Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown University – Austin, TX

Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown University | 810 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701 | 1-512-481-1000

Deep in the heart of an eternally magnetic neighborhood, Hotel Indigo® Austin Downtown – University offers a spirited getaway for your visit to this amplified city.

Surrounded by neon lights and soulful sounds, our welcoming, pet-friendly hotel provides a sense of community regardless of how far away you may be from home. Poolside nights turn unforgettable with our signature cocktails, while unique dishes accompanied by the sound of live music and sights of local art call for celebration in our Red River room.

Music lovers can also soak in the unique blend of genre-bending live music on the infamous 6th Street, providing a true representation of the independent spirit of Texas. Take a walk or bike ride with our free self-guided tour of must-do’s in Austin to ensure your stay is everything out of the ordinary.

ROOMS:

Click HERE for a list of available room types and to make your reservation.

HOTEL AMENITIES:

Business Services

Business Center

Copying Services

Email and Internet

Fax Services

PC Available

Printer

Scanner

Open 24/7 Health and Fitness Center, On-site Complimentary fitness center on site including free weights, treadmill and eliptical. On-Site Fitness Center Available Hours: 12:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Fitness Center Type:Extensive Offering Standard Internet Services Wireless Internet Available in Standard Rooms, Executive Rooms, Suites, Business Center, Public Areas and Meeting Spaces. Entertainment and Recreation Live Entertainment Pets Policy Pets Allowed

Guide Dogs, Service Animals Allowed

Guide Dogs and Service Animals Allowed Well behaved pets up to 50lbs allowed. Nonrefundable pet fee of 75 per stay. Please contact hotel for further details.

Deposit: 75 USD Housekeeping, Laundry Services Daily Housekeeping

Weekly Housekeeping

Dry Cleaning Pickup, Laundry

Same-Day Dry Cleaning Miscellaneous Porter Bellman

Safety Deposit Box available, Front Desk GATHERINGS & EVENTS: Our meeting space is ideal for your next meeting or event. With natural light and amazing views of the city, we will create the perfect meeting or event for you. Whether your group is 5 or 50 people, the Hotel Indigo will become your home away from home. Total of Meeting Rooms: 5

Total Area of Meeting Space: 2560 SQ FT

Sales and Meeting Professionals On-Site: 4

Largest Room Capacity: 70

Largest Room Measurement: 1806

Smallest Room Measurement: 192 Learn more HERE. NEIGHBORHOOD: Close to mouth-watering barbeque joints and iconic destinations like the Texas State Capital, University of Texas and Whole Foods headquarters, there’s no shortage of snapshot-worthy spots nearby. A rich, German feel remains in Austin from the many Biergartens in the city, allowing for community and crowds to set the foundation for modern-day festivities like SXSW and Austin City Limits. Graced by up-and-comers and classic artists alike, our neighborhood lives up to its reputation as a music-centric hub. Learn more about gay friendly Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown-University by clicking HERE.