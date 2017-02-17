Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort – Key West, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Casa Marina – A Waldorf Astoria Resort / 1500 Reynolds Street / Key West, FL 33040 / 1-888-303-5717

Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, located on the island of Key West is a work of art!

Everything you could possible desire in a vacation can be found right on site.

Private beach? Check!

Luxurious ambiance in an unpretentious setting? Check!

Super friendly staff? Check!

Gorgeous views, hammocks, pool side cocktails, attentive service and palm trees? Check!

I think you can see what I’m getting at —- Casa Marina has it ALL!

Opened on New Year’s Eve of 1920, Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, merges old Key West ambiance with the contemporary luxury of today.

The resort is located on the southern edge of the island, roughly a 10 minute walk to buzzing Duval Street.

It spans more than 1,100 feet of private beach and is listed in the National Register for Historic Places.

Casa Marina is home to Key West’s largest private beach and is a short walk from Southernmost Point in U.S.A, The Key West Aquarium, Ernest Hemingway House and President Truman’s House.

The resort, located three miles from Key West International Airport, also provides easy access to world-class water sports, including deep-sea fishing, wind surfing, and diving in America’s only living barrier reef.

Casa Marina’s completion of a $43 million dollar overhaul has restored it to its original 1920’s grandeur! Each of the resort’s 311 guest rooms have been remodeled with sophisticated furnishings and modern amenities.

This renovation is also prevalent in its eye-catching new event space and outdoor areas.

Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, definitely delivers luxury for our time!

My wife Jennifer and I had the pleasure of spending two nights at Casa Marina this past May and fell in love with everything the resort had to offer.

The swaying white linen curtains, ceiling fans, hard wood floor and dark brown furnishings give the lobby a retro 1920’s feel.

You can’t help but feel a sense of calm come over you in this type environment. Especially when you catch a glimpse of their beautiful, private, turquoise beach and luxurious pools!

One of the things that stood out, more than anything, was the service! The front desk receptionist and bellhops were so friendly and made it a point to smile, say hello and talk to us the two days we were there. As a matter of fact, everyone we came in contact with was super friendly and approachable.

After the smooth check-in process we proceeded to follow our (adorable) bellhop to our room. He made sure t point out all of the resort’s features and genuinely went on about how much he loved working there.

Jennifer and I were booked in a Ocean Vista 2-Bedroom Suite.

Our sprawling unit had a master bedroom with one king bed downstairs, a loft with one queen bed upstairs, living room with sofa bed and two full bathrooms. The suite fits up to six guests and is 900 square feet.

It was meticulously clean and had a MUCH APPRECIATED ice-cold A/C! 😉 The best part of the unit, however, was the balcony with its beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean and palm trees (oh, and lets not forget the adorable “mama chick” and her baby chicks…. :: high squeal:: SO CUTE!!)

Absolute paradise!

In-room amenities include:

Nespresso® coffee machine

LCD flat-screen television

iPod docking station

mini-refrigerator and more

A daily resort charge includes:

high-speed Internet access

beach concierge activities

beach chairs and towel service

beach volleyball

reciprocal privileges for guests between Casa Marina and The Reach

fitness center

bocce

pool table

toys

hammocks

personalized pool concierge offering refreshments

resort events

fresh fruit in the lobbies, No rollaways.

After we settled into our room we decided to check out the resort’s beautiful grounds. We enjoyed swimming in their beautiful pool and a cocktail (or two -ahem – lol) at the beach front bar, Sun Sun.

Casa Marina really knows how to immerse their guests and make them feel like they are truly “away from it all.” Reminding us that is time relax and indulge!

GOOD TO KNOW:

Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, has 311 non-smoking guest rooms and suites.

Casa Marina is home to Key West’s largest private beach.

The resort has two oceanfront pools.

The resort has a private pier, relaxing hammocks, and water equipment rentals.

Relaxing under the stars at night, by the ocean, is not to be missed!

Every day at the pool, the attendants give out complimentary frozen eucalyptus scented towels, popsicles, drinks and fruit to help cool off.

The beach is very well manicured and easy to swim in!

The resort has a schedule of activities. Be sure to check with the front desk daily.

A full-service massage studio is available with a range of treatments. For more information click HERE.

Woof! The resort is pet friendly! Click HERE for their pet policy.

The resort is a top choice for families. Click HERE for more information.

Golf? Absolutely! Click HERE for details.

You are walking distance to lots of great restaurants, shops, beaches and attractions.

Sun Sun, their casual oceanfront dining option has a great, reasonably priced menu. Their menu selections are always complimented with creative and unique cocktails. Click HERE for more information, including menu’s!

Sun Sun offers the most unique dining setting in Key West, Casa Marina’s signature “toes-in-the-sand” dining experience featuring oceanfront, limited seating and refined menu.

Sun Sun serves breakfast on Flager’s Terrace. You can indulge in their a la carte menu, Continental, or full breakfast buffet with omelets made to order.

The Sun Sun Bar provides a stunning oceanfront location complete with swaying palm trees, warm sunny breezes and signature cocktails, like the Casa Key Lime Colada, Sunrunner and Southernmost Mojito.

Rambler’s is the resort’s onsite store and features many comforts of home such as coffee, breakfast pastries, bagels, and fresh grab-and-go salads and sandwiches as well as locally crafted gelato. Resort attire, beach apparel and footwear, as well as essential sundry items are also available.

Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, is steadfast to their commitment to Going Green. They were recently honored as “One Palm” Green Lodge Certified and have undergone a remarkable eco-friendly conversion. Click here for more information – Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Going Green!

Overnight parking is available for $20 per day; Valet parking is $25 per day.

Onsite equipment rentals include bicycles, mopeds, and sports gear.

Resort is located 3 miles from Key West International Airport. A shuttle to/from airport is available for a fee.

Weddings & Events – Nestled on the largest private beach on the island, Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, offers an intimate setting for wedding celebrations, honeymoons, anniversaries, and receptions. For more information click HERE.

Meetings – Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, is the perfect choice to host your next meeting or special event. They offer 22,000 square feet of flexible event space. Click HERE for more information.

GAY & LESBIAN FACTOR: Key West is one of the WORLD’S most gay & lesbian friendly travel destinations. Home to a laid back, anything goes mentality, Key West is eclectic, accepting and a true paradise for the LGBT community. I would say, without hesitation, that the entire island is “gay friendly.” Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, is one of the more luxurious gay friendly options. If you are looking for a true RESORT experience, including access to a private beach, two pools, onsite restaurant, spa services, fitness center, golf etc., — then Casa Marina wins hands down. The staff was extremely friendly (and not in that “phony” way — genuinely sweet) to my wife and I. We even spoke to several “out” staff members who expressed how much they loved working there. The resort would make an ideal location for a gay wedding / commitment ceremony and/or reception. I know the staff would take great care of you, and the location cannot be beat! One thing I would recommend is a car / moped or bike rental for easier access to Duval Street’s gay nightclubs, bars and shops. I wholeheartedly “OUT” Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, as LGBT friendly and worthy of our business.

Everything about our stay at Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, was perfect, well, except that we were only their for two nights! 😉

I look forward to returning when I have more time to dedicate to all the resort has to offer.

To truly escape it all and be pampered.

Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, has that down…..to a T.

Desiree Sousa

Owner / Editor in Chief

Out & About Travel / Gay Travel Information

http://www.gaytravelpros.com

http://www.gaytravelinformation.com

