Boston Marriott Copley Place – Boston, MA

Boston Marriott Copley Place | 110 Huntington Ave | Boston, MA 02116 | 1-617-236-5800

Beautifully appointed and perfectly located, the Boston Marriott Copley Place inspires truly unforgettable experiences for business and leisure travelers.

Our hotel places you in the heart of downtown Boston’s famed Copley Square, just a short distance from some of the city’s most popular attractions. The Boston Common and the Shops at Prudential Center are minutes from our doorstep; Newbury Street shopping is close by as well.

Sophisticated rooms and suites offer plush bedding and high-speed Internet access; some also feature Charles River views.

Enjoy delicious American dining and a vibrant atmosphere at our hotel sports bar, Champions, or stop by Connexion Lounge for a glass of wine.

Relax after a busy day by swimming a lap or two in our heated indoor pool.

If you’re hosting an event here in Copley Square, you can take advantage of our 70,000 square feet of impeccable, newly renovated venue space and expert planning services. Your downtown adventure begins here at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

GUEST ROOMS:

For more information on rooms click HERE.

DEALS & PROMOTIONS:

Learn more about Boston Marriott Copley Place’s PRIDE & JOY package, among others, HERE

DINING:

Breakfast
  • Buffet breakfast, fee: 23.54 USD
  • Continental breakfast, fee: 19.26 USD
  • Full American breakfast, fee: 21.20 USD
  • Hot breakfast, fee: 23.54 USD

Champions

American

With its wall of TVs, Champions has established itself as one of the most popular sports bars in Boston’s Back Bay. We serve a full menu of American restaurant classics, from burgers and salads to steak. Enjoy a beverage from our extensive drink list.

  • Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Dress code: Casual
  • Phone:  +1-617-927-5304

Learn More

Connexion Lounge

American

Relax with friends, check your email, or simply sink into one of the overstuffed chairs and sip a drink at Connexion Lounge, our upscale bar. It’s an ideal spot for catching up – and catching your breath – after a busy day here near Copley Square.

  • Open for lunch and dinner
  • Dress code: Casual
  • Phone:  +1-617-236-5800

Starbucks®

Coffee House

Start your day with a cup of hot coffee and a pastry from Starbucks®, located right here at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. We’re also open for lunch and dinner – perfect for busy travelers on the go.

  • Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Dress code: Casual
  • Phone:  +1-617-236-5800

WEDDINGS & OCCASIONS: 

  • Our Boston ballroom’s elegant amenities are ideal for social events, wedding receptions and more.
  • Whether planning large or small events our venue is designed to create an exceptional occasion.
  • Featuring 70,000 square feet, we have a stylish Boston event venue to meet your specific needs.
  • Host a Boston gala for more than 3,000 guests inside our venue’s magnificent Grand Ballroom.
  • Certified Marriott Wedding Planners are fully prepared to ensure your wedding day is perfect.
  • Our award-winning culinary team offers inspiring menus for banquets, receptions, luncheons and more.

LEARN MORE.

 MEETINGS & EVENTS: 

The Boston Marriott Copley Place, an AAA, three-diamond, smoke-free hotel, offers a prime Back Bay location for easy access to the city’s top attractions and nearby conference centers. Our downtown Boston hotel offers 70,000 square-feet of meeting space, making it a perfect setting for any business event. LEARN MORE

For more information and to book your stay at LGBT friendly Boston Marriott Copley Place click HERE

