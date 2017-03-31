Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center
Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center | 7901 Tysons One Place | Tysons Corner, VA 22102 | 1-703-893-1234
Tysons Corner Hotel – Luxury Meets Convenience
Recently opened in April 2015, Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center is one of the finest hotels in our nation’s capital. Situated in the heart of Northern Virginia, this luxurious hotel near Tysons Corner Center Mall is within walking distance to the DC Metro, giving guests easy access to Washington, DC’s leading attractions from the White House to historic Capitol Hill, along with the exclusive shopping areas of Georgetown and City Center.
If you’re looking for the perfect place to host an event, our sophisticated hotel offers 33,000 square feet of meeting and event space with the latest technology and floor to ceiling widows that provide plenty of natural daylight. We also feature a 7,000 square foot Regency Ballroom with 21 foot high ceilings and state-of-the-art onsite audiovisual equipment making it the ideal space for your dream wedding or annual company party.
Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center is conveniently located near the capital’s main business, cultural and entertainment areas, and just a short 15 minute ride to Dulles International and Reagan National airports. For the wine enthusiasts, we are ideally situated for a day trip to explore the Northern Virginia wine country. Whether you’re travelling on business or leisure, on a family vacation or alone, Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center makes is good not to be home.
ROOMS:
Treat yourself to our state-of-the-art hotel near McLean, VA and the largest accommodations in Tysons Corner.
Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center offers 300 brand new hotel rooms, including 155 Plaza View rooms, 14 Regency Suites, 3 Plaza Suites and 1 Presidential Suite. Each residential-style guestroom features 9-foot ceilings, a bank of floor-to-ceiling windows, a separate seating area, night-light foot sensors and our luxurious Hyatt Grand Bed®.
ACTIVITIES:
Exciting Attractions and Things to Do in Tysons Corner
Tysons Corner, Virginia is one of those rare destinations where travelers can find the perfect balance between work and play, truly making the most of being away from home. Located at the foot of our nation’s capital, guests are only a twenty minute Metro ride into the heart of downtown DC. This makes it easy to spend the day touring some of the world’s most historic sites and exciting attractions, including the White House, the US Capital, the Library of Congress, and the Smithsonian.
Nestled at the base of the Shenandoah Valley, not only does Tysons Corner boast astounding views of Virginia’s fabled Blue Ridge Mountains, it offers visitors the opportunity to experience the wealth of local culture and Mclean activities right at your fingertips. Even more convenient, our hotel is situated right next door to Tysons Corner Center where you’ll find a diverse mix of over 300 stores and restaurants. After a day of shopping, we offer an indoor pool to relax and a 24-hour StayFit™ Gym to unwind.
DINING:
Innovative Tysons Corner Restaurants
Stop in to experience the inventive cuisine and innovative concept of one of the most unique restaurants in Tysons Corner Mall. Opening to the seasonal Tysons Corner Center patio, Barrel & Bushel, the hotel’s affiliated restaurant, is grounded in American favorites influenced by contemporary flavors and ideals. Tysons Corner Center is also home to a variety of casual and contemporary eateries just steps from your guestroom.
For meals on the go, order from our B&B Express menu and enjoy the same delicious Barrel & Bushel cuisine in smaller portions. Conveniently, B&B Delivery provides in-room food and beverage delivery service so you can enjoy dining in the privacy of your spacious guestroom. Delivery service is available daily. However, between the hours of 11:00am and 5:00, pick up service only is available.
WEDDINGS:
Enchanting Tysons Corner Wedding Venues
Set the tone for a magical day at Hyatt Regency with the help of our professional Tysons Corner wedding planners. Our newly opened hotel features over 33,000 square feet of magnificent event space ideal for weddings and receptions.
With our stunning 7,000 square foot Regency Ballroom with dramatic 22’ ceilings, our Tysons Corner hotel is the perfect place to host an unforgettable special event. Our on-site wedding planning team will help you create a spectacular menu and take care of every detail so you can focus on your day.
Located right next to Tysons Corner Center, our hotel puts you within walking distance to over 300 premium shops and restaurants to keep your wedding party busy. When booking your wedding package, we can help you put together an itinerary of activities, like a wine tour through Northern Virginia.
Every wedding held at the Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner is treated as a one-of-a-kind event, and offers:
- Proficient cultural and LGBTQ wedding coordinators
- Gourmet creative catering services
- Complimentary suite on the night of your wedding
- Special room rates for your wedding guests
- Complimentary Champagne toast
Free Honeymoon Offer
You can earn up to five free honeymoon nights at any Hyatt worldwide when you host our wedding with us. View our Weddings website to learn more.
MEETINGS & EVENTS:
State-of-the-Art Tysons Corner Event Venues
Discover the most dynamic meeting and event spaces in Northern Virginia. Located adjacent to Intelsat World Headquarters and Deloitte Regional offices, the all new Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center event venues offer an exceptional location and 33,000 square feet of flexible function space ideal for everything from a corporate meeting to an intimate conclave. Premium service and culinary excellence, combined with a wealth of nearby entertainment, shopping, dining and cultural activities, make for an unforgettable guest experience.
Whether you are hosting an intimate dinner for two, a board meeting for ten or a weekend to remember, Hyatt Regency Tyson’s Corner Center is a place where there’s space to think and space to get away to relax. Whatever the purpose, we make each stay and every gathering more enjoyable by using our expertise to plan every detail and execute flawlessly. Welcome to a different place.
SPECIAL DEALS & OFFERS:
