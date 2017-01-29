Casa Blanca Inn & Suites – Farmington, NM Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Casa Blanca Inn & Suites | 505 East La Plata Street | Farmington, NM 87401 | 1-800-550-6503

Casa Blanca Inn is one of Farmington New Mexico’s finest small boutique hotels. Situated on a bluff overlooking Farmington, New Mexico, the Casa Blanca is ideally situated for those traveling to Monument Valley, Chaco Canyon, Mesa Verde National Park, and Durango, Colorado. When you are on the grounds, enjoy the peaceful gardens, trickling fountains, and exquisite accommodations.

Described by many as an oasis in the city because of its beautifully landscaped grounds, Casa Blanca Inn provides exquisite touches in every suite or room. Featuring hand-carved furniture, Navajo rugs, and colorful Guatemalan textiles.The gracious common areas reflect the history of the hacienda, including a library, entertainment center, living room, and courtyards with fountains and ponds. Guestrooms enjoy private outdoor sitting areas and mini-kitchens. The Inn presents a sumptuous breakfast each morning featuring our home-made-recipes.

LODGING:

The Casa Blanca Inn features 9 individually decorated suites and rooms. We take pride in having amazing accommodations. The Inn also serves a sumptuous breakfast each morning featuring home-made-recipes.

Features & Amenities

A complimentary full Southwestern style breakfast buffet

Luxurious linens, down pillows, and comforters

Refrigerators, coffee makers, coffee bean grinders, and microwaves

Hair dryers, robes, irons, and ironing boards

Dish TV and WIFI

Individual patios with courtyard or garden views

A peaceful acre of lush gardens, shade trees, and ponds

Expansive courtyards, a gazebo, and shady sitting areas

A guest library and lending library

Gracious living room with game table, formal dining room

Learn more about available room types.

EXPLORE THE GROUNDS:

Casa Blanca Inn is an Oasis in Farmington, New Mexico. Stay with us and enjoy the peaceful gardens, trickling fountains, and luxury accommodations. Hotel grounds are immaculate and offer a great opportunity for relaxation and tranquility.

THINGS TO DO:

Centrally located in the exciting Four Corners area of New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Arizona, Casa Blanca is a perfect base for excursions in any direction. An incredible variety of scenery and culture awaits your visit in this high desert and forested mountain country.

The Four Corners area was the home of the Anasazi, the "ancient ones," who flourished over 1,100 years ago, and then mysteriously disappeared. You can explore the ruins of this once great civilization. Mesa Verde National Park, Chaco Canyon National Historical Park, Canyon de Chelley, and the Aztec Ruins are easy day-trips from Farmington, NM.

SPECIAL DEALS + PACKAGES:

Casa Blaca Inn offers special deals and packages throughout the year.

For the latest deals.

For more information on gay friendly Casa Blanca Inn & Suites be sure to visit: http://www.casablancanm.com/.