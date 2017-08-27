Hilton Providence – Rhode Island

Planning with experienced event coordinator

Signature wedding package choices

Flexibility to create a custom menu with coordinator

Flexible options for external catering for specific cultural festivities

Welcome LGBT couples

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

The Hilton Providence hotel features over 8,500 sq. ft. of flexible function space and 11 meeting rooms ranging from small boardrooms to large ballrooms. Choose the Williams Room for conference seating up to 12 people, or host up to 500 guests in the Rosemoor Ballroom for a black-tie reception. This hotel in Providence is the ideal location for board meetings, corporate conferences, anniversaries, bar/bat mitzvahs, or as the perfect Providence wedding venue. Dedicated, professional catering and banquet Team Members will work to ensure every detail is executed with flawless precision.

Meeting and Event Highlights

Customizable catering and banquet menus

Adjacent to Dunkin’ Donuts Center (formerly Providence Civic Center)

Located one block from Rhode Island Convention Center

SPECIAL OFFERS + PACKAGE DEALS:

THINGS TO DO IN PROVIDENCE:

If you’re looking for hotels near Providence Place Mall, your search is over – this Hilton Providence, RI hotel is located just a few minutes’ walk away! Spend the day shopping at this upscale retail mecca and grab a bite for lunch at one of the many quality food outlets it offers. Round off the day by taking in a movie at the IMAX Theater located on the upper levels.

Take the family to the Roger Williams Park Zoo, one of the oldest in the country, for a day of learning and exploring. Exotic species abound and there’s plenty of opportunity to get up closer than you ever would in the wild. Giraffes, flamingoes, monkeys and zebras are just some of the animals you’ll find there.

When you’re looking for some sports action, head over to the Dunkin Donuts Center to catch the Providence Bruins play ice hockey or the Providence Friars play basketball. There are plenty of Providence attractions to choose from and we can help you find one you’ll love – just ask one of our friendly team.

