Loews Vanderbilt Hotel – Nashville, TN

Loews Vanderbilt Hotel / 2100 West End Avenue / Nashville, TN 37203 / 1-800-336-3335

Nashville is truly music city. Right from its very beginnings, music has been the common thread connecting the life and soul of the city and its people.

It is no wonder than that Nashville’s Loews Vanderbilt Hotel’s recent $17 million dollar renovation was designed with a nod toward the music that embodies the modern image of Nashville.

Nashville, one of my personal favorite destinations, is just so cool! It is Fun. Quirky. Hip. Entertaining. It is a destination where you can enjoy all genres of music, day and night, at honky tonks and various clubs throughout the city and surrounding area. It is not uncommon for tourists and celebrities to rub elbows at the local restaurants and shops. It is the perfect mix of “down home” and “city” living and it also happens to be one of the more LGBT friendly destinations in the south.

Loews Vanderbilt Hotel is as cool as the city. The renovation will knock your socks off. Trust me! “Everything from the new restaurant and bar to the new lobby and room updates really aligns with the vision and is creating a lot of excitement amongst our guests, our community and our team members,” said Tony Phillips, general manager of Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.

Designed by Simeone Deary Design Group, the new lobby combines modern lines with comforting warm tones and dark woods. Design elements like a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a Hank Williams mural wall in the great room. The Hank Williams mural is made using images of classic country musicians and will blow you away! It is truly spectacular.

Also in the lobby area you will find plenty of seating to relax by the fire and a large work area with connectivity.

Besides the Hank Williams mural, I was also very impressed by the neon Loews sign behind the check-in counter and faux fur wall!

There are so many design elements that give Loews Vanderbilt that modern, hip, sexy vibe — Including the new Mason’s and Mason Bar!

Mason’s offers a nod to Southern charm with touches like Mason jar chandeliers suspended over the bar.

Mason jar walls in the restaurant space, twinkling lights that mimic fireflies, and cowhide leather chairs in the bar. Enjoy delicious food or a craft cocktail in this rustic, public house-style bar featuring a nine-screen media wall.

My wife Jennifer and I could have spent all day admiring the design in the lobby, restaurant & bar, but were eager to check out our room!

Luckily the check-in process was quick and efficient and service super friendly.

I found our room to be extremely soothing with it’s lilac colored wall, bold striped chairs, splashes of red and dark wood furnishings.

but what I really loved was the (newly remodeled) bathroom which included new finishes, fixtures and music-themed artistic designs.

Loews offers different styles of rooms including superior, deluxe, luxury, club level and suites.

The club level rooms and suites are located on the top two levels of the hotel and include complimentary Wi-Fi, exclusive access to the Club Level Lounge with complimentary food and beverage services and more.

Other features of Loews Vanderbilt Hotel include their 24 hour Fitness Center equipped with a variety of Life Fitness equipment.

Loews Vanderbilt also partners with Haute Salon and Spa, which is located in Hillsboro Village. Haute is conveniently located to Loews Vanderbilt Hotel and offer a large assortment of treatments. To make an appointment simply contact the hotel’s concierge.

As mentioned earlier Loews Vanderbilt is home to Mason’s Restaurant and Mason’s Bar, but it is also home to Ruth Chris Steakhouse.

The hotel also provides 24-hour room service. So yes, going hungry at Loews Vanderbilt is not an option! 😉

Another great feature is the complimentary courtesy vehicle with dedicated staff from 10am-10pm. The vehicle takes guests within a 3-mile radius of the hotel (i.e. Downtown, Hillsboro, West End, Green Hills).

GOOD TO KNOW:

Loews Vanderbilt Hotel has 340 comfy and spacious guest rooms, including 14 chart-topping suites

Exclusive Club Level on two private key-access floors with concierge lounge

Dine at Mason’s, their edgy yet elegant “Southern Brasserie”

Enjoy their modern interpretation of pre-prohibition cocktails at Mason Bar

Complimentary WiFi available in the lobby along with multiple charging connections, plus in Mason restaurant, Mason Lounge, and Club Level rooms and lounge

Two private key-access floors with concierge lounge

24,000 square feet of dynamic function space, accommodating groups up to 1,000

Lobby jukebox featuring tunes from their many celebrity guests.

Complimentary fitness center access

24-hour In-room dining

24-Hour self service Business Center with computers, copy machine, fax machines plus complimentary printing your Boarding Pass

Full-service Concierge

Visit the Experience Our City section for information on the Music City’s best places to visit

Complimentary courtesy vehicle with dedicated staff from 10am – 10pm to take guests within a 3-mile radius of the hotel (based on availability)

Childcare is available with prior arrangements through our concierge

Gift shop with sundries, travel essentials and souvenir gifts

Dry cleaning and laundry service

Shoeshine Stand

Ideal location across from Vanderbilt University and only 9 miles from the airport

Loews Loves Kids programs complete with custom-designed activities, toys, children’s necessities, and music download cards for your teens

Pet-friendly accommodations including dog-walking services

Complimentary WiFi available in the lobby, club lounge and club level guest rooms

Meetings & Groups – The hotel offers 24,000 square feet of meeting space accommodating groups up to 1,000 guests. The largest room is the Symphony Ballroom with 8,442 square feet and divisible in 3 sections with a 3,252 square foyer. There are 14 additional meeting rooms ranging in size from 320 to 1,225 square feet. For more information click HERE.

Weddings – Being the only AAA 4-Diamond hotel in Tennessee for over 27 consecutive years, Loews legendary service and true Southern hospitality will make your wedding absolutely spectacular. For more information click HERE.

Hotel Specials & Packages: Loews Vanderbilt offers special deals and packages throughout the year. For more information click HERE.

Policies, Fees & Other Information

Self parking ($26 a day)

Valet parking ($30 a day)

Check in: 4pm

Check out: 12pm

Late check-out charge is 50% of daily rate

Gay & Lesbian Factor: Contrary to popular belief, Nashville is one of the more gay friendly destinations in the south. East Nashville (right across the river from downtown) is known to be very gay friendly as are all the urban neighborhoods close to downtown such as Hillsboro Village, West End and Franklin Pike. Thanks to the entertainment industry Nashville has quite a large gay community compared to other cities of its size. I felt comfortable being there with my wife Jennifer. Although I wouldn’t be openly affectionate, as say here in New England, I didn’t feel threatened or unwelcome. As for Loews Vanderbilt, I felt EXTREMELY welcome and comfortable. Loews Hotels in general are known to be very gay & lesbian friendly and are one of my personal favorite hotel chains. They are always eager to work with Gay Travel Information and I have never run into any problems. Christina VerHeul, director of public relations for several of Loews hotels, including Vanderbilt, took great care of Jennifer and myself and was a delight to work with. Gay Travel Information is happy to “OUT” Loews Vanderbilt Hotel as LGBT friendly and worthy of our business.

Nashville is one hot destination! Loews Vanderbilt Hotel makes the a fantastic home base to explore the city and it’s surrounding neighborhoods!

The hotel makes you feel as if you are in “music city” from the moment you check-in.

The design, location, friendly service, food and artistic vibe of Loews Vanderbilt makes it one of my top hotel recommendations in the entire U.S.

It is Tennessee’s only AAA 4-Diamond hotel and it is clear to see why from the second you arrive.

I cannot wait to return!

Desiree Sousa

Owner / Editor in Chief

Out & About Travel / Gay Travel Information

http://www.gaytravelpros.com

http://www.gaytravelinformation.com

