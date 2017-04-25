Trafford Restaurant – Warren, RI

Trafford Restaurant | 285 Water Street | Warren, RI 02885 | 401-289-2265

We are no stranger when it comes to dining (and reviewing) Trafford Restaurant in Warren, Rhode Island. You can read our 2012 review HERE and 2013 review HERE

dscn2109After learning that Trafford’s is now serving breakfast I knew my wife Jennifer and I had to experience it. 

We arrived on a bustling Sunday morning and were lucky enough to get a seat right away. 

get-attachment (9)Trafford is located on the site of the former Sears Coal Mill in Warren’s historical district. They overlook Warren’s beautiful waterfront, and try to make the view a part of your whole experience.

They certainly succeed! The views are as delicious as the food itself. 

get-attachment (11)

get-attachment (7)You can find Trafford’s breakfast menu HERE

Jennifer ordered the Brioche French Toast (thick cut brioche bread battered and pan-fried, topped with powdered sugar and pure maple syrup).

get-attachment (10)I ordered the Classic Waffle (topped with macerated strawberries and fresh whipped cream). We also shared a side order of bacon and toast. 

get-attachment (19)

get-attachment (14)The breakfast was exactly as we expected, delicious. The best part was it was served in a timely manor in spite of how busy they were. 

Breakfast is served Tuesday-Saturday 8 AM – 11 AM and Sunday’s 8 AM – 1 PM. 

get-attachment (8)If you are looking for a cozy atmosphere with delicious food, top notch service and killer views, Trafford Restaurant will not disappoint! 

