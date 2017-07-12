Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine – San Diego, CA
Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine | 3777 La Jolla Village Drive | San Diego, CA 92122 | 1-858-552-1234
Find yourself at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, blending the charm of a European village with the panache of Southern California. Located in the city known as “The Jewel of the Pacific,” this beautiful hotel offers an ideal location near boutique shopping, fine dining and a short drive from the beach.
Here are just a few of the ways you can enjoy your stay:
- Spread out in spacious guestrooms, offering the most generous amenities with modern touches and blissful views
- Explore La Jolla’s beaches, including the sandstone cliffs of Torrey Pines State Beach and the crystal waters at La Jolla cove
- See all the sights of La Jolla, including galleries and museums, luxury shops and countless nearby attractions
- Savor a variety of culinary delights, including delectable dishes at Café Japengo and Flemings Prime Steakhouse
- Host memorable meetings or your dream wedding, choosing from venues expertly tailored to the style of your occasion.
Experience the Best of San Diego’s Luxury Hotels
Set on 11 prime acres in La Jolla, CA, Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine boasts 417 guestrooms, gourmet restaurant row and 42,000 square feet of function space. Visit the Stephen Birch Aquarium & Museum, spend a day kayaking, take a Baja Lobster or Wine tour, see live theater or shop San Diego’s trendy boutiques. Everything you want to see is just minutes away.
Hotel Features:
- 417 spacious guestrooms with pool or restaurant row views
- Deluxe granite baths with KenetMD products
- Regency Club and business plan accommodations
- Complimentary high-speed Internet
- New business pods with touchscreens, available 24 hours daily
- Basic printing, copying, scanning and fax services
- Complimentary new StayFit™ Gym, open 24 hours a day
- Junior Olympic outdoor heated pool and Jacuzzi, with cabanas and fire pits
- 42,000 square feet of function space for special events
- 11,800 square foot Aventine Ballroom
- 21 meeting rooms for intimate business functions
- Glass enclosed Vicino Ballroom with 10,846 square feet of prefunction space
- 100% smoke free accommodations and public spaces
Effective May 1, 2016 the CA Assessment fee is $0.47.
Guest Services
Getting down to business is a real pleasure at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. Business travelers can utilize the hotel’s two fully equipped business pods, featuring everything you need to stay connected. Fitness buffs can enjoy their StayFit™ gym, featuring 1,300 square feet of space, complete with top of the line Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment. Guests can also enjoy the outdoor stretching area with medicine balls, resistance bands and yoga mats, letting them soak up the fresh air and California sun.
- Enjoy a delectable breakfast from our luxury hotel’s buffet or tantalizing room service menu
- Make last minute changes to your presentation in our convenient 24 hour Business Center
- Savor some of the towns’ finest gourmet establishments, located just across from our main entry
- Arrive and depart with ease using Hyatt E-Concierge, PDA check-in and Hyatt Fast Board™
With the hotel’s AAA Four Diamond service, each moment of your stay will be touched by our complete understanding of your expectations. Whether you need assistance in planning a night on the town or an offsite activity for your entire group, the hotel’s knowledgeable Concierge will assist you with every detail.
- 1-800-CHECK-IN®
- 24 hour room service
- Assistive devices for people with disabilities
- Business Center
- Concierge
- Currency exchange
- Gift shop, nearby florist, hair and manicure salon
- Ice machines
- Laundry and dry cleaning
- Multilingual staff
- Safe deposit boxes at front desk and in guest rooms
- High-speed wireless internet
- Valet parking
- Self parking
Parking
Hyatt Regency La Jolla offers both self and valet indoor parking, with 6’10 Clearance.
- Valet Parking – $32 Per Day* (Includes In/Out Privileges)
- Self Parking – $25 Per Day*
* Prices are subject to change. For additional parking and transportation information click here.
Pet Policy
Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine proudly accepts dogs weighing 50 pounds and under. Two dogs may be allowed in a guestroom, provided that the combined weight of both dogs does not exceed 75 pounds.
Fees:
- Up to six nights: $100 per stay
- Seven nights or more: $200 per stay
Find your ideal hideaway in the midst of the “Jewel of the Pacific.” At Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, there’s an accommodation perfectly tailored to suit you, from spacious suites to pet friendly lodging.
Relax with the latest modern touches, including expanded living and work areas, luxurious bath amenities and contemporary, coastal chic surroundings. Learn more about available lodging choices HERE.
ACTIVITIES:
Vibrant La Jolla Activities Nearby
WEDDINGS:
Exquisite, Unforgettable La Jolla Wedding
Take full advantage of our La Jolla reception space in a stunning seaside setting for your most cherished occasion. The hotel’s wedding sites offer starlit evenings, breathtaking entrances and flawless coordination. Allow the hotel’s experienced staff to assist you with planning every aspect of your celebration, from selecting hors d’oeurves to ballroom layout and everything in between. Discover all you need to create memorable weddings and receptions in the heart of La Jolla.
Take advantage of all the hotel has to offer, including:
- Professional event planners, guiding you through the details of planning, and coordinating each step of the event on your wedding day
- Beautiful venues for ceremony, reception and morning after brunch, including our expansive Aventine Ballroom
- Complimentary overnight accommodations for the bride and groom, providing a perfect place to rest on your wedding night
- A tempting array of food and beverage, featuring our Personal Preference Dining® option tailored to your wishes
- 417 spacious guestrooms, offering plush Hyatt Grand Beds™ and an array of modern luxury amenities
- Special accommodation rates, providing group discounts for welcoming friends and family from out of town
- Extensive local attractions and points of interest, including Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla beaches, Del Mar Racetrack and hot air ballooning.
Learn more HERE.
