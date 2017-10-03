The Emerson Resort & Spa – Mount Tremper, NY Posted by gaytravelinformation on October 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Emerson Resort & Spa | 5340 Route 28 | Mount Tremper, NY 12457 | 1-845-688-2828

The Emerson Resort and Spa is a hidden treasure located a mere two hours from Manhattan.

Designed with the splendor of the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley in mind, open spaces and oversized windows expose stunning views and bring the beauty of the outside in.

Enjoy spacious accommodations in the contemporary Inn or Adirondack-style Lodge, restorative treatments at our luxury spa, “Catskill Creative Cooking” in our Woodnotes Grille restaurant, shopping in the Country Stores and the not-to-be-missed World’s Largest Kaleidoscope. Skiing, hiking, biking, tubing, fishing and outdoor concerts are just a few of the numerous nearby activities. Or, explore the eclectic and historical towns of Phoenicia, Woodstock and Saugerties.

ROOMS:

THE SPA AT EMERSON RESORT:

Welcome to a harmonious blend of nature, balance and restoration. It is our pleasure to introduce you to spa therapies inspired by the earth’s elements and the tranquility of the Catskills.

The Emerson Spa provides a serene experience that combines our natural surroundings with the deep relaxation effects of stone therapy and custom design treatments to suit the health, lifestyle and desire of every guest.

DINING:

RETAIL:

WEDDINGS:

Ultimate experience like no other

The Emerson is the have-it-all destination location to celebrate Catskill weddings or to get away to relax and rejuvenate. With a history of outstanding hospitality and just two hours from New York City, the Emerson features affordable accommodations, the splender and spectacular views of the Hudson Valley and famed Catskill Mountains, and many detail amenities for your special event.

• The natural beauty of the Hudson Valley surrounds your celebration—this is a perfect place for a rustic-chic event.

• Panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains provide a breathtaking backdrop for outdoor ceremonies at the Waterside Pavilion.

• The massive stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows in the Great Room make it a spectacular spot for an indoor wedding, especially during the colder months.

GROUPS:

The Emerson Resort & Spa is a unique environment that fosters fresh ideas, potential and purpose. Our peaceful property offers two conference rooms, breakout space, on-site catering and activities. With 53 rooms, you also have the option of total exclusivity.

Our sales manager will work with you, customizing meetings to target your specific needs. Nestled in the heart of Mother Nature’s Playground, our Catskills location gives you access to a variety of teambuilding and seasonal activities including: • Hiking

• Biking

• Kayaking

• Tubing

• Skiing

• Snowboarding • Wine Excursions

• Fly Fishing

• Mushroom Walks

• Bonfires

• Golf • Bowling and more!

PACKAGES:

EVENTS & ACTIVITIES:

