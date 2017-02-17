Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort – Miramar Beach, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Gay Friendly Hotel Spotlight

Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort | 9815 U.S. Hwy 98 W, Miramar Beach, FL 32550| 1-800-225-7652

I have been a fan of South Walton and Destin (and the entire Emerald Coast for that matter) for over 15 years! I remember the first time I experienced the soft, cool-to-the-touch, snow-white sand and emerald green water. I was blown away! As a Rhode Islander I am use to the beautiful beaches of New England, however, the beaches of South Walton are otherworldly.

No need to visit the Tahiti, Caribbean or Mexico when beaches like this are right in “your back yard!”

During my latest visit this past May I had the pleasure of staying at Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort in Miramar Beach, FL (South Walton — roughly 5-10 minutes from the heart of Destin).

Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort is conveniently located off of scenic 98.

You will not find the “commercial atmosphere” of other resorts. What you will find is a 27-acre natural setting surrounding beachfront condominiums, lakeside villas, Carolina-style cottages and a beautiful private beach (more beach per unit than any other Destin location!)

Hidden Dune’s also has a reputation as the premier beach and tennis property on the Emerald Coast and is known for it’s championship Rubico tennis courts, USPTA trained pros, and tennis matchmaking services for those looking to test their competitive streak!

Tennis enthusiasts flock to Hidden Dunes year round to enjoy seasonal tennis activities, tournaments, instructional programs taught by USPTA teaching staff and matchmaking services.

The professionally staffed tennis center features natural vegetation that add to your privacy and assure minimal interruption from other players.

RESORT AMENITIES:

Located directly on the Gulf of Mexico.

Private beach.

Private parking.

Seasonal beach service.

Beach walkover.

More private beach access per unit than any location in the area.

Pools and hot tubs.

Tennis courts.

Natural gas grills.

Lighted basketball court.

Free WiFi.

On-site real estate sales and rental office.

Balconies.

Deck/patios.

Complimentary tram service (seasonal).

24-hour gated security.

Complimentary beach service.

LOCATION:

Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort is located in Miramar Beach, just east of Destin and just over a mile from Silver Sands Outlet, The Village of Baytowne Wharf, The Market Shops at Sandestin, Grand Boulevard, several award-winning restaurants, and grocery stores. They are less than a one hour drive from Panama City’s Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP), and 40-minutes from Northwest Florida Regional Airport in Valparaiso (VPS).

RESORT VACATION RENTALS:

Relax in spacious three and four bedroom Beach Villas, lounge around the Gulf-side pool and a private Gulf front balcony in a Beach Condo or choose a Carolina-style cottage with a private screened porch and shaded walkways.

My wife Jennifer and I stayed in one of the Gulf front beach condos, (beautiful) unit # 103.

Each balcony in the 20-story tower faces the Gulf of Mexico. You will find a living room, dining area, full equipped kitchen, master suite, guest bedrooms, and washer/dryer. Covered parking is also available in a two-level garage.

Our unit had a private patio and was steps away from the pool deck and boardwalk to the beach!

We never had to worry about taking an elevator or even leaving the front door to enjoy these amenities. Our condo was also on the same level as the fitness center (but truth be told, we conventionality forgot about that….shhh! 😉 )

We loved having access to a full sized kitchen and washer/dryer and found the bed to be very comfortable.

However our most favorite part was the private beach! The beauty surrounds you!

Hidden Dunes Golf and Beach Resort truly thought of everything to make our stay comfortable!

I also want to note how easy the check-in process was. We arrived after the main office was closed and had no problem obtaining our welcome packet and gaining access to our unit.

DEALS & OFFERS:

Hidden Dunes Gulf & Beach Resort offers an assortment of package deals / special offers.

Learn more HERE.

RESORT PERKS GIFT CARD:

As a guest of Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort, you’ll not only benefit from the wonderful resort amenities, but also from their Resort Perks Gift Card!

Upon arrival, you’ll receive their free amenity card which entitles you to a bunch of great amenities!

And better yet, you’ll receive all of this free with each night you stay! For instance, if you’re a golfer and you stay 3 nights, you’ll receive one free round of golf per day (from your choice of a selection of great local golf courses).

Learn more HERE.

NEWMAN-DAILEY RESORT PROPERTIES, INC.

Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort is managed by Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc., a vacation rental property management company serving the Destin, 30A and South Walton areas of Florida.

Choose from a variety of vacation rentals, including luxury homes, condominiums and a gulf-side hotel located in Crystal Beach. Their vacation properties are located throughout Destin and 30A. Learn more about the company by clicking HERE and be sure to check out their specials page for the latest deals! Traveling with your pet? No worries! View their pet friendly page for a listing of applicable properties! Destin Florida Advantage

Newman-Dailey Gift Card

Seasonal Beach Service

Welcome Packet

Risk-Free Vacation

Our Be Free Bundle

100% Performance Guarantee

Jeanne Dailey cofounded Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc. in Destin, Florida, in 1985, and became sole owner of the growing company in 1988. She has since led Newman-Dailey to become one of the most successful companies along Florida’s Emerald Coast, specializing in resort rentals, sales, and association management in Destin and South Walton. With more than 220 combined years of experience at Newman-Dailey, the friendly team of professionals brings in-depth knowledge of the marketplace along with stellar service and warm welcomes.

Hidden Dunes Beach and Tennis Resort is a great place to stay year round. Summer is filled with families and kids, while fall and winter welcome cooler temps and fewer crowds. Spring is a mix of families and couples.

As mentioned early, my wife and I visited in May, which is one of the best months to visit South Walton! The summer crowds are still weeks away, the deals are plentiful and the weather is perfection.

I can’t say enough about our stay at Hidden Dunes Beach and Tennis Resort! It was a perfect experience, well, except for the fact that our time there went by WAY TOO FAST!

We are counting down the moments until we return.

Desiree Sousa

Owner / Editor-In-Chief

Gay Travel Information | We Are Gay Friendly | Out & About Travel

1-800-842-4753

Advertisements