1 Hotel Central Park – New York, NY

Gay Friendly Hotel Spotlight

1 Hotel Central Park | 1414 Avenue of the Americas | New York, NY 10019 | 1-(212) 703-2001

“We operate from a very simple premise: nature is beautiful, and we want to keep it that way.” ~ 1 Hotels

Inspired by the beauty of Central Park. Designed by nature for comfort and convenience, your midtown urban retreat is one-of-a-kind, naturally.

Relax in comfort, surrounded by living green plants and thoughtful touches of nature.

Steps from Central Park

Onsite restaurant

Gym

Meeting spaces

SLEEP

Thoughtful touches bring nature into your space with reclaimed woods, treetop views, custom hemp-blend mattress by Keetsa and 100% organic cotton sheets.

View all available room types HERE. TASTE Farm-to-fork and handcrafted for you by critically-acclaimed Chef Jonathan Waxman. Chef Waxman brings the California cuisine movement to New York, at Jams and all of the hotel’s food offerings. JAMS – Named “Best Chef in New York City” by the James Beard Foundation, Chef Jonathan Waxman brings his seasonal cooking to Jams. The open kitchen, exposed brick and reclaimed oak make the space as dynamic as the food. LEARN MORE HERE IN-ROOM DINING – Refuel on your schedule, 24 hours a day, with in-room dining from Jams. OUTDOOR DINING – Experience truly seasonal, al fresco dining in Jams’ outdoor dining patio. Perfect for these warm weather days, with views of Central Park, just one block in the distance. LOBBY FARMSTAND -Forage for seasonal ingredients at the Lobby Farmstand. Every day, visit the Farmstand for fresh fruits, nuts, granola and more. Open to guests and neighbors alike. DO What will you do with your #daylife? There are many things to discover within the social spaces and natural environments of 1 Hotel Central Park. SOCIAL SPACES – Relax on the second floor in our Social Spaces. Two lounge areas and communal table are available to guests when not in use for private events. Thoughtful details of millwork décor and natural light bring nature inside. FITNESS – The Field House is open 24/7 and fully equipped with Peloton Cycles, rowers and kettlebells. Cardio on a resistance treadmill with a 58th Street view. Stretch on a yoga mat on a reclaimed wooden floor from a local public school gymnasium. BUSINESS – Get down to business. The Hive, our 2nd floor business hub, is equipped with two e-kiosks, iPads and printers available for your use. If you require a more formal setting, five rooms are available to host business meetings. Submit an RFP to learn more about reserving these spaces. PRIVATE TRAINING – Work out on your own schedule with in-room yoga mats or go explore the running paths in Central Park. Our Concierge Team can book a class at a local fitness studio or schedule a personal trainer to come to you. SEEDLINGS:Nurture and grow. For our Seedlings, we offer in-room camping with sleeping bags, binoculars to borrow for stargazing or bird-watching in Central Park, and games to keep the young and young-at-heart busy on a rainy day. PETS:1 Hotel Central Park and our Concierge team are pet friendly. Thoughtful touches welcome your pet, like a BarkBox amenity, beds and bowls, and occasional neighborhood “yappy-hour” events. CLICK HERE FOR INFO DISCOVER Do everything. Discover what’s happening at our favorite spots in the neighborhood and what’s on the event calendar at 1 Hotel Central Park. LEARN MORE HERE. GATHER In nature, everything is interconnected. In 1 Hotel Central Park’s private meeting rooms, serene public spaces or at Jams restaurant, connect with others and discover your perfect meeting or event space. SPACES – Inspired by nature, with thoughtful details of natural materials. Powered by technology, with sounds systems and HD screens. From intimate gatherings for 10 to 100, discover the perfect space at 1 Hotels. LEARN MORE EVENTS – 1 Hotel Central Park offers everything you need for your business events, intimate weddings or social celebrations, including unique spaces, state-of-the-art technology, turn-key event planning and menus curated by Chef Jonathan Waxman. LEARN MORE MEETINGS – Looking to plan a private meeting? We offer Mindful Meetings programming to keep you on track as well as options for fully catered meetings or quick snacks to energize you during breaks, straight from Jonathan Waxman’s kitchen at Jams. LEARN MORE CATERING – Make your event farm-stand fresh. The culinary team at Jams can create food and drink options unique to your event. Menus curated by Chef Jonathan Waxman are also available.

Learn more about gay friendly 1 Hotel Central Park by visiting: https://www.1hotels.com/central-park