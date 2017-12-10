Hawthorne Hotel – Salem, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on December 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Hawthorne Hotel | 18 Washington Square W, Salem, MA 01970 | 1-800-SAY-STAY

The historic Hawthorne Hotel is situated in the heart of Salem, and a proud member of the Historic Hotels of America. To date, over 1 million guests stayed at the hotel and many generations held their weddings, anniversaries or prom parties in the Grand Ballroom.

Behind the imposing façade, the 93-room hotel reveals its distinct and elegant historic character. Voted Best US City Center Historic Hotel in 2015 by Historic Hotels of America, the Hawthorne Hotel has been a Salem landmark since 1925 and reflects on a rich heritage with famous guests such as U.S. presidents and Hollywood.

SALEM:

Although perhaps best-known for the infamous Salem Witch Trials, Salem also has an illustrious maritime history. By 1790, Salem was the sixth largest city in the United States, with much of that due to its thriving seaport. During the 18th and 19th centuries, codfish, sugar, molasses, tea and silks were transported back and forth from such exotic locales as China, the West Indies, Russia, Africa and Australia. In the mid-1840s, Nathaniel Hawthorne, author of the classic novel The Scarlet Letter, managed Salem’s port, working in the Custom House across from Pickering Wharf.

Today, the city offers visitors a wealth of historic and modern activities. Salem is also located just a short distance from Boston, with a train and seasonal ferry available to bring you into the city and back again. Learn more HERE. ACCOMMODATIONS: To learn about available accommodations and to check room availability at Hawthorne Hotel click HERE. DINING: Nat’s Set in a more relaxing environment, Nat’s serves a modern European flair cuisine in a historic setting. Explore our variety of local cheeses, savor our favorite Steak Frites or indulge in our trio of Crème Brûlée, as just one of the many options. Whether you are entertaining business clients, or simply looking to enjoy a dinner for two, culinary enthusiasts will appreciate our wine and specialty beer pairings that were carefully selected to bring out the flavors in each dish. Tavern on the Green A local’s favorite, the Tavern on the Green is the perfect hangout for those looking to catch a game while enjoying one of our New England beers, or just to unwind after a day of regional exploration. During winter months, the roaring fireplace creates the perfect casual atmosphere to relax with friends and to reminisce on your (upcoming) vacation. Learn More HERE.

WEDDINGS:

Planning your wedding is something to look forward to; however, at times we know it can be stressful to juggle with the busy lives we live. At the Hawthorne hotel, our dedicated and experienced sales team will assist you from the time you contact us throughout your wedding day to let you focus on your guests and each other without the added stress of having to look over every detail.

Our various wedding packages fit every budget and will let you choose the style of wedding that complements you best. Looking for something different or unique? All our packages can be personalized and together with our preferred vendors, we will assist you with answers to all the questions you may have. Give us a call today to schedule a tour and be wowed with the Hawthorne’s dedicated service!

With 93 well-appointed guest rooms, two award-winning restaurants and private banquet space, we can accommodate your welcome receptions, brunches and more. Offer your guests the convenience of staying at the Hawthorne and eliminate the need to drive, so that everyone can enjoy the wedding in a relaxing atmosphere.

From contemporary chic to classic sophistication, let our wedding team turn your dream into reality. Our experienced wedding professionals are here to advise you on everything from entertainment and florists to photographers and menu selections, and will take your worries away from the moment you start planning.

MEETINGS:

A North Shore’s premiere meetings and events place since 1925, the Hawthorne Hotel forms an ideal venue for your corporate outing, convention or social events. With over 9,000 square feet of meeting space available, including a grand ballroom and various breakout areas, let us help you stretch your meeting dollars. We offer budget-friendly meeting packages and a professional team to meet your needs.

We welcome the opportunity to serve individual tours, associations, family and military reunions and social gatherings as availability allows. For decades, the hotel has been the place to be for birthday parties, anniversaries and special occasions.

The hotel offers 93 guest rooms, including six suites with amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, and free parking.

HALLOWEEN AT HAWTHORNE HOTEL:

If you have not been to the Halloween Party at the Hawthorne, you have not really experienced Halloween. A tradition for over 20 years, this party sells out every year and is the “place to be” in Salem. The Hawthorne Hotel’s annual Halloween Party is the biggest and best Salem has to offer. Enjoy three floors of food, fine costumes, live music, DJs, dancing, psychics, and of course the big Hawthorne costume contest. This year’s theme is to be determined, but feel free to start planning your costumes early. Winners are awarded with cash prizes and, most importantly, claim to a 12-month bragging right.

EVENTS:

SPECIAL OFFERS:

