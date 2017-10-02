Beacher’s Lodge Oceanfront Suites – St. Augustine, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on October 2, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Beacher’s Lodge Oceanfront Suites | 6970 A1A South | St. Augustine, FL 32080 | 1-800-527-8849

Beacher’s Lodge Rules: Relax, Unwind, Enjoy – St. Augustine, FL

In operation since 1986, Beacher’s Lodge Oceanfront Suites is different from other St Augustine beach hotels. This condo-hotel located on Crescent Beach in St. Augustine, Florida is sure to become your new favorite vacation destination! We understand the importance of keeping up with renovations and our owners are dedicated to the continuous improvements that keep our rooms pleasant. Many repeat guests have their favorite suites, which they request year after year!

All the oceanfront suites have a patio or private balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The privacy of a separate bedroom can be appreciated when children or friends are sleeping on the sleeper sofa in the living room. The kitchenettes make cooking an option. In addition to our one-bedroom suites, we also have studio suites, which provide comfortable affordable accommodations and offer easy beach access.

Beachfront views of the Atlantic Ocean await you!

If the waves of the Atlantic Ocean keep you at bay, then our oceanfront heated pool may be just what you need. Steamy in the winter and refreshing in the summer, our pool always provides a beautiful view of the ocean.

This area of St. Augustine is known as Crescent Beach and the large expanse of white sand always makes for memorable enjoyment. Whether you prefer splashing in the water or quiet beach strolls that invigorate the soul, we have something for everyone here at Beacher’s Lodge.

Beachfront Hotel Rooms

Our oceanfront suites provide unmatched ocean views from private balconies and patios nestled along the natural sand dunes of the Atlantic coast. One of the best parts about staying at Beacher’s Lodge is the many ocean front opportunities to enjoy a view all your own. Studio suites are on the side of the building, however, our pool is oceanfront, so all guests are welcome to enjoy the view from our oceanfront pool.

The Queen and King Suites on the 1st Floor have a horizon view of the ocean with natural sand dunes providing a peaceful landscape. For our balcony view Queen and King suites, each floor seems to have its own charm. The 2nd-floor view is up over the sand dunes with a clear ocean view, the lush landscape is closer so you can enjoy occasional sights such as a gofer turtle sunbathing between the wild flowers. On the 3rd and 4th floors, the views are unmatched, plenty of wonderful views to choose from. Although some prefer one floor versus another, we believe each and every view is special – just like our suites – just like our guests. While our property is directly on the beach, oceanfront space is limited so our suites are cozy and intimate. Our suites range from 200 – 550 square feet. Our studios are one room suites. The Queen and King Suites each have a private bedroom. Our suites are perfect for couples and small families. We will allow up to 4 people in the studio or queen suites, while the king can squeeze in a 5th person. We do encourage you to upgrade to a larger suite if you want a more comfortable stay. While our property does allow pets, not all rooms are pet-friendly so it’s important to make specific requests well in advance. As our condo suites are individually owned and decorated differently, we offer an internal rating of Gold, Silver or Bronze to indicate the level of quality and furnishings to be expected. Gold rated condos will be the nicest with the highest nightly rate, Silver are standard suites only needing a few upgrades and Bronze offers affordable accommodations but may not have the most recent updates to furnishings. All condos are kept clean and are pre-arrival inspected, regardless of unit rating. What ever your budget or intentions, we know we can find the suite just right for your next trip to St. Augustine and Florida’s historic coast. Learn more HERE.

GROUPS:

Beacher’s Lodge can offer group rates for 10+ room bookings per event. While our property is perfect for a couples getaway or a family vacation when it comes to staying at the beach, the more the merrier! Our property is perfect for family reunions, wedding receptions or important business meetings. Whatever the reason, your group should be excited to be at the beach!

St Augustine Meeting Space Along with group room rates, our property can offer the conference room for intimate gatherings on the property. The conference room can be rented for 2-hour blocks at $80 , $130 for 4 hours and $250 for the entire day. With a group of 10+ rooms, the conference room is offered complimentary (if available) for each night that your group has 10 rooms or more rented. Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS:

Beacher’s Lodge is the perfect location for your most important day, your wedding day. You bring the love, devotion and wedding vows; we supply the beach sand. Whether you dream of an intimate exchange of vows or a complex coordination of extended family members for your special day, Beacher’s Lodge will be a location your entire wedding party can enjoy.

Everyone staying overnight at Beacher’s Lodge can have a balcony suite with their own beach view. With our group pricing, 10+ rooms will qualify for discounted group rates. We have a wide range in pricing, so we can find the perfect suite for each of your wedding guests. Our heated pool, equipped suites, and proximity to historic St. Augustine will make your special day just as special to your out of town visitors.

You do need to obtain a beach permit to have a wedding, large or small, on the beach. Click to get more information from St. Johns County Beach Services. The application process can take 2 weeks, so make sure to get your application approved in advance of the date. Ask the important questions, what time is high and low tide on your big day. Will you need chair rental for a beach ceremony or perhaps the perfect arch? We have rental companies in town, like Taylor Rental, that will deliver these important items for your big day.

After enjoying the perfect beach wedding, send your guests to our onsite conference room for an intimate reception. We have tables and chairs that can be used without additional charge or you might want special tables and chairs delivered. The conference room will accommodate up to 50 guests comfortably.

What could be better than the perfect beach day with the perfect beach partner? Bring your love story to Beacher’s Lodge, build beach memories to last your lifetime.

MEETINGS:

Bored of the same old board meetings? Make it memorable…bring your meeting to the beach!

The Beacher’s Lodge conference room is perfect for your next business meeting. We can provide the tables and chairs, a projector and movie screen; all you need to bring is your business to the beach! Make it a business retreat and add lodging suites to your reservation. After the work is finished, everyone can enjoy the sand between their toes and the salty breeze of the beach.

St Augustine Hotel Deals & Specials

Planning your next family vacation? Discover the St Augustine hotel deals and specials offered by Beacher’s Lodge. Our beachfront condo hotel has a plethora of suites available for rent weekly and monthly year round. We are sure to have something to suit your vacation rental needs.

Beacher’s Lodge offers extended stay discounts on reservations that are 3+ nights. If you are interested in staying one or two nights, there are 10% discount specials that can apply. At some times of the year, we offer Pay for 3, Stay 4 or Pay for 2, Stay 3 deal and specials. Check back often to see what our current savings are. For up-to-the-minute package deals click HERE. ABOUT ST. AUGUSTINE: Saint Augustine, Florida has so much to offer to those visiting her shores. With a variety of events, things to do, see and experience, to visit St. Augustine is a great investment in your personal discovery. There is a great stream of history running over her past shaping all of what you can see today. The heart of our area is downtown Historic Saint Augustine. The charm of the historic district is seen in the details. Brick paved St. George Street is a little avenue of history brimming with shops, boutiques, and restaurants. Take your sweetheart to a candy shop and sample fudge. When children visit the oldest wooden school house it puts a spin on their perspective of current accommodations in the classroom. St. George Street is closed to automobile traffic, so it is wonderful to stroll down any time of the day. The architecture in our area reflects the different eras of occupation and is a fascinating tale of our fine city. Learn more HERE.