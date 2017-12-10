Sunset Beach House – Treasure Island, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on December 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Sunset Beach House | 8584 W Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island, FL 33706 | 1-727-423-3819

Located on one of the best beaches in the country, on Florida’s spectacular West Coast, Sunset Beach House is a beachfront vacation rental complex that sits directly on the sands of Treasure Island. It has five vacation rental suites, perfect for couples and families longing to experience the charm of Old Florida, all in a soothing, intimate atmosphere, away from large hotels and resorts. A true Hemingway like hidden get-away.

Sunset Beach House sits directly on five miles of white, sandy beaches, amid native sea oats, tucked beneath a halo of trees. All units face the warm gulf waters that glisten under spectacular nightly sunsets, providing an ambience of calm and serenity – a rare find anywhere in Florida.

Award-winning restaurants and open-air bars are just a short walk away. Should you wish to explore Treasure Island and nearby St. Pete Beach, more options for shopping, boating, fishing, golf, tennis and much more are available. With space for couples, families, family reunions, small conferences or beachfront weddings, the Sunset Beach House is your perfect hidden get-away. And our beaches are considered one of the best shelling beaches in the world.

DESTINATION WEDDINGS:

I Do…Treasure Island Beach Weddings

It would be hard to imagine a more beautiful spot for a wedding than the Sunset Beach House, voted Florida’s #1 hidden get-away.

The Sunset Beach House offers a unique opportunity to celebrate a Florida beach wedding at your own private resort. Our property has space for up to 22 people to stay, a large backyard reception area, and of course, the amazing, white sands beach for your ceremony. When we hand you the keys to our place, we are handing you the keys to paradise.

Once you have arrived, you are free to decorate the property as you like for your wedding. Past brides have rented tents, arches, lights…the limit is your imagination. You can select your own catering service, have live music, and arrange for valet parking. All of which we have dedicated vendors available to help you plan the wedding of your dreams.

Many couples have chosen to spend their honeymoon with us as well. No extra flights, packing or security lines – just stay right where you are after your guests leave. Relax on the beach or be as active as you want. Wind surfing, kayaking and other activities are available just down the beach. Great dining, shopping and theater are right around the corner. What a way to start your life together!

Our Packages

At Sunset Beach House, we offer 3 different packages for your wedding, giving you the flexibility to choose what suits your needs most. All of our packages are for complete and total access to the entire property throughout the duration of your stay. Additional days are available on a per suite rental basis.

2-Night Stay – $5,595

3-Night Stay – $6,795

4-Night Stay $7,995

Learn More Here.

Sandpiper Suite:

The Sandpiper Suite is your ideal beach home away from home. Spacious living spaces and hardwood floors accent this multi-level space. A fully-equipped kitchen, dining, living and master bedroom will accommodate your every need. There’s a large walk in shower upstairs. A beautiful balcony deck beckons you to sunset views and outdoor dining. Other amenities include a washer and dryer. The suite accommodates up to four people.

The Sandpiper Suite can be rented with our beautiful Tree House Suite to make a three-bedroom, two bath home with three outside patios. Perfect for a large family or getaway with friends!

Our cottage-style resort consists of five different vacation suites, each with a stunning view of Treasure Island and Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Each accommodation includes cable TV, Wi-Fi, A/C, a fully-equipped kitchenette, microwave, dining area, living area and bedroom. All linens and towels are complimentary. Each suite accommodates up to four people.

Tree House Suite

A charming, two-bedroom multi-level suite that sits high above the trees at the top of the Sunset Beach House. The two cozy and nicely decorated bedrooms are separated by a mini kitchenette and sitting area with TV. Refresh after a long day at the beach in the circular shower, or indulge with a long soak in the garden tub that overlooks the water.

The Tree House Suite can be rented with the spacious Sandpiper suite to make a three-bedroom, two bath home with three outside patios. Perfect for a large family or getaway with friends.

Our cottage-style resort consists of five different vacation suites, each with a stunning view of Treasure Island and Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast. Each accommodation includes cable TV, Wi-Fi, A/C, a fully-equipped kitchenette, microwave, dining area, living area and bedroom. All linens and towels are complimentary. Each suite accommodates up to four people.

Beach Hugger Suites

Our one-bedroom cottage efficiencies are furnished in tropical Florida style with two private entrances – the front door next to your parking spot and the back leading out to your beach deck and the Gulf of Mexico.

Our one-bedroom cottage efficiencies are furnished in tropical Florida style with two private entrances – the front door next to your parking spot and the back leading out to your beach deck and the Gulf of Mexico.

THINGS TO DO:

Your Private Oasis Is Just The Beginning

The Sunset Beach House is perfectly located for you to enjoy the Florida lifestyle with world-class shelling just outside your door. While you could have a wonderful vacation just working on your tan, swimming and toasting the sunset each night, if you feel more energetic, there are an amazing number of activities to do here! We’re just minutes from great shopping, a wide variety of excellent restaurants and exciting attractions in the St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay area, and less than two hours away from Disney World and many other Orlando theme parks. Dolphin watching, jet skiing and deep sea fishing are just a few blocks away. Enjoy the great golfing weather year round, or indulge in the ultimate pampering at a nearby spa. At the Sunset Beach House, the choices are unlimited.