Midtown Manhattan.

That gentle tug you feel when you check into The Bernic Hotel? Call it Manhattan's gravitational pull — beckoning you to come out and experience the city's best events. There are so many parties, parades, festivals and seasonal happenings just outside our doors, you'll find yourself swept away in a New York Minute.

Click HERE for up-t0-the-minute information.

EXPLORE: Urban Exploration. Global Inspiration.

Forget about Times Square. Opt for an authentic New York experience while staying in the center of it all. The Bernic Hotel is located in a historic Midtown Manhattan neighborhood known as Turtle Bay. From bohemian artist's playground to cultural capital of the world, Midtown Manhattan was and always will be a bustling hub of creative and visionary power. In the sixties, celebrities flooded Andy Warhol's first studio, a loft on 47th street famously called The Factory, while Jackie O' shopped in the neighborhood's upscale stores. Katherine Hepburn, Bob Dylan, and Stephen Sondheim all once called Turtle Bay home. Today, you can find inspiration exploring this vibrant neighborhood. The property is just steps away from the United Nations Headquarters, the shops of Fifth Avenue, the center of international corporate headquarters, as well as the leisure attractions of Rockefeller Center and Times Square's Theater District. Nearby Grand Central Terminal offers easy access to every subway line, making trips to downtown and Brooklyn destinations fast and easy.

Learn more HERE.

Offers and Specials: Get The Best Hotel Deals in New York

Allow us to sweeten the pot for your next midtown Manhattan jaunt. Our collection of hotel specials and seasonal packages is designed to make your stay at The Bernic Hotel all the more memorable. Upgrades, perks, exclusives… yeah, we've got 'em all. Deals so good, they're practically steals.

Learn more HERE.