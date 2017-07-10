Pleasant Bay Village Resort- Chatham, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on July 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Pleasant Bay Village Resort | 1191 Orleans Road | Chatham – Cape Cod, MA 02633 | 1-800-547-1011

CHATHAM

Activities abound on Cape Cod – take a day trip to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket, charter a sport fishing boat, go on a whale or seal watching tour or take a water taxi to a secluded beach. Go antiquing or gallery browsing. Golf or simply relax on the beach with a book. Dine out in our many fine restaurants and enjoy native lobsters, steamers and the freshest seafood available anywhere.

Whether you enjoy going to the beach, fishing, boating, shopping, hiking at the National Seashore, biking on the Cape Cod Rail Trails, Friday Night band concerts, or nearby golf and tennis; Pleasant Bay Village is ideally located in Chatham, the Cape’s most lovely and charming town.

AWARDS

Frommer’s New England Said… “Owner Howard Gamsey is a prodigious gardener: Over the past quarter-century, he has transformed what was an ordinary motel into a playful Zen paradise, where a waterfall cascades through a colorful rock garden into a stone-edged pool dotted with lily pads and flashing koi. Actually, he has poured that kind of attention into the entire 6-acre complex. The rooms and cottages, done up in restful pastels, are unusually pleasant, and the breakfast room features antique tables and kilims. In summer, you can order lunch from the grill without having to bestir yourself from the heated pool.”

Rated “Excellent” in Mobil Travel Guide. ACCOMMODATIONS Pleasant Bay Village has fifty-eight rooms, efficiencies, and suites, and every one is furnished in impeccable, contemporary style. Original art from some of Cape Cod’s well-known artists adorns the walls, and every accommodation, from rooms to two-bedroom suites, are comfortable, private, and quiet. All accommodations are extremely clean and meticulously maintained and feature: Free Wireless Internet

All Rooms are non-smoking Rooms Each of our tastefully decorated rooms are meticulously maintained by our helpful and friendly housekeeping staff with daily maid service and nightly turndown service (July and August). Our rooms feature luxurious bedding, flat screen high definition TVs, free WIFI, Keurig ® coffee machines, outside sitting areas with garden views, private bathrooms with luxurious bath amenities, hair dryers, air-conditioning, heat, small refrigerators, a desk, phone, iron and ironing board, a table, and two comfortable chairs. All rooms are non-smoking. Each room has an assigned parking space, free of charge. Suites Each of our luxurious suites feature a full kitchen, living room, dining area, separate bedrooms, patios with outdoor furniture and garden views, and are meticulously maintained by our helpful and friendly housekeeping staff with daily maid service and nightly turndown service (July and August). The full size kitchens are fully equipped with a cooktop, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, plates and silverware, serving dishes, pots and pans, and utensils. These units also feature luxurious bedding, flat screen high definition TVs, free WIFI, private bathrooms with luxurious bath amenities, air-conditioning, and heat. All rooms are non-smoking. Each room has an assigned parking space, free of charge. Efficiencies Our deluxe efficiencies feature fully equipped kitchens with a dining alcove, outdoor patio furniture with garden views and BBQ grill, and are meticulously maintained by our helpful and friendly housekeeping staff with daily maid service and nightly turndown service (July and August). The kitchenettes include a cooktop, microwave/convection oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, coffee maker, toaster, plates and silverware, serving dishes, pots and pans, and utensils. These units also feature luxurious bedding, flat screen high definition TVs, free WIFI, private bathrooms with luxurious bath amenities, air-conditioning, heat, a desk, phone, iron and ironing board, a table, and two comfortable chairs. All rooms are non-smoking. Each room has an assigned parking space, free of charge.

