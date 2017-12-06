Turn the WOW Factor to 11! Thrill, entertain, amuse–all synonyms for GLTBQ White Out Weekend (WOW) at Sunday River. In fact, we’re so devoted to WOWing our guests that we host this annual weekend in association with OutRyders, New England’s largest GLBTQ ski and snowboard club.

During Wow Weekend, Sunday River delivers eight peaks of great skiing and riding with the most dependable snow in New England. At its core, WOW is all about good times with friends. And, as the name suggests, this weekend is full of special events and parties. Last year’s White Out Weekend included apres ski socials, fireworks, a scavenger hunt, and the biggest and most bad-ass party at our mid-mountain Peak Lodge imaginable. As for this year’s event, plan on even more WOW.

Friday, February 9

Party TBA

Saturday, February 10

WOW Peak Party: The Mad Hatter Par-Tea

“Don’t be late for a very important date!” Hear Ye Hear Ye, All Kings and Queens, Knights and Nobles, by Royal Order of Mad Hatter, you are invited to join our magical fairytale celebration…

This is going to be the best WOW Party ever. This year’s theme: Alice and Wonderland. Let’s jump through the rabbit hole together and go on a magical journey full of crazy potions, surprising elements, and costume fashion by Kathy Benharris of KB Productions.

Fireworks!

South Ridge Lodge: 8:30PM

OutRyders is New England’s largest gay and lesbian ski and snowboard club. They’re all about great friends, great mountain fun, and great times together at off-mountain social events (and they get great trip deals too!). Formed in 2001, OutRyders is a nonprofit, all volunteer-run organization.

