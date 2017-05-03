Our Mendocino inn accommodations are both modern and tailored with a thoughtful blend of lush fabrics, modern furnishings, eclectic accents and sophisticated amenities. Guests at JD House and Packard House are served a small plates breakfast at JD House in the mornings from 9-11 am. Guests of Blue Door Inn receive a breakfast basket delivered to their door each morning. All guests are invited to Blue Door Inn for a wine social and snacks in the afternoons from 4:30-5:30 pm.

Sleek sophistication defines this plush and stylish Mendocino bed and breakfast, part of the Blue Door Group — Inns of Mendocino. Soothing cream and gray tones and leather accents make for an elegant stay.

Sisal rugs, mirror art, and some of the largest rooms in the collection are signature features of Blue Door Inn. Many rooms offer peeks of the rugged cliffs and ocean beyond. A lovely garden offers timeless grace.

Guests at Blue Door Inn receive a breakfast basket delivered to their door each morning.

PACKARD HOUSE

Featuring chic and colorful elegance in a casual coastal environment, Packard House, a Mendocino bed and breakfast, is part of Blue Door Group — Inns of Mendocino. With signature pops of red and bold art pieces, Packard House offers cheery and spacious guestrooms, as well as two cottages with private entrances that are available for nightly or weekly rental.

Lounge in an Adirondack chair in the inn’s expansive courtyard and gaze at the whimsical “dancing man” sculpture while sipping wine from nearby Anderson Valley.

Guests at Packard House get to also experience our other two Mendocino inn properties — enjoying breakfast at JD House in the mornings, and wine hour at Blue Door Inn in the afternoon!

JD HOUSE

Offering luxurious country style, tremendous ocean views, and gorgeous English gardens, this Mendocino bed and breakfast, part of the Blue Door Group — Inns of Mendocino, is the epitome of seaside charm.

Gaze at the rugged coastal cliffs as you linger over coffee on the spacious back veranda. Stroll through the stunning and fragrant vegetation. Pick the Queen Deluxe Water View room with a private 12′ x 14′ deck with 180 degree views. Or choose the quirky Watertower room or cozy Kit’s Cabin for a true “very Mendocino” experience.

Guests at JD House eat breakfast onsite, and are invited to wine hour at Blue Door Inn in the afternoons!

AMENITIES:

From plush beds, to an stunning coastal views, to sensuous baths with soaking tubs, all of our Mendocino inns provide the amenities you desire, including:

Curated small plates breakfast included in room rate (breakfast for JD House and Packard House guests is served at JD House from 9-10:30am — Blue Door Inn guests will have a breakfast basket delivered to their door by 9am)

Wireless high-speed Internet

Fragrant flower gardens

Plush beds with luxurious linens and piles of pillows

Afternoon wine hour at Blue Door Inn (guests of all three properties welcome!)

Flickering fireplaces for crisp coastal nights

Sensuous private baths, some with soaking tubs

Luxurious Lather bath accessories

Silky robes

Flat screen TV with cable in most rooms

iPod docking stations

Expansive decks and verandas

Tremendous sweeping ocean views from many rooms

Elegant and comfortable common spaces

Original works of art

Concierge services

Coffee, tea, and cookies all day

While Blue Door Inn is staffed 8am-6pm, Packard House and JD House offer very private stays. In fact you may never see our staff at all — unless you want to!

DISCOVER MENDOCINO:

Known for its stunningly rugged coastline, dramatic and scented gardens, and quaint Victorian homes, Mendocino is a beguiling Northern California vacation destination. Located about 150 miles north of San Francisco on famous Highway 1, adventurous souls travel this breathtaking and winding road to explore Mendocino’s many allures.

With unique shops offering hand-crafted wares; fine restaurants and casual hangouts; and salty sea air and waves crashing against the headlands, Mendocino has something for everyone. And that’s not all — Anderson Valley is a world class wine destination far less crowded than its southern sisters.

