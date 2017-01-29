Blue Lake Ranch – Durango, Colorado Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Blue Lake Ranch | 16919 CO 140 | Durango (Hesperus), Colorado 81326 | 1-888-258-3525

Blue Lake Ranch is the best Durango Colorado hotel and inn. Located on 200 secluded acres, the ranch has breathtaking views of the La Plata Mountains, meandering meadows, lush gardens, and a private spring-fed trout filled lake. Blue Lake Ranch feature 16 amazing accommodations options.

Counted among the top Inns by Country Inns, Conde Nast Traveler, Select Registry, and Travel + Leisure, Blue Lake Ranch is a quiet getaway for sophisticated and casual travelers alike. Famous for its warm and inviting hospitality, luxurious accommodations, and sumptuous Southwest inspired breakfast buffet, the ranch offers an unparalleled year-round destination. You are invited to experience this magic firsthand. Whether you are coming to spend quality time with family and friends; attending a wedding, family reunion, or corporate retreat; exploring Mesa Verde or Chaco Canyon; or riding the Durango Silverton Railway, Blue Lake Ranch is your private southwest Colorado and Four Corners vacation destination. **NOTE** Recently chosen one of 15 B&Bs worth a plane ticket, by bedandbreakfast.com.

LODGING:

Blue Lake Ranch features 16 elegantly individually decorated rooms, suites, casitas, and cabins. It is designed to surround you in the warm comforts of the Southwest and it’s natural surroundings.

Most of the accommodations have private decks and romantic fireplaces and majestic mountain or garden views.

Whether you choose a romantic king bed suite in the Ranch House or the Cabin on the Lake for a wonderful family getaway, Blue Lake Ranch has a private room or suite to fit your needs and budget.

Learn more about available accommodations HERE.

WEDDINGS & EVENTS:

Blue Lake Ranch Inn is proud to sponsor their sister business in Durango, the Ridgewood Event Center. This gorgeous venue is surrounded by some of the most picturesque views in the area.

The Ridgewood Event Center, with its mountain vistas, gardens, meadows, streams, and ponds, is a gorgeous location for your Durango wedding venue. Weddings, retreats, and other special events for up to 200 guests are our specialty.

Located in the scenic La Plata River Valley in southwestern Colorado. The Ridgewood is minutes from Durango, Cortez, and Mesa Verde National Park. It’s also a short drive from Farmington and Aztec, New Mexico, Chaco Canyon, and The Four Corners Monument.

Hand-hewn timbers, pine floors, deep wrap-around porches, and unobstructed views of the La Plata Mountains are just some of what makes Ridgewood Event Center stand out amoung Colorado mountain wedding venues. You will enjoy full and exclusive access to the commercial kitchen, private bride’s preparation room, and ample parking with handicap access.

In addition to the 1,500 square feet of interior space with expansive 12 ft. high ceilings, the center features a 1,000 square foot covered portal. Your reservation of the Ridgewood includes the use of our tables, maple chairs, linens, glassware, silverware, and china. Ridgewood is wheelchair accessible and has parking for up to 150 cars.

The Ridgewood Event Center is open from April through November for your destination wedding, reception, reunion, meeting, or retreat. Let us help you make the planning easy and the day memorable.

Learn more by clicking HERE.

HOTEL SPECIALS:

Blue Lake Ranch Inn wants to help you travel and explore the southwest with these incredible Durango hotel specials. Don’t over pay for a below average hotel on your adventure to the four corners region and surrounding national parks. Checkout Blue Lake Ranch Inn’s Tour De Southwest package and stay at all three of their beautiful Bed and Breakfast Inns for a bargain. All of our B&Bs are conveniently located near area hotspots such as Mesa Verde National Park, Chaco Canyon, and Santa Fe’s cultural center. If you are looking to take in the views and make a day of riding the Silverton Narrow Gauge Train, our Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge special may be of interest to you. Or, if you are planning on staying with us for an extended vacation of four days or more get rewarded for your travel with their Seasoned Traveler special. Click HERE for more details.

TOP THINGS TO DO IN DURANGO:

Blue Lake Ranch has compiled a list of the top things to do in Durango. From Durango tours, beloved outdoor activities and destinations, local dinning recommendations and annual events, they have a little of everything you could want from your next Colorado escape! Take a trip back in time by hoping on the Narrow Gauge railroad. Become a history buff and take in the Colorado landscape on one of Durango’s amazing Jeep Tours. Find your adventurous side as you white water raft your way through the Animas River. Get a day of pampering at Trimble Hot springs and much more.There are so many adventures to be had on your next Durango vacation. The only problem will be finding the time to fit it all in. Click HERE for more details.

For more information on gay friendly Blue Lake Ranch be sure to visit: http://bluelakeranch.com/.