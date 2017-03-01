Jasper Pride Festival – Alberta, Canada Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

JASPER PRIDE RETURNS MARCH 9-12, 2017

Jasper Pride’s 8th annual Festival has something for everyone, with over 20 events in 4 days, in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. We’re still in the building stages for this years’ program and our festival coordinators, creative director, and executive director are working together designing an amazing four days.

We can’t wait to see you March 9-12 … “Jasper, Proud and Free!”

Follow Jasper Pride Festival on Twitter – https://twitter.com/JasperPride

Follow Jasper Pride Festival on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/jasperpridefestival

Learn more about the event by visiting: http://jasperpride.ca/

