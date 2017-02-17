Boston Marriott Copley Place – Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 17, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Boston Marriott Copley Place | 110 Huntington Ave | Boston, MA 02116 | 1-617-236-5800

Beautifully appointed and perfectly located, the Boston Marriott Copley Place inspires truly unforgettable experiences for business and leisure travelers.

Our hotel places you in the heart of downtown Boston’s famed Copley Square, just a short distance from some of the city’s most popular attractions. The Boston Common and the Shops at Prudential Center are minutes from our doorstep; Newbury Street shopping is close by as well.

Sophisticated rooms and suites offer plush bedding and high-speed Internet access; some also feature Charles River views.

Enjoy delicious American dining and a vibrant atmosphere at our hotel sports bar, Champions, or stop by Connexion Lounge for a glass of wine.

Relax after a busy day by swimming a lap or two in our heated indoor pool.

If you’re hosting an event here in Copley Square, you can take advantage of our 70,000 square feet of impeccable, newly renovated venue space and expert planning services. Your downtown adventure begins here at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

GUEST ROOMS:

Our hotel rooms and suites are located in the heart of Boston, near Fenway Park and great shopping.

Stay connected with high-speed Internet access, or unwind in front of your 37-inch flat-screen TV.

Elegant and spacious bathrooms contain granite accents and luxurious, spa-inspired THANN amenities.

Cheer on the Red Sox at Fenway Park, and then return to the hotel and relax on your plush bedding.

Order room service, and enjoy a delicious meal in the comfort and privacy of your hotel room.

Book a Concierge level room during your stay here near Fenway, and enjoy access to the hotel Lounge. For more information on rooms click HERE. DEALS & PROMOTIONS: Learn more about Boston Marriott Copley Place’s PRIDE & JOY package, among others, HERE. DINING: Breakfast Buffet breakfast, fee: 23.54 USD

Continental breakfast, fee: 19.26 USD

Full American breakfast, fee: 21.20 USD

Hot breakfast, fee: 23.54 USD Champions American With its wall of TVs, Champions has established itself as one of the most popular sports bars in Boston’s Back Bay. We serve a full menu of American restaurant classics, from burgers and salads to steak. Enjoy a beverage from our extensive drink list. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Dress code: Casual

Phone: +1-617-927-5304 Learn More Connexion Lounge American Relax with friends, check your email, or simply sink into one of the overstuffed chairs and sip a drink at Connexion Lounge, our upscale bar. It’s an ideal spot for catching up – and catching your breath – after a busy day here near Copley Square. Open for lunch and dinner

Dress code: Casual

Phone: +1-617-236-5800 Starbucks® Coffee House Start your day with a cup of hot coffee and a pastry from Starbucks®, located right here at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. We’re also open for lunch and dinner – perfect for busy travelers on the go. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Dress code: Casual

Phone: +1-617-236-5800 WEDDINGS & OCCASIONS: Our Boston ballroom’s elegant amenities are ideal for social events, wedding receptions and more.

Whether planning large or small events our venue is designed to create an exceptional occasion.

Featuring 70,000 square feet, we have a stylish Boston event venue to meet your specific needs.

Host a Boston gala for more than 3,000 guests inside our venue’s magnificent Grand Ballroom.

Certified Marriott Wedding Planners are fully prepared to ensure your wedding day is perfect.

The Boston Marriott Copley Place, an AAA, three-diamond, smoke-free hotel, offers a prime Back Bay location for easy access to the city's top attractions and nearby conference centers. Our downtown Boston hotel offers 70,000 square-feet of meeting space, making it a perfect setting for any business event.

