The Westin Denver Downtown | 1672 Lawrence Street | Denver, CO 80202 | 1-888-627-8435

Explore the heart of Downtown Denver

Located in vibrant LoDo, our four-diamond hotel is near the famous 16th Street Mall and a mere 5 blocks from Union Station, the arrival station from Denver International Airport. Enjoy a guided walking tour of Denver’s architectural treasures, take in some culture at the Denver Art Museum or Denver Center for Performing Arts, or opt for a swim with the sharks at the Downtown Aquarium. Take a stroll down Larimer Square, one of the most historic blocks in downtown, and discover locally-owned shops and a blossoming culinary scene – downtown’s most exciting things to do and see are all nearby.

Or simply stay in. Take a plunge our rooftop pool with sundeck, work out in our fitness center with a half basketball court or just relax and unwind in one of our spacious guest rooms featuring the Westin Heavenly Bed, Westin signature style, and views of the mountains or beautiful downtown. You’re sure to leave feeling better than when you arrived.

ROOMS:

For available room types at The Westin Denver Downtown

Pet Friendly Rooms

HOTEL FEATURES:

The Westin Denver Downtown features an outdoor pool and sundeck, on-site spa and a fitness center with a half basketball court, concierge service, and more. Discover all of our hotel services below.

RUNWESTIN™ Stay active and discover Denver with our three-mile RunWESTIN™ running routes, designed in partnership with New Balance®. Enjoy a solo run, or join a group run led by our Run Concierge. Each guest is welcomed back with a fresh towel and cool bottle of water. WESTINWORKOUT® FITNESS STUDIO

Stay fit while you travel and stick to your goals. Our WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio features state-of-the-art equipment for a high-performance workout. HEATED OUTDOOR POOL & SUN DECK

Take a warm dip in the winter or cool off in the summer with our outdoor heated pool. Lounge around and enjoy a great view of Denver while tasting a delicious cocktail. LAUNDRY/VALET SERVICE

Allow us to take care of your garments. Available every day, guests can fill out our dry cleaning form and leave their clothes in their room for our valet laundry service. Same-day dry cleaning is available as well. DISABILITY ACCESSIBLE FACILITIES

Built with all guests in mind, our full-service hotel offers facilities such as bathtubs with hand rails, larger hallways, ramps throughout the hotel and more.

WAKE-UP SERVICE AVAILABLE Sometimes you need a little more than an alarm to get you out of bed. Speak to our concierge or front desk agent about scheduling a wake-up call. 24-HOUR IN-ROOM DINING

Waking up early or stay up late, our In-room Dining kitchen is open 24/7. Enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner with just one phone call. BUSINESS CENTER

Have a seat in our business center and connect to complimentary Wi-Fi. Use one of our lobby workstations and access the web as well as our printers. VALET PARKING

The Westin Denver Downtown not only has comfortable accommodations, but also features a selection of savory dining options to satisfy all appetites.

DENVER WEDDING VENUES:

Our Denver wedding venues are the perfect choice for the wedding of your dreams. Offering an impeccable setting for your special event, your wedding will be filled with inspiring views and Westin service.

Whether you’re planning a small gathering or a formal affair, our award-winning staff is here to make your Denver wedding stand apart. Our experienced Weddings Specialists are also well-versed in cultural weddings including Kosher weddings.

Just let us know your vision and we will make it happen.

Learn more HERE.

DENVER MEETING SPACE:

Book your next meeting or event at our Denver meeting space and experience the Westin Difference. Situated in a premier location in the heart of downtown Denver, steps from the Colorado Convention center and 16th Street Mall, our hotel boasts a AAA Four-Diamond rating.

Surround yourself in a haven of wellness and rejuvenation through innovative programs and thoughtful amenities such as WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, the sumptuous Heavenly® Bed and Bath, maintain a healthy lifestyle with our SuperFoodsRx™ menu and experience a new concept, Westin Clutter-Free Meetings. Westin offers guests services to enhance their stay and leave them feeling better than when they arrived.

DENVER HOTEL DEALS:

DENVER HOTEL DEALS:

The Westin Denver Downtown Hotel is ideally located next to many of Denver’s most visited attractions, including the Colorado Convention Center, Coors Field, Sports Authority at Mile High and the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Our 420-square foot guest rooms are among the largest available in the city and feature the Heavenly Bed® and Heavenly Bath®. In addition, our guests enjoy an on-site spa, outdoor pool and sun deck, and a complete fitness center that features state-of-the-art cardiovascular equipment, weight machines, free weights, and a half basketball court.

THINGS TO DO IN DENVER:

THINGS TO DO IN DENVER:

Explore things to do in Denver, Colorado and delight in a stay at The Westin Denver Downtown. Our hotel is conveniently located on the 16th Street Pedestrian mall in the Tabor Center near the Colorado Convention Center, Larimer Square, Colorado’s Capital building and the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Catch a Colorado Rockies baseball game at Coors Field, an Avalanche hockey game or Nuggets basketball at the Pepsi Center or come cheer on your favorite team or the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, all located minutes from the hotel.

For any information on Denver, the local area, or special requests, please reach out to our Concierge team.

Learn more