21 Broad Hotel – Nantucket, MA

Like the neighborhood surrounding it, 21 Broad Hotel is historic yet fresh, fun yet stylish, hip yet local. It’s where the energy of Nantucket meets an elegant, modern vibe.

Gather with friends in the designer guest lounge or in the spacious dining room where a fire often dances in the concrete, free-standing fireplace. Enjoy a cold drink on the back deck where the hotel’s BYOB evening mixer bar livens things up on summer nights. Relax in the steam room or enjoy a massage in the treatment room. It’s your time away!

21 Broad offers 27 bright, modern Nantucket accommodations with luxury linens, blackout shades, and a variety of other amenities to appeal to the discerning traveler.

A vitamin C shower makes for the perfect remedy for a long day of wandering around Nantucket’s historic downtown.

Located just two blocks from the Steamship Authority ferry terminal, 21 Broad is in the buzzing center of town.

ROOMS:

All 27 guest rooms at 21 Broad Hotel feature a thoughtful blend of elegant fabrics, modern furnishings, high-tech amenities and desirable luxuries.

Each offers plush linens, a Vitamin C shower, iPad, 40″ LED Smart TV, “white noise” iPod docking station, blackout shades, and much more.

There are four room types, but a lot of variety within each type.

AMENITIES:

Modern rooms with super-soft linens and blackout shades for leisurely mornings

Private baths with Vitamin C showers (that leave your skin silky smooth)

Impeccably designed guest lounge with game table, turntable (yes – vinyl!), and lots of hanging-out space.

Expansive outdoor deck with fire pit

Steam room and spa treatment services

Bath amenities from Lather

Complimentary iPad for use during your stay handed out at check in

iPhone/iPod docking stations with “white noise” feature

40″ LED Smart TVs

In-room refrigerators

Keurig coffee makers in some rooms and in guest service areas

In-room USB charging stations

Free wireless internet

Beach bags, chairs, and towels

Waffle Kimono robes

Guest hospitality centers

Room essentials, such as wine glasses, cork screws, irons, hairdryers, and more

24-hour front desk

Complimentary daily housekeeping services

Personalized concierge services

SMALL BREAKFAST PLATES:

In the morning, savor a curated small plates breakfast, complete with Nantucket hotel’s homemade scones and other baked goods and pastries, overnight oatmeal, artisan cheese with nuts and homemade jam, fresh fruit and juices, and more. Sip Mighty Leaf organic teas or freshly roasted local coffee. Pick a sampling of small items for breakfast and enjoy!

HOTEL DESIGN:

21 Broad Hotel’s interior design is a key part of the vibe. It’s urban, yet distinctly Nantucket. Modern, yet warm, welcoming and textured. Very unique and unexpected. Not found anywhere else on the island.

The hotel likes to say, “Urban meets Nantucket — Modern meets Broad Street.” The hotel’s interior designer, the wonderful Rachel Reider, and her team reimagined a more accessible “white on white” palette, mixed with large, bold art and unexpected pops of color. Meanwhile, the common space is open, free-flowing and a space for activity that embraces the central, mixed-use neighborhood of Broad Street.

Matthew MacEachern and his team at Emeritus Development provided the architectural design work for the addition and renovation of the existing hotel — determining room and common space structural layouts and all interior wood finishes, door types, stair details, exterior trim details/colors and landscaping.

SPECIALS:

ABOUT NANTUCKET:

Anchoring one side of town and a minute’s walk from the Steamship Authority ferry, 21 Broad Hotel’s location is the most happening on the island.

Within a few blocks are the world’s leading whaling museum, a classic ice cream shop, and an impressive beer list and killer curly fries at Brotherhood of Thieves (next door).

Many other wonderful restaurants, shops and activities are just a very short stroll away.

