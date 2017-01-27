Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza – Kansas City, MO Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 27, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza | 901 W. 48th Place | Kansas City, Missouri 64112 | 1-855-596-3399

About Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza

What is fashion without function? Inside our beautiful hotel, you will find a host of gracious amenities and impeccable service.

Our new hotel offers fabulous amenities and much more, in the heart of Kansas City’s landmark Country Club Plaza shopping district. Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza draws from classic art and architecture, while staying on the cutting edge of amenities and style.

AMENITIES:

True luxury is about more than exceptional design. It’s also about impeccable service that makes each guest feel special. At Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza, when you visit our new hotel, we want you to feel surrounded by the sumptuousness of a Mediterranean resort and the comfort of home.

Kansas City Boutique Hotel Amenities Complimentary European breakfast in Francesca’s Greenhouse Lounge

132 finely appointed guest rooms, including 9 spacious suites and 1 Presidential Suite

5,700 square feet of meeting space, including 6 meeting rooms with state-of-the-art technology

Delicious modern Mediterranean inspired dining at Rosso, our rooftop restaurant and bar, with incredible tiered views

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access in sleeping rooms and public spaces

Rooftop swimming pool

Business center

Fitness center

24-hour room service

Transportation within 5 miles in the Sorella Escalade (based upon availability)

Valet parking

Spa services through Spa on Penn Luxury accommodations include: Custom-designed beds made exclusively for Hotel Sorella

Luxurious linens for bed and bath

Goose-down pilows and hypo-allergenic pillows

Bath amenities by LATHER®, Modern Apothecary

HD televisions with HDMI connections

Honor bar

Coffeemaker with artisan coffee

Luxurious bathrobes

In-room safe

Iron and ironing board

Blowdryer

Carrera marble vanity

Oversized walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads ADA Hotel Amenities in Kansas City For guests with disabilities, we provide several wheelchair-accessible rooms and suites, as well as special accommodations for hearing-impaired guests. Complimentary European Breakfast Don’t miss our complimentary European breakfast, located on the first floor in Francesca’s Greenhouse Lounge. This delicious spread includes a rotating selection of imported meats and cheeses, pastries, fresh fruit, and assorted juices. Specially blended coffee, cappuccino and espresso are available upon request.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

In the heart of Kansas City’s most cosmopolitan shopping and entertainment district, we’ve created a haven of sophisticated comfort.

Whether you’ve spent a long day in important meetings, or taking in the shopping and entertainment of the city, our sumptuous accommodations invite you to relax in style. From the warm natural wood flooring to the high ceilings, every element expresses a graceful ease that is only accomplished through carefully curated design.

Each of our 132 rooms and suites masterfully blends modern design and classical touches, with all the comforts of home. Soft blues blend easily with deep charcoal and white throughout. Lush velvet and an oversized woven headboard create the room’s focal drama, offering a modern interpretation of fine art tapestries. Our guest bathrooms are a vision of crisp, white Carrera marble and white tile, accented with sleek stainless steel fixtures. What better way to unwind than with a luxurious steam in the oversized walk-in shower? Pamper yourself in this chic combination of style and comfort.

Country Club Plaza Hotel Accommodations Include:

Workstations with desk and chair

iPhone and iPad docking stations

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet access

Flat-panel HD televisions

Custom-designed beds made exclusively for Hotel Sorella

Luxurious beds and bath linens

Goose-down pillows and hypo-allergenic pillows

Bath amenities by Lather®

Minibar

Coffeemaker with coffee service

In-room safes

Irons and ironing boards

Blowdryers

Room options include a king-sized bed or two double beds. Turndown service is also available. All of our rooms are 100% smoke-free.

We also have ADA-accessible rooms available for guests with wheelchairs or who are hearing-impaired.

Learn more about available room types HERE.

DINING:

Country Club Plaza Dining & Entertainment

Rosso and Bar Rosso – Nestled on the hotel’s top floor, our restaurant, Nestled on the hotel’s top floor, our restaurant, Rosso , features modern Mediterranean influenced cuisine amid wonderful views of the city, as well as a chic cocktail lounge, Bar Rosso . Rosso which means “red” in Italian, was inspired by the hill town in Italy of the same name and seamlessly blends classic European style with a Midwestern sensibility. This vision stems from “Palio di Siena” a bi-annual festival that brings neighborhoods together to watch the “Running of the Horses”. The name, Rosso, signifies the rich red tapestries that hang from the buildings in Siena during the festival. A 100 foot mural is being commissioned to help emphasize this sense of festivity. Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza offers 4,000 square feet of Kansas City’s newest dining and drinking space, along with a rooftop pool terrace for al fresco occasion. Learn more about Rosso, Bar Rosso and Happy Hour at Bar Rosso. Francesca’s – Just off the lobby is our sun-dappled Francesca’s. Modeled after a private garden observatory, the lounge blends cosmopolitan style with a verdant mix of greenery. Sink into a cushy chair and enjoy your morning paper with a hand-crafted espresso and plenty of natural light for reading. Or indulge in an evening aperitif under the lounge’s sparkling festoon lights, with quiet conversation on one of the many chaise lounges. Learn more about the Francesca’s. Start the day with something light and delicious from our complimentary European breakfast, served in sunny Francesca’s on the hotel’s first floor. This tasteful spread includes pastries, cold cereals, fresh fruit, assorted juices, specially blended coffee, cappuccino and espresso. For an additional charge, enjoy Bloody Marys and mimosas as you lounge on one of the comfortable chaises (available with weekend breakfasts only). Close to Fun & Entertainment in Kansas City – Country Club Plaza is a hub of activity for all ages, with events happening almost daily. For a complete list of Kansas City activities and events, please visit Country Club Plaza WEDDINGS: Kansas City Weddings & Reception Done in Style The moment your wedding guests step into our brand-new hotel’s gleaming marble floors and glass-and-steel curtain walls of our lobby, they’ll realize that a wedding at Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza is no ordinary affair. The hotel’s understated elegance and contemporary styling make it the perfect backdrop to your special day. With flexible indoor/outdoor event space, complete catering service and professional event planners, Hotel Sorella lets you enjoy the magic of the moment and leaves the details to us. Our options include approximately 5,700 square feet of flexible event space that can be configured in a variety of arrangements. For a dramatic warm-weather wedding, our 1,800-square-foot rooftop pool terrace is a breathtaking place to exchange vows, with the city stretched out below. We also offer 4,000 square feet of restaurant and bar space that’s ideal for catered events and affords lovely views of Kansas City from the dramatic picture windows. Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza Wedding Venues Includes: Flexible indoor and outdoor event space

Elegant pre-function space in the Artist’s Foyer

Additional event options on the rooftop terrace

Catering from our restaurant

State-of-the-art lighting and sound systems

On-site event planning And best of all, your guests can retire to the secluded luxury of our modern accommodations, just steps away! Our wonderful location affords your out-of-town guests the ideal venue from which to explore Kansas City. Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

Hotel Sorella Country Club Plaza offers unique, flexible meeting space and a variety of small touches that makes your meeting, social gathering or event in Kansas City a flawless and memorable experience. Whether it’s a casual working lunch or a beautifully crafted rehearsal dinner, we will cater your event with superior event space and delicious food and beverage.

Six private meeting rooms offering approximately 5,700 square feet of meeting space provides a circular flow, and the high-ceiling design lends an air of lightness and sophistication. Large projector screens on either side of the room offer the opportunity for interesting and informative audiovisual displays to make your event more compelling, The beautiful pre-function space conveniently situated just off the lobby make it an ideal place for guests to mix and mingle under the sparkle of impressive three-tiered Murano glass chandeliers. Learn more HERE.

AREA GUIDE:

Learn more about what Kansas City has to offer HERE.

SPECIALS & PACKAGES:

Traveling for romance or leisure? Hotel Sorella is the ideal place to stay if your business travel brings you to Kansas City! Check out our hotel specials and vacation packages that will help you discover everything there is to see and do in Kansas City while taking advantage of our Kansas City hotel deals.

Click HERE for up-to-the-minute deals!