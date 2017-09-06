Spicer Mansion – Mystic, Connecticut Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Spicer Mansion | 15 Elm Street | Mystic, CT 06355 | 1-860-245-4621

A luxury boutique hotel at the heart of Mystic, Connecticut.

Set in the center of a seaside village, Spicer Mansion is a place of history and romance, of tranquility and unsurpassed white-glove service.

The mansion has long been admired as the lavish summer home of Captain Elihu Spicer, and after many years of restoration, Spicer Mansion opened its doors in May 2016 as a boutique inn unlike any other in the area. It offers the very best of refined hospitality in an historic downtown village, steeped in maritime traditions and rich in culture.

With only eight guest rooms this sumptuous inn is the perfect place for a break from the stresses of the modern world and provides discretion and privacy like few other destinations. Come and enjoy life in refined hospitality and luxurious accommodations in what is sure to become one of the best boutique inns in Connecticut.

Commanding sweeping views of the town, harbor and hills, Spicer Mansion has been a fixture in historic Mystic since 1853. Paying homage to the Gilded Age of refined hospitality alongside contemporary touches and uncompromising service, this luxury boutique inn, open to guests 12 years of age and older, offers eight impeccably appointed guest rooms, a world-class food and beverage program, including a fine dining restaurant exclusive to hotel guests and by reservation, entertaining space and manicured gardens. Owned by the Gates family of Stonington, Connecticut, Spicer Mansion opened its doors to guests in May 2016 after years of meticulous renovation.

Historic Downtown Mystic, nestled along the banks of the Mystic River, is one of New England’s premier vacation destinations. With a rich tradition as a waterside community, Mystic offers boutique shopping, restaurants and world-famous attractions.

THE SALONS

Spicer Mansion was originally created as a place for entertainment. The house was restored to reflect the generous and hospitable nature of its namesake, Captain Elihu Spicer.

Conceived on a generous scale for receiving guests, Spicer Mansion combines magnificence and intimacy in its Salons. From the two large parlors gracing the front of the house and more intimate Gold Salon at its heart, to the Belvedere offering 360-degree views from atop the Mansion, the Salons provide a glorious backdrop to your stay.

At Spicer Mansion, formality is blended with ease and enjoyment. Guests are invited to enjoy these splendid interiors, decorated with maritime art and antiques from around the world, in the same spirit of refined elegance as visitors to the house in Captain Spicer’s day.

Enjoy a book in front of the fire or a card game by the window. The salons are the perfect place to relax or enjoy a bite to eat.

GARDENS and ESTATES

Set on one and a half acres amongst magnolia and beech trees, the Mansion is an oasis in the village of Mystic. Offering beautifully manicured lawns and a carefully curated chef’s garden, the estate is the perfect place to enjoy one of our picnic basket lunches or just a leisurely afternoon stroll.

CHEF’S GARDEN

Located off the Conservatory, the Chef’s Garden is a lush space filled with herbs and lettuces that are harvested for evening service in The Restaurant or garnishing a cocktail in the speakeasy. Featuring anise hyssop, chocolate mint, bronze fennel, chives, this fragrant part of our estate is lovingly tended by our chefs to provide the freshest ingredients for our guests dining experience.

ART at SPICER MANSION

From the moment you step foot in Spicer Mansion, its rich sense of maritime history is evident, from the classic, nautical touches throughout the estate to the intricate maritime and coastal landscape paintings adorning the freshly refurbished walls.

The artwork, with statement-making gilded frames, pays homage to renowned sea captain and namesake Elihu Spicer and celebrates Mystic’s storied history as a seafaring community. Of the nearly 50 paintings sourced from leading galleries throughout the region, oil on canvas is the most prevalent medium, while several pastels on paper are on display in The Restaurant.

For the fine art collector, all of the paintings on display are available for purchase. Please enquire at Spicer Mansion’s reception desk for specific pricing information.

Galleries Represented:

The Cooley Gallery, Old Lyme, CT

Russ Kramer, Mystic, CT

The Maritime Gallery at Mystic Seaport, Mystic, CT

The Lily Pad Gallery, Watch Hill, RI

Select paintings on display from Mrs. Katharine Gates

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Guest rooms at the Mansion are beautifully appointed, yet all individually designed to mirror the unique style of the original house.

Named after vessels captained by Elihu Spicer or members of his family, the Mansion’s guest rooms pay tribute to luxurious, Victorian-era architecture while providing every modern convenience.

Master craftsmanship is evident at every turn of the gracious interiors; from the impeccably detailed architectural elements to the richly appointed furnishings. Each spacious room has been crafted to resemble elegant private residences.

Spicer Mansion is proud to partner with Duxiana, the global leader in sleep technology, to offer guests an exceptional night’s rest. Please click here to discover why the world’s most prestigious hotels trust Dux.

Learn more about available room types HERE.

AMENITIES:

Offering a wealth of thoughtful amenities, Spicer Mansion offers an unparalleled guest experience. All rooms are fitted with:

• King size Duxiana mattresses and Matouk linens

• Molton Brown bath amenities

• Flat screen, high-definition television with multimedia connectivity

• Revo SuperConnect Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

• Guest CompendEum iPads with daily newspaper delivery

• High speed wireless internet access in your guest room and throughout the Estate

• Air-conditioning

• Direct dial telephone with local and long-distance calls

• In-room ElSafe

• Hangers: slacks, skirt, wooden and padded

• Canvas beach bags for use during your stay

Gratuity Free Property

Included in your nightly resort fee is gratuity for hotel staff, not including the restaurant and bar.

Daily Breakfast

Available only to guests of the Mansion, we offer a daily European continental breakfast in the restaurant (excludes Sundays). Please note that breakfast is not included in the room rate.

Gym Membership

As our guest, you will receive a temporary membership to UP Fitness, a high-end, full service gym focused on unleashing each person’s fitness potential.

Personalized Guest Service

Here to make your stay perfect in every way, the members of our staff are exemplary hospitality professionals with an acute eye for detail, able to anticipate and cater to your every whim. A supreme representation of luxury service standards, staff will accommodate your wishes, no matter how small or large. Indulge in extravagance with personalized wake up calls complete with coffee, impeccably pressed or steamed garments, and discreet, world-class service.

Laundry Pressing

We are pleased to offer our guests complimentary pressing service, limited to two items per room per stay (further laundry and dry cleaning available at an additional cost).

Complimentary Guest Refreshments

Complimentary guest refreshment area on second floor offering soft beverages, coffee, and healthy snacks during the day. In the evening, we set out cordials for cocktails in your room.

DINING:

Spicer Mansion offers guests unparalleled culinary experiences.

Open to Mansion guests and by reservation, dining at the Mansion is an exclusive affair.

A daily continental breakfast is available to in-house guests for an additional fee (excludes Sundays).

Learn more HERE.

EXPERIENCES:

Spicer Mansion’s perfectly situated location on the Connecticut coastline serves as the inspiration for our custom-curated lineup of Bespoke Spicer Moments, one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate Mystic’s rich culture, maritime history and seaside locale.

Mystic is also home to an array of events, theaters, museums and a myriad of outdoor activities, including sailing, fly-fishing and deep-sea fishing. Guests can also enjoy private golf and tennis by arrangement.

Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS:

With beautiful guest rooms and interiors, lush gardens and custom menus, Spicer Mansion is the perfect setting for intimate weddings nestled in the heart of historic downtown Mystic.

Whether you join us for your rehearsal dinner, exchange vows beneath an elegant white tent on our perfectly manicured lawn, or celebrate your nuptials with a post-wedding brunch in The Restaurant, our dedicated on-site wedding coordinator will be with you every step of the journey to flawlessly execute the day of your dreams.

Discover the endless possibilities that exist at Spicer Mansion,

Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS:

Spicer Mansion the perfect setting for guests to hold business retreats and meetings. Our unique setting inspires contemplation and the exchange of ideas. Function space is tailored to the client’s need and our exceptional amenities include outstanding cuisine, luxurious accommodations, and personalized service.

Let our catering professionals handle every detail, from planning, catering, accommodations and transportation to scheduling golf tournaments, fishing trips, team-building programs and motivational speakers.

Click HERE for more info.

CELEBRATIONS:

Spicer Mansion was originally built for gracious hospitality and entertaining, and resonates to the sound of laughter and enjoyment. Available for property buy-outs, the Mansion is the perfect venue for guests looking to celebrate bespoke weddings, private events and family celebrations of all kinds. You will find a versatile combination of magnificence and intimacy throughout the house.

The restaurant and salons offer a wonderful backdrop to a stay in the house and are ideal for every type of event. Outside, our manicured grounds provide the perfect place for elegant tented events. Our professional catering staff will manage every detail, when every detail must be perfect and appear effortless.

Click HERE for more info.

SPECIAL OFFERS and PACKAGES:

For up-to-the-minute special deals at Spicer Mansion click HERE.