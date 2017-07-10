Solmar Hotels & Resorts – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Mexico’s most spectacular golf courses

Zip lining, rock climbing, hiking, ATVs and adventures

Off-road expeditions to ancient petroglyphs and road trips to 300-year old missions

Desert excursions on horseback to genuine rancheros

Surfing, diving, jet skis, boat tours and whale watching trips

A vibrant arts community and unlimited shopping

SPAS:

INDULGE YOUR SENSES AT SOLMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SPAS:

Seaside cabañas on the beach

Rejuvenating massage therapies

Perfect for wedding parties and mothers-to-be

Personalized, signature experiences

Unique treatments for men

Salon services, including hair styling

Exotic face and body rituals

Beachfront spa experiences DINING: Perched on the tip of paradise, where turquoise seas meet golden beaches, Solmar Hotels & Resorts offer vibrant food and culinary experiences. Celebrating the rich flavors of the Baja Peninsula and using fresh local ingredients, we offer a collection of restaurants, cafes and bars serving regional and international cuisines. From elegant to easy, our 21 distinctive restaurants serve everything from fresh seafood and sushi to authentic Mexican fare to burgers, salads, wraps and fruit smoothies. Discover the bold seasonal flavors of Cabo San Lucas with international accents at our wonderful restaurants while you soak up beautiful views of land’s end. Learn More HERE.

WEDDINGS:

UNFORGETTABLE CABO SAN LUCAS WEDDING LOCATIONS

You’ve dreamed about your destination wedding in Cabo. At Solmar Hotels & Resorts, we make your wedding the happiest day of your life.

Live the dream of your most magical day amidst the spectacular Baja scenery and beautiful beachfront wedding venues found only here.

Let our dedicated wedding planner take care of all the details and make your day uniquely about you. All you have to do is say “I do!”

After you share the perfect moment in our beautiful Los Cabos wedding venues, browse our honeymoon registries for gift ideas to make your dreams come true.

Learn More HERE.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

MAKE YOUR CABO SAN LUCAS MEETINGS UNFORGETTABLE

Feel inspired by the natural beauty and excitement of the Baja Peninsula at our collection of luxury resorts and meeting destinations. Solmar Hotels & Resorts offers unique meeting spaces in Cabo, from elegant salons and boardrooms to outdoor terraces overlooking the sea. Our resorts, each enviably located within a stone’s throw of the majestic Pacific Ocean and minutes from downtown, offer guests the perfect blend of luxury, technology and serenity to create extraordinary event experiences. We have carefully cultivated a culture of attentive service that ensures every guest feels important. Allow our professional event planners help you create memorable meetings and events designed to entertain and impress.

Learn More HERE.

SPECIALS & PACKAGES:

CABO SAN LUCAS VACATION PACKAGES

Breathtaking landscapes, playful outdoor adventures, delectable dining and true luxury that defies all expectations. All this awaits you at Solmar Hotels & Resorts, a collection of six luxury resorts tucked away in paradise at the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula. Enjoy impeccably appointed rooms, suites and villas, pristine beaches, chef-inspired cuisine, serene beachfront spas and jaw-dropping views that excites your spirit. Come enjoy unforgettable experiences with our latest resort specials in Cabo San Lucas. Once you discover the Solmar difference, you’ll understand what it means to vacation the Solmar way.

Learn More HERE.

Learn more about gay friendly Solmar Hotels & Resorts by visiting: http://www.solmar.com/.