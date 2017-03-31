Mission Inn Resort & Club: Howey-In-The-Hills, FL

Mission Inn Resort & Club | 10400 County Road 48 | Howey-in-the-Hills FL 34737 | 1-800-874-9053

A luxury destination resort on Florida’s Lake Harris.

Located in the storied Central Florida town of Howey-in-the-Hills, Mission Inn Resort & Club is an elegant, 1,100 acre destination resort located just 35 minutes from Orlando. Renowned for its picturesque rolling hills, orange groves and shimmering lakes, the area draws golf enthusiasts, fishermen and eco tourists who enjoy being surrounded by the region’s expansive natural beauty.

A Range of Choices

Mission Inn features 176 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom accommodations in its two-story “San Miguel”, “San Diego” and “San Angel” buildings in a quaint, courtyard setting. A select number of privately owned two- and three-bedroom villas are also available.

With four restaurants, two championship 18-hole golf courses, a luxury spa and a wide range of recreational activites, Mission Inn Resort & Club offers a truly unique and memorable guest experience.

Conveniently central to Central Florida’s world famous theme parks, wineries, shopping and local attractions, Mission Inn Resort & Club provides a refined home base for guests wishing to explore the Lake County area.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Featuring distinct Spanish Colonial architecture and luxurious amenities, Mission Inn offers Orlando area travelers a choice of accommodations ranging from deluxe hotel rooms and club suites to one-, two- and three-bedroom suites with stunning resort and golf course view.

SPECIALS & PACKAGES:

Whether you join them for one night or a week at a time, Mission Inn Resort & Club offer a variety of packages designed to help you make the most of your visit. Whatever your interest – golf, golf instruction, tennis, spa or a family getaway – they have something for everyone throughout the year.

RESORT ACTIVITIES & RECREATION:

Many guests come to challenge the 36 holes of championship golf and indulge themselves at Spa Marbella.

The resort also offers guests the opportunity to try trap & skeet shooting, fresh water fishing, hike nature trails, take a tennis clinic, or bicycle throughout the resorts’ 1,100 picturesque acres.

Have some extra time? The resort is minutes away from a famous German bakery or a full service winery just down the road. Just 20 minutes away is the charming lakeside town of Mt. Dora known for her quaint shops, alfresco dining and live entertainment.

For more details, select from the following links:

Additional On-Property Activities

Mission Inn Resort & Club also offers guests the opportunity to experience:

Swimming – Mission Inn offers a heated pool and hydro-spa.

– Mission Inn offers a heated pool and hydro-spa. Volleyball – A lawn court is located by the resort’s pool and two sand courts are available at the resort’s recreation park.

Billiards and Game Room – The resort’s Billiards and Game Room has two pool tables, televisions and card tables. This room is also available for private parties.

– The resort’s Billiards and Game Room has two pool tables, televisions and card tables. This room is also available for private parties. Playgrounds – The resort offers two children’s playgrounds.

Additional Local Area Activities

Mission Inn Resort & Club is close to many fun activities within a short driving distance:

GOLF:

Play a Top 50 U.S. course on Golf Advisor – El Campeon (#2).

There are two championship courses at Mission Inn that provide exceptional challenge and play. The golf experience is truly remarkable from the scenery—hills that roll and pitch, mature pine and magnolia trees that tower, eagles and ospreys that fly overhead. The terrain of this part of Central Florida, originally orange groves, provides up to 85 ft. elevation changes and a peaceful ambiance void of fairway houses and condos.

Spend the day challenging one of Florida’s oldest course, El Campeón known for his steep hills and required shotmaking skills or play among the rolling hills and sweeping fairways of the Las Colinas Course. Both are quality 18-hole championship courses that have earned their share of accolades from members and resort guests alike. Come and stay over as a resort guest on specially designed golf packages or drive in with your friends for a remarkable 36 holes of golf and lunch at Nicker’s restaurant!

Golfers looking to hone their skills can practice on the oversized golf range, large putting green or chipping areas or enroll in one of three on-site golf schools. Our professional, friendly staff is at the ready and knowledgeable PGA professionals are available to help lower your score and there is even a strength and conditioning coach available to you with advanced reservations. We encourage you to take advantage of one of our various golf packages tailored for a memorable stay-and-play experience.

After your round, explore our extensive pro shop; relax at Nicker’s, our clubhouse pub and restaurant, or maybe indulge at Spa Marbella .

SPA:

Welcome to Spa Marbella

Treatments guaranteed to refresh, invigorate, and recharge the body.

Welcome to a place of health and well-being. At the luxurious Spa Marbella, you can relax your mind, rejuvenate your body and renew your spirit! Here in this private sanctuary inside Mission Inn, you can experience a variety of blissful spa treatments.

Spend a spa day with friends, wind down after a day on the course or enjoy a girls’ getaway for the weekend with a special Spa Marbella package plan that includes deluxe resort accommodations, healthy meals, and your choice of refreshing services and treatments.

One-of-a-kind weddings at Mission Inn are an everyday occurrence and Spa Marbella provides the professional highlights to make your dream picture perfect! Let our wedding coordinator customize your services for the entire wedding party. A consultation can be arranged in advance of your special day within the Mission Inn Resort.

DINING:

Fine & Casual Dining at Mission Inn

An award-winning team showcases versatile, innovative cuisine.

From casual to candlelight, Mission Inn Resort’s four restaurants and two lounges provide guests with superb service, innovative entrees and plentiful portions. Accomplished chefs at the resort’s award-winning restaurants prepare the freshest, highest-quality cuisine, from daily breakfast buffets to all-you-can-eat weekend seafood extravaganzas.

WEDDINGS:

Your Mission Inn Wedding

Specializing in “Happily Ever Afters”

Forever starts at Mission Inn Resort. With more than 1,100 rolling acres of outdoor beauty, Mission Inn Resort offers European inspired plazas that provide a backdrop for picture perfect indoor or outdoor wedding ceremonies and receptions.

We specialize in working with engaged couples who are frustrated because they want to plan a memorable event but are trying to stay within a budget. Our focus is on finding out as much as we can about your dream wedding and figuring out how to help get you there. The Mission Inn Resort team wants to help you create wedding memories that are about more than just a four hour wedding reception. They are about enjoying a Wedding Weekend with your family and friends at a wedding venue that offers guestrooms, activities, rehearsal dinners and so much more.

Escape to one of Central Florida’s best kept secrets for you Wedding Weekend.

Inn-spirational Settings

Whether you are looking for an elegant event or a modern twist on time-honored traditions, Mission Inn Resort offers multiple indoor and outdoor wedding venues designed to accommodate any wedding theme or style. Designed to accommodate a wide range of styles, the Mission Inn Resort is the perfect venue to host your Wedding Weekend.

Personal Attention

Each of our wedding couples has the luxury of their very own Venue Coordinator. As the liaison to the resort team, they coordinate with our culinary and service staff to insure a flawless day from start to finish. Our team offers a variety of services to make your wedding the experience of a lifetime. They are dedicated to help organize the details including linens, floorplans, rehearsal dinner and a weekend full of events. Menu planning includes providing custom options, a tasting to sample our delicious wedding menus and a consult with our chefs.

Resort Activities for Wedding Guests

When you select Mission Inn for your wedding venue, rest assured that your beloved guests will benefit from a splendid range of services: enjoyable accommodations including deluxe guestrooms and suites; and fantastic outdoor resort activities such as 36 holes of championship golf, trap and skeet shooting, boating, swimming, and tennis. Spa Marbella creates a delightful escape where guests can be pampered in anticipation of your big day. The four on site restaurants that range from casual to fine dining and late-night cocktails offer a variety of choices for your guests to choose from.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

A remarkable meeting destination set among Spanish architecture and premier golf courses.

Located just 35 minutes northwest of Orlando in the heart of rolling hills and citrus groves of Lake County lies a special place known as Mission Inn. As you travel along the quiet roads on the approach to the resort, one notices signs reminiscent of Old Florida- the Spanish moss hanging amid live oaks, the sweet smell of flowering citrus, and the tranquil feeling of cool air from the Lake Harris chain of lakes.

Set against this unique backdrop, groups come together to learn new subjects, set forward objectives, or just unwind as friends do enjoying the resort’s many amenities. This is a perfect place to meet, retreat, or repose yourself before heading back into the stresses of the work week. Take a look at our interactive resort maps.

Mission Inn provides ample function space for groups of 20 to 400 people within the 1,100 acre resort. Two large ballrooms and a variety of meeting spaces allow for general session keynote speakers or intimate strategic breakouts. Our audio visual partner on-property staff will deliver state of the art solutions to exceed your expectations for your event.

