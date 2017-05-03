Summercamp Hotel – Oak Bluffs, MA

Posted by gaytravelinformation on May 3, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Come be a kid again at our whimsically renovated Oak Bluffs hotel. Formerly the Wesley Hotel, this new incarnation is designed as a nod to Oak Bluffs’ history as a summer “camp” destination for the Methodist Church.

Summercamp also reflects the rustic, retro and nostalgic touches that any former campgoer (or former child) can embrace!

Gaze at the harbor from your deck chair, grab a snack from the Camp Canteen, or play ping pong or Twister in the game room.

A Martha’s Vineyard Hotel with Character

Located across from the harbor in historic Oak Bluffs, our reimagined Martha’s Vineyard boutique hotel is a nod to the past with an eye to the future.

Offering Martha’s Vineyard hotel accommodations for every lifestyle and budget, Summercamp is your place for fun and relaxation of this magical island.

Room & Rates:

Summercamp offers a room option for everyone. From our spacious Lark Suite to a room with bunk beds, we’ve got you covered for your visit to Oak Bluffs — no matter your budget or preferences. Find the Martha’s Vineyard accommodation that suits you!

Learn more by clicking HERE.

Amenities:

From plush beds, to iPads, to porches featuring expansive harbor views, our Martha’s Vineyard hotel provides the amenities you desire, including:

Modern rooms and suites with super-soft linens and a fun, stylish decor

Expansive porches and balconies with harbor views and rocking chairs

Combination game and function room with vintage games, a movie screen, carpet twister, ping pong and more

A Camp Canteen with classic snacks (think Cracker Jacks and Dreamsicles) and sodas for sale

Lively and stylish guest lounge with loads of hanging-out space

Bath amenities from Lather

Complimentary use of iPads fully loaded with our favorite things to do (limited – first come, first served)

Tivoli radios with Bluetooth and USB charging outlets in every room

43″ LED Smart TVs

In-room refrigerators

Hospitality Stations with filtered still and sparkling water, Keurig coffee and tea

Free wireless internet

Waffle Kimono robes

Room essentials, such as wine glasses, cork screws, irons, hairdryers, and more

24-hour front desk

Complimentary daily housekeeping services

Personalized concierge services

Hotel Design:

Our Martha’s Vineyard hotel’s interior design is a key part of the guest experience at Summercamp. It’s fun, nostalgic and retro-chic — yet distinctly at home on “The Vineyard.”

At its core, Summercamp is a boutique hotel built for re-capturing the glory days of childhood. It harkens back to long days of exploration and wonder, of play and interaction. And for doing that in very adult comfort and style.

We like to say Summercamp reflects the rustically nostalgic touches that any former campgoer (or former child) can embrace. Our interior designer, the wonderful Rachel Reider, and her team imagined a place that feels very at home on the island, yet also provides a unique spin on the simple joys of summer days in New England — vintage games in the function room, bold colors and geometric shapes, rope swings and bows and arrows as design elements, dragonflies and fireflies on fabrics. You’ll love exploring our halls and dreaming of the stars in our comfy guest rooms. Click HERE to learn more.

Special Offers:

Learn about all the latest deals at Martha Vineyard’s Summercamp Hotel HERE.

Events:

Our Oak Bluffs hotel’s 500-square-foot, Astroturf-lined Game Room can be transformed to hold meetings and functions ranging from ping pong and board game tournaments to corporate meetings for up to 40 people. Ideal for team-building, our summer camp-inspired décor encourages visitors of all ages to embrace their inner child. Portions of our oceanfront patio can also be reserved for small group wine and cocktail hours.

Click HERE to learn more.