Sugar Bay Resort and Spa – St. Thomas, Virgin Islands

Sugar Bay Resort & Spa | 6500 Estate Smith Bay | St. Thomas, VI 00802 | 1.800.927.7100

Named one of the “Best Caribbean All-Inclusive Resorts” by USA Today, Sugar Bay Resort & Spa is a treasured tropical retreat on 31 lush hillside acres on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Featuring awe-inspiring views of neighboring St. John and the sparkling Caribbean Sea, our 294-room resort offers guests the best of both worlds. Choose the ease of our all-inclusive plan or the flexibility of our room-only option – either way, you’ll enjoy an oceanfront oasis with modern services and amenities – all just 30 minutes from the vibrant capital of Charlotte Amalie.

Overlooking the emerald blue waters of Water Bay to the north and St. John and the British Virgin Islands to the east, Sugar Bay Resort & Spa is a gated tropical resort playground for guests of all ages. The water surrounding our resort shallow and safe for swimming, perfect for snorkeling and spotting unique fish. Our island oasis spans 31 lush hillside acres edged by a private beach and dotted with interconnecting freshwater swimming pools, a full-service spa and nine restaurants and bars, including a brand-new sushi bar and cozy Italian bistro.

ON-SITE AMENITIES:

Secluded, Intimate Beach

Three Connecting Freshwater Pools

Poolside Jacuzzi

Watersports Complex

2,500 SF Fitness Center

10,000 SF Journeys Spa

Kid’s Club

Miniature Golf

Tennis and Basketball Courts

Castaways Boutique

On-property Resort Shuttle

24 Hour Virtual Concierge Service ACCOMMODATIONS: Choose from mountain view, partial ocean view, ocean view, and premium ocean view rooms.

Room Amenities include:

Private balconies

Wi-Fi

Television with premium channels

Mini-fridge

Coffee maker Electronic safe

AM/FM radio

Direct-dial telephone with voicemail

Individual climate control

Iron/ironing board Learn more HERE. ALL-INCLUSIVE: Planning your best-ever getaway is easy at Sugar Bay Resort & Spa on postcard-perfect St. Thomas. A true Caribbean retreat, our nightly all-inclusive option wraps all the essentials into one rate, including all meals, beverages, recreation, entertainment, use of non-motorized water sports equipment, and access to our state-of-the-art Fitness Center, plus resort-wide Wi-Fi, tax and service charge. What’s Included GREAT FOOD & DRINKS House brand cocktails

Domestic beers

Wines by the glass

Non-alcoholic beverages

Welcome punch upon arrival

Dining in all resort restaurants Beach towels

Lounge chairs at the beach and pool

Resort shuttle around the property

Poolside Jacuzzi

Three swimming pools Fitness Center

Half-day Kid’s Club program

Secluded beach

Wi-Fi

Taxes and gratuities SO MUCH FUN IN THE SUN! YOGA CINEMA GOLF SAILING WITH DAYDREAMER & COCONUT CRUISES BEACH KAYAKING MINI GOLF NIGHTLY ENTERTAINMENT SNORKELING TENNIS POOL VOLLYBALL JUST A FEW EXCLUSIONS Off-site excursions

Spa services

Use of motorized water sports

Airport transfers

On-Demand movies Discretionary food & beverage gratuity

Local and long distance phone calls

Private and catered events

Holiday or themed events Click HERE to learn more about ALL-INCLUSIVE. DINING: Whether you’re in the mood for sushi or prime rib, a casual lunch poolside or a lively themed evening, with nine restaurants and bars, Sugar Bay Resort & Spa has got you covered. Our newest dining venues include Shima, featuring sushi and Asian specialities, and Baci, a cozy bistro serving elevated New Italian cuisine. Some restaurant surcharges and restrictions apply to all-inclusive plans. Learn more HERE. SPA: Make every day a spa day at Journey Spa at Sugar Bay Resort & Spa. Featuring five serene treatment rooms and one treatment room designed exclusively for couples, our 10,000-square-foot spa offers a wide range of customized skin care services, massages, body treatments and salon and nail care services. Tapping essential oils and tropical island fruits, our spa therapists create soothing spa experiences designed to ease stress and fatigue and restore your sense of balance. Our two- to three-hour spa packages combine our most popular services, including Aromatic Salt Scrub and detoxifying Seaweed Wrap, for the ultimate spa getaway. Learn more HERE. SPECIAL DEALS / OFFERS:

Ready for a St. Thomas getaway? We’re ready to make it a great one! At Sugar Bay Resort & Spa, we pair exceptional value with out-of-this world experiences.

Whether you’re dreaming of a last-minute golf trip or a long-awaited family vacation, our special offers and seasonal discounts make the planning easy.

Click HERE to learn more. WEDDINGS: The Sugar Bay Resort & Spa is the perfect place to plan the destination wedding of your dreams. Featuring white sand beaches, sparkling turquoise waters, and romantic sunsets, our resort hotel is the thing wedding dreams are made of. Our professional wedding staff is ready to make your wedding dreams come true, whether you’re planning an intimate beachside ceremony with swaying palm trees, the waves crashing on the shore, and the sand between your toes, or an elegant ceremony on the St. John Terrace, a charming rooftop gazebo overlooking St. John and the British Virgin Islands. Our wedding experts work with you each step of the way, from making guest accommodations to ensuring your flowers and cake reflect your style and budget. Learn more HERE. MEETINGS: In a world where location is everything, meeting planners seeking value and an unparalleled destination will discover that Sugar Bay Resort & Spa in St. Thomas meets every need. Accommodating up to 800 guests, our meeting facilities are ideal for virtually any occasion. From closed-door board meetings to business receptions on a breezy outdoor terrace, your event can be customized with ease by our experienced meeting and event planners. Learn more HERE. Learn more about gay friendly Sugar Bay Resort & Spa by visiting – http://www.sugarbayresortandspa.com/.