The Raphael Hotel- Kansas City, Missouri Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Raphael Hotel | 325 Ward Parkway | Kansas City, Missouri 64112 | 1-816-997-9267

A Kansas City Original Boutique Hotel

The Raphael Hotel is a luxury boutique hotel in Kansas City with European style elegance and charm. Voted one of the T+L 500 World’s Best Hotels by readers of Travel+Leisure, Kansas City’s original boutique hotel was also honored with the Forbes Travel Guide Four Star Award and the VisitKC Visitors’ Choice Award for Best Hotel.

Housed in a significant historic landmark, The Raphael delivers a unique blend of vintage hospitality and modern service for business or pleasure travelers.

LOCATION:

In the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, The Raphael Hotel is steps from historic Country Club Plaza, the city’s fashionable neighborhood for shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment. With Moorish architecture, wrought iron courtyards, sculptures, mosaics and fountains, the Plaza offers a charming European feel with restaurants, shops, and nightspots.

Discover the city’s urban renaissance, enhanced with the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Sprint Arena, Power & Light Entertainment District. Explore Kansas City’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene, including Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, American Jazz Museum, and Nelson-Atkins Art Museum – minutes away.

Kansas City Attractions

Country Club Plaza – 0 miles

Downtown – 5 miles

Kansas City Convention Center – 4.7 miles

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – 4.5 miles

Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art – 1 mile

Crossroads Art District – 4 miles

Kansas City Repertory Theatre – 1 mile

Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art – 0.5 mile

National WWI Museum – 3 miles

Historic Westport – 1.5 miles

18th & Vine Historic Jazz District – 8 miles

Truman Presidential (Harry S. Truman) – 15 miles

Truman Sports Complex/Arrowhead & Kauffman Stadiums – 9 miles

Kansas City Museum – 8 miles

Negro League Baseball Museum – 8 miles

American Jazz Museum – 8 miles

Union Station/Science City – 3 miles

Crown Center – 3 miles

Kansas Casinos – 6 to 15 miles

Kansas City Ballet – 4.5 miles

Kansas City Symphony – 4.5 miles

Kansas City Royals & Chiefs – 9 miles

Kansas City Zoo – 5.5 miles

Starlight Theater – 5.5 miles

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun – 25 miles

Kansas Speedway and Sporting Kansas City – 20 miles

AMENITIES:

Kansas City Vintage Chic Hotel

Voted one of the world’s best places to stay by Travel Leisure, The Raphael is an elegant Kansas City boutique hotel on the Plaza, with a chic European style and upscale amenities for business and leisure travelers. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a corporate retreat, this historic luxury hotel offers a distinctive blend of vintage charm and contemporary sophistication for a unique experience in the fashionable heart of Kansas City.

Indulge in regional American cuisine and live jazz at Chaz on the Plaza, work out in the fitness center, and stay connected in the business center and throughout the hotel with fast and free Wi-Fi, ranked by Hotel WiFi Test tops among Kansas City luxury hotels.

Hotel Amenities includes:

24-Hour Full Service Front Desk

Complimentary Wireless Internet

Complimentary Daily Paper

ATM

Audio/Visual Equipment

Meeting & Event Spaces

Live Music in Lounge (Nightly)

Business Center With Fax,

Copy & Printing

Copy & Printing Doorman

Dry Cleaning Service

Event Catering & Planning

Fitness Center with Precor Equipment

Chaz Restaurant & Lounge

Chaz 24-Hour In-Room Dining

Turndown Service Upon Request

Shoe Shine Service

Personal Wake-Up Calls

Self Parking (Covered Parking)

Complimentary Valet Parking

An Autograph Collection by Marriott Hotel

Marriott Reservations and Reward System

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Elegant Kansas City Hotel Rooms & Suites

Experience luxury and comfort in the elegantly appointed rooms and suites in Kansas City’s original boutique hotel that has earned it VisitKC’s Visitors’ Choice Award for Best Hotel under 300 rooms.

Located on fashionable Country Club Plaza, The Raphael Hotel offers 126 beautiful rooms and suites, with charming décor and modern conveniences, such as gourmet coffee and fast, free hi-speed Internet ranked tops among Kansas City luxury hotels by Hotel WiFi Test

The Raphael Reflecting the hotel’s gracious style and 1920s origins, our exquisite accommodations offer an intimate and romantic retreat in the City of Fountains.

DINING:

A Bold Kansas City Restaurant

Chaz on the Plaza excites the senses with a culinary experience that is uniquely Kansas City. Dishing up modern, regional American cuisine that celebrates the heartland’s abundance, Chaz is a foodie destination that is strikingly bold and refreshing.

Chaz’s innovative menu changes seasonally and features a playful fusion of styles and regionally grown produce and meats, artfully presented. An award-winning list of boutique wines, classic cocktails and local live music – from jazz in all its stylings to rhythm & blues, pop, rock and classical – enhances your dining adventure.The interior design, with natural granite and wood and antique mirrors in contrast to original art and colorful images, creates a romantic, sexy aesthetic.

Learn more HERE.

ACTIVITIES:

Things to do in Kansas City

Explore an amazing array of things to do in this Midwestern metropolis, including world-class museums and shopping centers, professional sports competitions, family activities and performing arts. No matter what you’re interested in, you’ll find plenty of Kansas City attractions. Visit historic Union Station, dine at Crown Center, and tour the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Spend an afternoon with the family at the Kansas City Zoo, or enjoy a night out on the town at Country Club Plaza.

Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS:

Romantic Weddings in Kansas City

Since its 1975 opening, the historic Raphael Hotel has been a landmark destination for marriage proposals, romantic escapes, honeymoons and anniversaries.

Our hotel features elegant event and banquet venues for intimate wedding receptions, ceremonies, rehearsal dinners, bridal brunches and bachelorette weekends.

Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS:

Boutique Meetings and Event Space

The Raphael Hotel offers stylish meeting spaces for intimate business events, conferences and dinners. Gracious in design and amenities, our two meeting rooms are outfitted with cutting-edge technology and support to enhance your Kansas City event.

Learn more HERE.

PACKAGES:

Kansas City Getaways and Escape Packages

The Raphael Hotel welcomes you with a portfolio of unique travel and vacation packages designed to emphasize the charms of Kansas City’s original boutique hotel and its historic place on the world-famous Country Club Plaza. Complimentary high speed Internet and valet or self parking are among the value-added features of each package.

Learn about Raphael Hotel’s Featured Specials HERE.

Learn more about available packages HERE.

For more information on gay friendly Raphael Hotel be sure to visit: http://www.raphaelkc.com/.

Advertisements