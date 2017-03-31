Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center | 7901 Tysons One Place | Tysons Corner, VA 22102 | 1-703-893-1234

Tysons Corner Hotel – Luxury Meets Convenience

Recently opened in April 2015, Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center is one of the finest hotels in our nation’s capital. Situated in the heart of Northern Virginia, this luxurious hotel near Tysons Corner Center Mall is within walking distance to the DC Metro, giving guests easy access to Washington, DC’s leading attractions from the White House to historic Capitol Hill, along with the exclusive shopping areas of Georgetown and City Center.

If you’re looking for the perfect place to host an event, our sophisticated hotel offers 33,000 square feet of meeting and event space with the latest technology and floor to ceiling widows that provide plenty of natural daylight. We also feature a 7,000 square foot Regency Ballroom with 21 foot high ceilings and state-of-the-art onsite audiovisual equipment making it the ideal space for your dream wedding or annual company party.

Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center is conveniently located near the capital’s main business, cultural and entertainment areas, and just a short 15 minute ride to Dulles International and Reagan National airports. For the wine enthusiasts, we are ideally situated for a day trip to explore the Northern Virginia wine country. Whether you’re travelling on business or leisure, on a family vacation or alone, Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center makes is good not to be home.

ROOMS:

Treat yourself to our state-of-the-art hotel near McLean, VA and the largest accommodations in Tysons Corner.

Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center offers 300 brand new hotel rooms, including 155 Plaza View rooms, 14 Regency Suites, 3 Plaza Suites and 1 Presidential Suite. Each residential-style guestroom features 9-foot ceilings, a bank of floor-to-ceiling windows, a separate seating area, night-light foot sensors and our luxurious Hyatt Grand Bed®.