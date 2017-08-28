Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel + Casino – San Juan, PR
Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino | 200 Convention Blvd | San Juan, PR 00907 | 1-787-993-3500
Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel and Casino is ideally situated in the Puerto Rico Convention Center District facing the Bay of San Juan. Our hotel is only minutes away from historic Old San Juan and the beautiful San Juan beaches, an ideal location for business or leisure guests.
Stroll along the cobblestone streets of Old San Juan, and you will be fascinated by the many historic buildings. Puerto Rico’s scintillating nightlife includes exquisite San Juan restaurants, casinos and the infectious rhythms of bomba, salsa and other Latin music. The possibilities are endless with so many things to do in Puerto Rico.
HOTEL FEATURES & ACTIVITIES:
Amidst the hustle and bustle of the Puerto Rico Convention Center District, we’re a familiar place with comfortable surroundings that make you feel at ease. Whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure, we have something for everyone.
With several San Juan restaurants, an exciting terrace lobby bar and lounge, a pulsating casino with over 500 slots and 16 table games, and a first class spa/fitness studio, there are plenty of onsite activities to keep you busy. Fabulous shopping abounds, with name brand shops and charming boutiques right in the complex.
Club guests also have special access to the Club Lounge. A relaxing, upscale space, the Club Lounge offers complimentary breakfast, afternoon hors d’oeuvres and a variety of beverage options. Take advantage of the private Club Lounge where you can connect with friends, meet with your team, or simply relax by catching your favorite TV show.
Need to get some work done? A copier/fax/printer and complimentary office supplies are ready to go at the business center.
After a day of friends, family, or business, there is one more thing to savor: the welcome of our Sheraton, which is completely smoke-free.
HOTEL SERVICES
- Complimentary 24-Hour Fitness Facility
- Express Check-Out
- Cash Machine (ATM)
- Laundry/Valet Service
- Free Wireless High Speed Internet Access in Public Areas
- Smoke Detectors
- Safe Deposit Boxes
- Fire Alarm With Light
- 24-Hour Security
- Sprinklers
- Massage Treatments
- Spa Services
- Preferred Green Fees
- Beach Nearby
- Vending Machine
- Air Conditioned Facilities
- Wheelchair Access
- Ice Machine
- Live Entertainment
- Elevators
- 100% Non-Smoking Rooms and Facilities
- Braille Elevators
- Ramp Access To Buildings
- Multilingual Staff
- Disability Accessible Facilities
- Shoe Shine Service Available
- Bellmen/Porters
- Babysitting Service
- Service Express®
- 24-Hour Business Center
- Club Lounge
- Gift/Sundry Shop
- Concierge Desk
- 24-Hour Front Desk
- Casino open 24/7
- Sun Deck
- Valet Service and Pay Self Parking Facilities
- Outdoor Pool
Some of the services and facilities above may not be available on a 24-hour basis or without advance request. Fees on certain facilities/services may apply.
ROOMS:
Learn more about available room types at San Juan Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino
DINING OPTIONS:
The Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino offers a variety of culinary alternatives for you to satisfy your cravings. Relax poolside and munch on some sandwiches from the Pool Bar & Grille while enjoying the exquisite view of the bay.
For a fun and casual atmosphere stop by the District Lounge & Sushi Bar. Dine at Choices Restaurant, open for three meals a day, and enjoy a little international fare. If you would prefer dining in the privacy of your own room, choose from our extensive room service menu that features dishes from our restaurants as well as special comfort food selections that are sure to make you feel right at home.
CASINO:
Experience the excitement of Puerto Rico´s best Casino. The largest in San Juan, the casino at Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino features over 400 slot machines and 18 table games, including:
- Blackjack
- Poker
- Electronic Table Roulette
- Free Bet BJ
- EZ Baccarat
- 21+3 Extreme BJ
- World Poker Tour
- Craps
- Roulette
And while you are here, check out all of the latest and greatest slot machines, from pennies to dollars and from reel to video games. Featuring the HOTTEST new games, including your favorites like Fort Knox, Cash Express, Mystical Temple, Dragon Victory and Paradise Island among others.
Win BIG with the FIRST and ONLY Electronic Roulette Table in Puerto Rico and the largest number of linked Penny Quick Hits in San Juan!
Try your luck at any of the games or learn new ones. Our friendly servers will bring by complimentary snacks and beverages while you play, and state-of-the-art sound and light will surround you for an upbeat and captivating setting. Who knows—your fortune might be just a moment away!
Enjoy exciting live entertainment and music from wherever you’re playing. When it´s time to regroup with friends or just take a short break, be sure to stop at the electrifying Metro Lounge in the HEART of the casino for one of our signature cocktails delivered by our welcoming servers, and enjoy great music, HD Video Screens, and private booths.
WEDDING IN PUERTO RICO:
Your dream wedding in Puerto Rico begins here with us, where we offer an enchanted setting and exemplary service for creating memories that will last a lifetime. Our wedding couples and their families are our most special guests, and helping you to mark the beginning of your life together is an absolute honor. Envision the wedding of your dreams, and we will make it a reality in a most unforgettable way.
MEETINGS & EVENTS IN PUERTO RICO:
The Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino is the perfect venue for all types of meetings and special events in Puerto Rico.
With more than 40,000 square feet of flexible meeting space in our spectacular conference center, our hotel can accommodate up to 1,800 attendees, whether they be co-workers or family and friends. An additional 580,000 square feet is available in the adjacent Puerto Rico Convention Center, which can host groups of up to 10,000.
SPECIAL DEALS & PACKAGES:
THINGS TO DO IN PUERTO RICO:
