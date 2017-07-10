Solmar Hotels & Resorts – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Solmar Hotels & Resorts in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
The Waves Meet Paradise at Solmar’s Stunning Cabo San Lucas Resorts
Nestled among the most stunning natural beauty in the world lies a collection of luxury resorts with infinite possibilities. White sand beaches, lavishly appointed guest rooms, suites and villas, spectacular ocean views, creative local dining and sparkling pools surrounded by white cabanas invite you to escape and indulge your senses. Make memories to last a lifetime with a destination wedding set against the spectacular Pacific Ocean. Rejuvenate body and soul with seaside spas treatments and gentle ocean breezes. Savor fresh, local cuisines that celebrate the bounty of this treasured landscape. All of these amazing experiences are enhanced by our dedicated staff who anticipate your every need and make sure you are treated like the only guest in the world. Experience the Solmar difference and discover paradise at the far end of the Baja.
THE COLLECTION:
- Grand Solmar Land’s End Resort & Spa
- Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas Resort
- Grand Solmar the Residences at Rancho San Lucas
- Playa Grande Resort & Grand Spa
- The Ridge at Playa Grande
- Solmar Resort
- Quinta del Sol by Solmar
DISCOVER THE DIFFERENCE AT SOLMAR HOTELS & RESORTS in CABO SAN LUCAS:
- Premier concierge service paired with 100 % personal attention
- Spacious and luxurious rooms, suites & Mexican-styled haciendas
- Restaurants and bars with authentic Mexican cuisine and international dining experiences
- Tranquil beachfront spas with innovative services and ocean views
- Spectacular wedding and event venues and packages
- Sport fishing, including Bisbee’s Black & Blue, the world’s richest billfish tournament (over $4 million USD in prizes)
- Mexico’s most spectacular golf courses
- Zip lining, rock climbing, hiking, ATVs and adventures
- Off-road expeditions to ancient petroglyphs and road trips to 300-year old missions
- Desert excursions on horseback to genuine rancheros
- Surfing, diving, jet skis, boat tours and whale watching trips
- A vibrant arts community and unlimited shopping
SPAS:
INDULGE YOUR SENSES AT SOLMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SPAS:
- Seaside cabañas on the beach
- Rejuvenating massage therapies
- Perfect for wedding parties and mothers-to-be
- Personalized, signature experiences
- Unique treatments for men
- Salon services, including hair styling
- Exotic face and body rituals
- Beachfront spa experiences
DINING:
Perched on the tip of paradise, where turquoise seas meet golden beaches, Solmar Hotels & Resorts offer vibrant food and culinary experiences. Celebrating the rich flavors of the Baja Peninsula and using fresh local ingredients, we offer a collection of restaurants, cafes and bars serving regional and international cuisines. From elegant to easy, our 21 distinctive restaurants serve everything from fresh seafood and sushi to authentic Mexican fare to burgers, salads, wraps and fruit smoothies. Discover the bold seasonal flavors of Cabo San Lucas with international accents at our wonderful restaurants while you soak up beautiful views of land’s end.
WEDDINGS:
UNFORGETTABLE CABO SAN LUCAS WEDDING LOCATIONS
MEETINGS & EVENTS:
MAKE YOUR CABO SAN LUCAS MEETINGS UNFORGETTABLE
Feel inspired by the natural beauty and excitement of the Baja Peninsula at our collection of luxury resorts and meeting destinations. Solmar Hotels & Resorts offers unique meeting spaces in Cabo, from elegant salons and boardrooms to outdoor terraces overlooking the sea. Our resorts, each enviably located within a stone’s throw of the majestic Pacific Ocean and minutes from downtown, offer guests the perfect blend of luxury, technology and serenity to create extraordinary event experiences. We have carefully cultivated a culture of attentive service that ensures every guest feels important. Allow our professional event planners help you create memorable meetings and events designed to entertain and impress.
SPECIALS & PACKAGES:
CABO SAN LUCAS VACATION PACKAGES
Breathtaking landscapes, playful outdoor adventures, delectable dining and true luxury that defies all expectations. All this awaits you at Solmar Hotels & Resorts, a collection of six luxury resorts tucked away in paradise at the southernmost tip of the Baja Peninsula. Enjoy impeccably appointed rooms, suites and villas, pristine beaches, chef-inspired cuisine, serene beachfront spas and jaw-dropping views that excites your spirit. Come enjoy unforgettable experiences with our latest resort specials in Cabo San Lucas. Once you discover the Solmar difference, you’ll understand what it means to vacation the Solmar way.
Learn more about gay friendly Solmar Hotels & Resorts by visiting: http://www.solmar.com/.