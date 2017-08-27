Hilton Providence – Rhode Island
Hilton Providence | 21 Atwells Ave | Providence, RI 02903 | 401-831-3900
Convenience in downtown Providence
Located in the heart of downtown Providence, Rhode Island, this stylish hotel is within walking distance of Historic Federal Hill, Providence Place Mall and Rhode Island Convention Center. Discover attractions with ease from this comfortable and sophisticated Rhode Island hotel. Discover fantastic shopping and entertainment at Providence Place Mall or enjoy a day out at Roger Williams Park Zoo, one of the oldest zoos in the US.
Good to Know
- Central location in Downtown Providence
- Adjacent to Dunkin’ Donuts Center and the Rhode Island Convention Center
- Less than a mile from Providence Place Mall
- Indoor heated pool and 24-hour fitness center
- Breakfast, lunch, dinner or al fresco dining; on-site Starbucks®
- 8,500 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space
Local Attractions
- Rhode Island School Design Museum
- Providence Performing Arts Center
- Roger Williams Park Zoo
- Historic Federal Hill
- Boat Tours (La Gondola / Providence River Boat)
- Brown University Campus
Rooms and Suites
Relax in our spacious rooms and suites, providing ultimate comfort with Hilton Serenity beds and fresh linens.
Keep up with work with WiFi access at the provided desk or recharge in the comfort of a larger room with luxury amenities. Learn more HERE.
Amenities You Need
After a long day in the business center or an exciting day discovering Providence, refresh with a swim in the indoor pool or rejuvenate in the fitness center. Enjoy our complimentary printing services or take time to just relax.
FOR YOUR BUSINESS CONVENIENCE
- Audio/Visual Equipment Rental
- Business Center
- Complimentary WiFi
- Fax
- Meeting Rooms
- Photo Copying Service
- Printer
FOR YOUR FAMILY’S COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
- Children’s Menu
- Cribs
- High chairs
- Rollaway Beds ($20.00)
FOR YOUR COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
- Automated Teller (ATM) ($2.50)
- Baggage Storage
- Bar Area
- Concierge Desk
- Digital Key Available
- Elevators
- Gift Shop
- Laundry/Valet Service
- Lounge
- Luggage Hold
- Multi-Lingual Staff
- Room Service
- Safety Deposit Box
- Snack Shop
FOR YOUR FITNESS AND RECREATION CONVENIENCE
- Fitness Room
- Pool
Learn more about amenities HERE.
Restaurants and Bars
At Hilton, dining options are designed with you in mind. Start the day with a hearty breakfast or nutritious light bite; savor innovative dishes prepared with only the freshest ingredients, or simply relax with a cup of coffee in the hotel lounge.
From business brunches to pre-dinner drinks and everything in between, the options at Hilton are catered especially for you.
WEDDINGS AT HILTON PROVIDENCE
Share your celebration – from the rehearsal dinner through the post-wedding brunch – with up to 250 people at our Providence wedding venue. This hotel offers a 4,160 square foot ballroom and smaller spaces for intimate parties. You can even plan an outdoor cocktail reception.
LOCATION
- Located in the heart of downtown Providence
- Close to popular off-site ceremony venues in the Providence area
- Walking distance to attractions and dining
ACCOMMODATIONS
- Complimentary overnight room for wedding couple
- Discounted room block rates for guests
- The Vig, on-site restaurant and bar
- On-site parking
SERVICES
- Planning with experienced event coordinator
- Signature wedding package choices
- Flexibility to create a custom menu with coordinator
- Flexible options for external catering for specific cultural festivities
- Welcome LGBT couples
MEETINGS & EVENTS:
The Hilton Providence hotel features over 8,500 sq. ft. of flexible function space and 11 meeting rooms ranging from small boardrooms to large ballrooms. Choose the Williams Room for conference seating up to 12 people, or host up to 500 guests in the Rosemoor Ballroom for a black-tie reception. This hotel in Providence is the ideal location for board meetings, corporate conferences, anniversaries, bar/bat mitzvahs, or as the perfect Providence wedding venue. Dedicated, professional catering and banquet Team Members will work to ensure every detail is executed with flawless precision.
Meeting and Event Highlights
- Customizable catering and banquet menus
- Adjacent to Dunkin’ Donuts Center (formerly Providence Civic Center)
- Located one block from Rhode Island Convention Center
SPECIAL OFFERS + PACKAGE DEALS:
For up-to-the-minute package deals at Hilton Providence click HERE.
THINGS TO DO IN PROVIDENCE:
If you’re looking for hotels near Providence Place Mall, your search is over – this Hilton Providence, RI hotel is located just a few minutes’ walk away! Spend the day shopping at this upscale retail mecca and grab a bite for lunch at one of the many quality food outlets it offers. Round off the day by taking in a movie at the IMAX Theater located on the upper levels.
Take the family to the Roger Williams Park Zoo, one of the oldest in the country, for a day of learning and exploring. Exotic species abound and there’s plenty of opportunity to get up closer than you ever would in the wild. Giraffes, flamingoes, monkeys and zebras are just some of the animals you’ll find there.
When you’re looking for some sports action, head over to the Dunkin Donuts Center to catch the Providence Bruins play ice hockey or the Providence Friars play basketball. There are plenty of Providence attractions to choose from and we can help you find one you’ll love – just ask one of our friendly team.