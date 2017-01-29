Don Gaspar Inn – Santa Fe, NM

Don Gaspar Inn | 623 Don Gaspar | Santa Fe, NM 87505 | 1-888-986-8664

FINE SANTA FE BED & BREAKFAST

A fine Santa Fe bed and breakfast, located in the historic district of downtown—the beautiful Don Gaspar Inn is often referred to as “best kept secret in Santa Fe.” Don Gaspar Inn is a bed and breakfast that offers three large private suites, two one-bedroom casitas, three charming rooms, and a large three-bedroom home.

Each accommodation offers a private entrance and patios. Start your day with a delightful breakfast of New Mexican favorites and traditional entrees. After a day of soaking up the Santa Fe sunshine and culture, relax in the peaceful garden courtyard.

DON GASPAR INN HOTEL GROUNDS

The Don Gaspar Inn is an oasis in the middle of historic Santa Fe.  They are located within walking district of the Plaza, art galleries, and great restaurants. Their grounds feature outdoor sitting areas, lush vegetation, and peaceful surrounds. Relax, undwind, and enjoy beautiful Santa Fe. Learn more by clicking HERE.

LODGING

The Don Gaspar Inn is a beautiful bed and breakfast in Santa Fe. All guest suites and rooms have televisions, DVD players, WIFI, mini fridges, microwaves, coffee makers and grinders.

Each accommodation offers fresh- roasted coffee beans, popcorn, cocoa, and a selection of teas. Enjoy daily, Southwest-style breakfast in the sun-room or in the courtyard. For your comfort in the summer, they use evaporator cooling, creating not only comfortably cool air but also adding some much needed humidity. Learn more about available lodging options HERE.

DOWNTOWN SANTA FE ACTIVITIES

Experience the very best downtown Santa Fe has to offer. When staying at the Don Gaspar Inn in Santa Fe, you can ski, hike, bike, shop, dine, view museums and galleries, pamper yourself at a spa, celebrate at local festivals, and so much more. Click HERE for more details. 

SPECIAL DEALS & PACKAGES: 

Don Gaspar Inn offers special deals and packages year round.

For up-to-the-minute information click HERE.

Learn more about all gay friendly Don Gasper Inn has to offer by visiting: http://www.dongaspar.com.

 

