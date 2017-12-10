The Scottsdale Plaza Resort – Scottsdale, AZ Posted by gaytravelinformation on December 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Scottsdale Plaza Resort | 7200 N Scottsdale Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 | 1-480-948-5000

An Authentically Arizona Desert Experience

An authentic Arizona experience awaits at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, where 40 lush acres and 50,000 square feet of flexible event space provide a perfect, palm-lined retreat for family getaways, business meetings and milestone celebrations.

Five pools, a full-service salon and day spa, and nearby championship golf set the stage for memorable experiences framed by elegant Spanish Mission-inspired architecture, fragrant gardens filled with desert flowers, and stunning views of Camelback and Mummy Mountain.

Hotel Amenities & Services

Pet friendly*

Wi-Fi throughout property

5 heated swimming pools

24-hour fitness center

24-hour business center

The Market – sundries, gifts, grab ‘n’ go

ATM

Putting green

Walking trails

2 lighted tennis courts

Full-service salon & spa with infrared sauna

Self and valet parking

Car rental by Enterprise

Onsite dining, lounge and pool bar

50,000 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor event space

Complimentary shuttle within a five mile radius

*$75 non-refundable pet cleaning fee per room

ROOMS:

Scottsdale Luxury For Every Lifestyle

The perfect place for family vacations, romantic escapes and group events, The Scottsdale Plaza Resort features 404 beautifully appointed guest rooms, multi level suites and executive lodges.

Arranged in intimate clusters along beautifully manicured garden paths, our six unique room types offer thoughtful amenities and modern decor, just steps from one of the resort’s five heated pools. High-speed Wi-Fi, plush pillows, morning papers and in-room dining are just a few of the perks you’ll enjoy as a guest of The Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

DINING:

Fresh Modern Fare. Traditional Southwestern Flair.

From our bright breakfast cafe to our lively sports bar, guests can enjoy friendly service and farm-fresh, seasonally inspired local fare at a variety of settings throughout the resort. Order a round of drinks by the pool, opt for in-room dining, or stop by The Market for grab-and-go goodies. We also offer beautiful private event spaces for weddings, galas, and corporate events.

SALON & SPA:

Relax. Rejuvenate. Refresh.

With its zen-like ambiance and elegant atmosphere, The Salon & Day Spa at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort is a sanctuary for soothing the mind, body and soul. Rediscover a sense of tranquility through an array of nurturing massages, body treatments, facials and salon services that will pamper you from head to toe.

Our desert oasis-inspired Spa features four treatment rooms, two infrared saunas, a relaxation lounge, and locker room facilities with showers. We are also the sole carriers of Osmosis, an incredible vegan and certified organic skincare line.

RECREATION:

Scottsdale’s Top Resort Retreat

The perfect desert getaway means something different to everyone, which is why we’ve made it easy to do as little or as much as you’d like during your stay at Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

With five heated pools, a 24-hour Fitness Center, 2 lighted tennis courts and a private putting green, there’s no shortage of on-site activities to enjoy.

WEDDINGS & EVENTS:

Sparkling Wedding Spaces & Impeccably Planned Events

Dreamy desert backdrops, elegant ballrooms, and outdoor courtyards that inspire dancing under the Arizona night sky are just a few of the things you can expect from your wedding at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort. With more than 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space and award-winning dining, we know how to set a romantic stage and deliver an unforgettable event.

Your family and friends will enjoy an intimate rehearsal dinner, a morning golf outing or getting pampered at our Salon & Day Spa. Our spacious suites offer a perfect place to socialize with your guests and time for relaxing in between events. Exchange sunset vows under a decorated wedding gazebo and delight your guests with a mariachi band accompanied by a beautiful wedding burro laden with soft drinks, beer, and wine. With an in-house floral and design team, you can leave the details to us- whether it’s creating your desert themed bouquet or crafting edible doughnut tower centerpieces we produce picture perfect weddings.

From a black tie dinner-and-dancing gala in the Grande Ballroom to a family reunion overlooking Camelback Mountain on our patio at Camelback Vista, your special event will be flawless down to the last detail. And The Scottsdale Plaza Resort will forever be the place where memories were made.

MEETINGS:

Successful Scottsdale Meetings Start Here

There is a reason why so many groups choose to gather at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort for their milestone meetings and events. We remember every detail it takes to make your meeting a success, right down to your CEO’s favorite drink. Our award-winning planning and catering teams will design your banquet, sales conference, or training seminar with the flexible and resourceful spirit that it takes to ensure a completely unique and personalized experience.

OFFERS & PACKAGES:

Our hand-picked collection of resort deals and vacation packages make it easy to customize your stay. Whether visiting for business or pleasure, The Scottsdale Plaza Resort offers a tranquil, beautifully landscaped oasis with luxury amenities and a level of warm, personalized service that only an independently owned hotel can provide.

SCOTTSDALE:

Scottsdale Plaza Resort is conveniently located just minutes away from the restaurants, shops and art galleries of Old Town Scottsdale, the world class golf courses at McCormick Ranch, and Salt River Fields, the Spring Training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

Whether you’re ready to hike Camelback Mountain, explore the distilleries of Cave Creek, stroll the Desert Botanical Garden, or take the kids to an aquarium, railroad park, or water park, tons of exciting attractions are all within easy reach of our resort.

