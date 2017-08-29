Museum of Arts + Sciences – Daytona Beach, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Museum of Arts + Sciences (MOAS) | 352 S. Nova Road | Daytona Beach, FL 32114 | 1-386-255-0285

The Museum of Arts & Sciences (MOAS) is the primary art, science and history museum in Central Florida. The area’s largest museum, MOAS is nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a Smithsonian Institution Affiliate.

Located on a 90-acre Florida nature preserve, the facility hosts over 30,000 objects including the Dow Gallery of American Art; one of the finest collections of American art in the Southeast, the Schulte Gallery of Chinese Art; the Bouchelle Collection and the Gallery of Decorative Arts; the Cuban Foundation Museum, showcasing one of the most significant collections of Cuban paintings in the United States; the Prehistory of Florida Gallery featuring Florida’s Giant Ground Sloth skeleton and the Root Family Museum displaying restored railroad cars, antique automobiles and the largest collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia in Florida. The Helene B. Roberson Visible Storage Building exhibits thousands of objects from many donors which are owned by the Museum, while the Linda and Charles Williams Children’s Museum presents an interactive experience for children. A new state-of-the-art planetarium and the Cici and Hyatt Brown Museum of Art showcasing the largest collection of Florida-based art in the world, rounds out the areas to explore inside the Museum of Arts & Sciences. Learn more HERE.

HELPFUL LINKS:

WEDDINGS & RECEPTIONS:

Your dream wedding starts with a dream venue. The details of your special day should include a flawless experience in a beautiful setting. The Museum of Arts & Sciences, the newest wedding destination in Daytona Beach, provides a variety of truly unique settings for a wedding to remember.

From rustic elegance, to contemporary sophistication and classic traditional to refined intimacy, the Museum of Arts & Sciences’ stunning ceremony and reception locations will give you the wedding day backdrop that you have always wanted.

The Museum of Arts & Sciences presents a sophisticated and elegant setting for your next event. With your choice of two museums, the Museum of Arts & sciences offers exquisite spaces for your wedding ceremony and reception. Rental spaces are available in many configurations. Book a single room or a whole wing, include additional galleries or utilize the whole museum.

PRIVATE & CORPORATE EVENTS:

The Museum of Arts & Sciences and the Cici and Hyatt Brown Museum of Art are venues that will provide the perfect backdrop to any event From a unique train station to the architecturally stunning main event hall, these locations are guaranteed to “Wow” your guests.

Perfect venue for:

Corporate & Non-Profit Events

• Cocktail Receptions

• Seated Dinners

• Meetings and Retreats

• Holiday Parties

• Lectures and Conference

• Film Screenings

• Expos

Social Events

• Birthday Parties

• Anniversary Parties

• Bridal or Baby Showers

• Engagement Photos

